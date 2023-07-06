  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Zaandam Review

4.0 / 5.0
543 reviews
See all photos
Editor Rating
4.0
Very Good
Overall
Erica Silverstein
Contributor

Zaandam is a classy ship that proves you don't need gadgets and gimmicks to have a good time. It's an older ship, sure, and lacking in balconies, but that also means you'll find spacious inside and outside cabins with tons of storage and bathrooms with tubs, a full wraparound promenade complete with teak deck chairs and cozy blankets, and not so much nickel and diming.

With just 1,432 passengers, the ship rarely feels crowded, and passengers can enjoy a truly relaxing vacation at sea. It's easy to get everywhere, with only 10 decks. Lounges are plentiful, whether for an afternoon game of cards or post-dinner drink. Holland America Line generally appeals to a mature crowd, especially with Zaandam's longer cruises, but short cruises will bring in families, who take advantage of the top-deck kids club, the all-weather pool with retractable roof and variety of board games and puzzles in the Explorations Cafe.

The Pinnacle Grill is always one of our favorite specialty restaurants at sea, and the main dining room is a pleasure at breakfast and fine (but not amazing) at dinner. We were impressed with the variety and quality of offerings at the pool grill and the buffet, even if we wished the latter were open longer hours. Room service is mostly complimentary -- a nice touch.

If you're looking for nonstop activities or fast-paced nightlife, Zaandam is not the ship for you. You'll find more party bridge than late-night partying. Entertainment is not necessarily a strong point, but that may change in 2020 when the line's Music Walk venues are added to the ship. Activities lean toward computer classes, afternoon tea and cooking demos; shuffleboard and table tennis are other popular pastimes. Daily trivia sessions, including evening music trivia, bring in the crowds.

Service was unremarkable, but crew were always friendly and would greet us in the hallways. Turn-down chocolates and towel animals remain a nightly ritual to look forward to.

Zaandam is a perfect choice for those who prefer low-key entertainment in spacious surroundings, port-focused itineraries and reasonable, but not overwhelming, dining options. It's classy and classic, and a lovely home for seeing the world.

Pros

Easy-to-navigate ship with a spacious feel and grown-up vibe.

Cons

Few balconies, little variety in cabin categories, mediocre evening entertainment.

Bottom Line

Perfect-sized ship for port-intensive itineraries.

About

Passengers: 1432
Crew: 604
Passenger to Crew: 2.37:1
Launched: 2000
Shore Excursions: 1156

Sails To

Canada & New England, Panama Canal & Central America, South America, Mexican Riviera, Southern Caribbean, Hawaii, Alaska

Sails From

Montreal, Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, San Diego, Vancouver, Buenos Aires

Fellow Passengers

Holland America traditionally attracts one of cruising's more senior demographics, with most passengers retired or semiretired. You will find some families with children (mainly multigenerational), especially on shorter cruises during school breaks. Most passengers hail from North America, but you'll always find a variety of international cruisers.

Holland America Zaandam Dress Code

Daytime: Casual, to fit the destination and season.

Evening: Most nights are smart-casual, with men wearing slacks or jeans, and women in skirts, slacks or capris, or perhaps a casual dress. On gala nights and in the Pinnacle Grill, a dressier look is requested: collared shirts and slacks for men, and elegant dresses, skirts or slacks for women. Those wishing to avoid dressing up can eat at the Lido Market; note that Canaletto Restaurant, though located adjacent to the Lido, adheres to the evening dress code.

Not permitted: Distressed jeans, shorts, men's tank tops and swimwear are not permitted in the main dining room or specialty restaurants.

For more information, visit Cruise Line Dress Codes: Holland America.

Zaandam Inclusions

Included with your cruise fare:

  • One main dining room, buffet, poolside grill and room service

  • All theater shows

  • Most daily activities

  • Use of the gym, but not most classes

  • Huge DVD library for in-cabin use

  • Shoeshine service

Not included with your cruise fare:

  • Gratuities ($14.50 per person, per day or $16 per person, per day for those staying in suites)

  • Automatic beverage and spa tips (15 percent for both)

  • Specialty restaurants Pinnacle Grill, Sel de Mer and Canaletto

  • All drinks beyond water, tea (including iced tea), coffee and select juices in the buffet

  • Spa treatments

  • Shore excursions

  • Wi-Fi

  • Photos and artwork, boutique purchases

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get Zaandam price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

Find a Zaandam Cruise from $309

Any Month

More about Holland America Zaandam

Where does Holland America Zaandam sail from?

Holland America Zaandam departs from Montreal, Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, San Diego, Vancouver, and Buenos Aires

Where does Holland America Zaandam sail to?

Holland America Zaandam cruises to Montreal, Quebec City, Charlottetown (Prince Edward Island), Sydney (Nova Scotia), Halifax, Bar Harbor, Boston, Portland (Maine), Saint John (New Brunswick), Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades), Cartagena (Colombia), Puntarenas (Puerto Caldera), Corinto, Puerto Quetzal (Antigua), Huatulco, Puerto Vallarta, San Diego, Corner Brook, Isafjord, Akureyri, Reykjavik, Santos (Sao Paulo), St. John's (Newfoundland), Baie-Comeau, Grand Cayman (Georgetown), Puerto Limon, Lima, Punta Arenas, Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego), Stanley, Montevideo, Buenos Aires, Half Moon Cay, Santa Barbara, Monterey, San Francisco, Ensenada, Victoria, Vancouver, Astoria, Oregon, Seattle, Manzanillo, Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo, Mazatlan, La Paz, Cabo San Lucas, Amber Cove (Puerto Plata), San Juan, Tortola, St. Maarten, Antigua, Dominica, St. Lucia, Barbados, Grenada, St. Vincent, Bonaire, Aruba, Ocho Rios, Key West, Norfolk, Port Canaveral (Orlando), Scarborough, Santarem, Manaus, Grand Turk, St. Thomas, Curacao, Port of Spain (Trinidad), Honolulu, Kauai, Maui, Kona (Kailua Bay), Hilo, Catalina Island (California), St. John (U.S.V.I.), Fanning Island, Pago Pago, Apia, Samoa (formerly Western Samoa), Suva, Dravuni Island, Lautoka, Rarotonga, Bora Bora, Moorea, Huahine, Tahiti (Papeete), Juneau, Skagway, Glacier Bay, Ketchikan, Punta del Este, Rio de Janeiro, and Buzios

How much does it cost to go on Holland America Zaandam?

Cruises on Holland America Zaandam start from $309 per person.
Holland America Zaandam Cruiser Reviews

Wonderful Time Through Panama Canal

Zaandam is a smaller ship and doesn't have a lot of "bells and whistles" but has a lot to offer. Passengers were on the older side and only 14 or so children on board.Read More
CruisingPoof

10+ Cruises

Age 40s

Overall, less happy than other HAL ships.

Mostly we really enjoyed the ships we were on, but the last ship (Zaandam) was not as enjoyable as the others. They all had excellent food and steward service.Read More
Jimgerlv

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Shakedown Cruise

The Zaandam has returned to service after a year+ absence short staffed and provisioned.Read More
DiveMaster

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Perfect Size

While smaller than the smallest of Norwegian ships, the Zaandam carries only 1,432 passengers compared to our favourite ship, the Gem which carries 2,394 passengers.Read More
TOrjg

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Holland America Line Fleet
Volendam
579 reviews
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map