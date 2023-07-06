  • Write a Review
Sapphire Princess Review

4.5 / 5.0
998 reviews
Editor Rating
4.5
Very Good
Overall
Adam Coulter
U.K. Executive Editor

The 116,000-ton, 2,670-passenger Sapphire Princess debuted in 2004 as the fifth of nine ships in Princess Cruises' wide-ranging Grand class. While it is the largest of the Grand-class ships by volume, it carries more than 400 fewer passengers than its youngest siblings.

In 2018, ahead of a two-year stint in Europe for the first time since it was built (in Japan, incidentally), the ship went through a significant refurb. Though less far reaching than a 2012 makeover, the two-week dry dock did see the addition of a new kids' club -- Camp Discovery -- and Club Class Mini Suites, as well as new carpeting and furnishing.

The ship may be relatively old (14 years in 2018), and in parts it does show its age (some of the cabins and bathrooms could do with a spruce up, for example), but the refurbs have gone a long way to making it look and feel fresh. It also packs a lot in for what is classified as a midsized ship. It may not have the big wows that some modern ships have (no climbing walls or FlowRiders for example), but it does squeeze a lot in to entertain any age group.

The kids' club is one of the best we've seen on a ship this size; there is a full-size basketball court on the top deck, multiple swimming pools, a putting/bocce green, Movies Under the Stars, numerous restaurant options and a wealth of bars -- as well as the best-situated nightclub at sea.

Everything on Sapphire Princess centers around the Piazza, which acts as a meeting spot and a place to hang out, have a drink or a bite to eat, inquire about your onboard bill or do some shopping. The circular, three-deck space also doubles as an entertainment hub, with nightly music and occasional acrobats. As a result, Sapphire is surprisingly easy to navigate as all roads lead to and from here.

Even with the ship sailing full, passenger traffic is light pretty much everywhere -- with the exception of the Promenade area between Club Fusion and the Explorers Lounge, especially on formal night.

Another thing you might notice is that there isn't a main dining room, or rather what would be the MDR is split into five dining rooms (instead of Princess' typical two) -- which has the effect of cutting down on the cruise ship banquet ambience of big restaurants, but creating a more intimate dining experience.

Sapphire Princess is a ship that knows exactly what its passengers want -- quality food, lots of entertainment and a relaxed, easygoing vibe. It's packed full of things to do, day and night and despite being (relatively) small, punches well above its weight.

Pros

After 2018 refurb, ship sports a new kids' club, refreshed spa and top-notch entertainment

Cons

Bathrooms still in need of a refurbishment

Bottom Line

A good-value ship packed full of entertainment and activities

About

Passengers: 2670
Crew: 1100
Passenger to Crew: 2.43:1
Launched: 2004
Shore Excursions: 437

Sails To

Alaska, South America, Antarctica, Hawaii, South Pacific

Sails From

Whittier, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Buenos Aires

Fellow Passengers

The typical Princess passenger is about 50 and relatively well-traveled. The line also attracts a solid number of multigenerational groups -- families and older folks traveling with their children and grandchildren -- and some younger couples. During school vacations, the ship fills up with kids.

The ship divides its time between Southampton and Singapore, and the passenger demographic reflects this. So expect a lot of Brits and Northern Europeans during the summer; and Australians, Singaporeans, Malaysians, Japanese and Chinese during the winter. Announcements are in English when it's in Southampton and English, Chinese and Japanese when it's in Singapore. You'll also notice all signage in Chinese as well as English.

Sapphire Princess Dress Code

Sapphire Princess is not a dressy ship, but during a seven-night cruise there are two formal nights (cocktail dresses, gowns or dark pants suits for ladies, dark suits or tuxedos for men), and five smart casual nights (most men wear a shirt and sports jacket outfit while women dressed up in skirts or pants with a nice blouse and jewelry). During the day, resort casual is the norm.

More about Sapphire Princess

Is Sapphire Princess a good ship to cruise on?

Sapphire Princess won 1 award over the years.
Sapphire Princess Cruiser Reviews

Exciting Drake Passage crossing

The Sapphire princess is one of the older ships in the fleet. We found it to be very well maintained with no issues that could be deemed undesirable.Read More
Neatnutt

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Bucket List Cruise

The Juice Bar is new for Princess; on Sapphire, it is co-located with Swirls ice cream on the pool deck and was inaugurated at the start of this cruise.Read More
Ragland T Tiger

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

The Sapphire Princess Sparkles

We were originally booked on the Diamond Princess out of San Diego in October. We were anxious to have a Princess ship ported out of our hometown and yes it was "that" Diamond Princess of Covid fame.Read More
MartySD

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Sapphires second cruise post covid

We enjoyed our first cruise since 2019 on the Sapphire Princess, the crew were exceptional, some being new to this industry.Read More
latebloomer56

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

