Who goes on Princess cruise ships?

Princess Cruises attracts a wide passenger base, but the majority are North Americans. There are real differences depending on ships and itineraries, but the bulk of Princess' passengers are 40-plus, although with new family offerings, the line is catering to a more diverse age range, particularly on Princess cruises to Alaska and the Caribbean. If you sail on the larger Princess ships, you'll meet a range of passengers from solo travelers to big multigenerational family groups. The smaller Princess ships cater to more mature travelers who want longer, more exotic itineraries and need fewer family-friendly elements.

