About Princess Cruises

Princess offers a casual yet refined traditional cruise experience with an emphasis on dining, Broadway-style entertainment and live music. Princess is renowned for its expertise in Alaska cruising, though Princess sails all over the world with ships ranging from 672 passengers to 3,560.

Royal Princess
Royal Princess

13 Night
Hawaii Cruise

1,785 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess TA Listings Page Image

2 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

739 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Ruby Princess
Ship Exterior on Ruby Princess

3 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

1,989 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite
Crown Princess
Crown Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

31 Night
Transpacific Cruise

2,245 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

4 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

1,024 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

4 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

1,609 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Alaska Cruise

1,609 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Night
South Pacific Cruise

2,245 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

20 Night
Transcanal Cruise

1,024 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

4 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

165 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

15 Night
Far East Cruise

165 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

1,989 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

16 Night
Hawaii Cruise

1,989 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Alaska Cruise

1,024 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

165 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Princess Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Princess cruise ships?

Princess Cruises attracts a wide passenger base, but the majority are North Americans. There are real differences depending on ships and itineraries, but the bulk of Princess' passengers are 40-plus, although with new family offerings, the line is catering to a more diverse age range, particularly on Princess cruises to Alaska and the Caribbean. If you sail on the larger Princess ships, you'll meet a range of passengers from solo travelers to big multigenerational family groups. The smaller Princess ships cater to more mature travelers who want longer, more exotic itineraries and need fewer family-friendly elements.

Find more info on the history of Princess Cruises from our industry experts.

Do I have to dress up on a Princess cruise?

Princess is fairly traditional with their dress code. Depending on the length of the cruise, there are a varying number of formal nights, where women wear evening gowns and cocktail dresses and men wear tuxedos, dinner jackets or dark suits with a tie to dinner.

On Smart Casual evenings, the line advises passengers to dress similarly to what they would wear to a nice restaurant at home. Pool or beach attire, shorts, baseball caps and casual jeans are out for the dining rooms, and diners must wear shoes even in the buffet.

Is everything free on Princess cruises?

No. Fares for a Princess cruise include complimentary dining in a handful of venues, as well as room service and water, tea and coffee, and select juices. A variety of theater productions, Movies Under the Stars and deck parties are also complimentary, and there is no fee for onboard activities with partners like Discovery at Sea, or for youth and teen activities, except late-night group babysitting. Enrichment lectures, classes and presentations are also free with a few exceptions.

Specialty restaurants, gratuities, spa and salon services, internet access (MedallionNet), laundry, alcoholic drinks and soda, and shore excursions all cost extra.

What are Princess’s most popular activities?

What types of activities are available vary from ship to ship, but generally speaking, cruisers typically gather around the pools by day and hang out day and night in the Piazza to enjoy spontaneous performances, live music and dancing. The line's signature Movies Under the Stars is also popular. On select ships theatrical productions by the creator of "Wicked," Steven Schwartz, draw a crowd in the evening.

Most of the ship also turns out for deck parties, and partnerships with Discovery and Animal Planet bring families together on special shore excursions and activities like stargazing at sea.

Why go with Princess?

  • Innovative features: Anytime Dining, Movies Under the Stars.
  • Globetrotting line that visits hundreds of ports.
  • Great option for multigeneration groups.

Best for: Couples and multigenerational families more interested in destination-intensive itineraries than activity-packed ships

Not for: Energetic families, couples and groups who want a spirited vacation, or those looking for active shipboard pursuits

Princess Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Majestic Princess failure

After that we had an issue with the excursion desk because our first excursion was changed and they said it was the third party and they didn’t have to notify us about it and they didn’t want to help resolve the issue because it was the third party that ran their site for the excursion.When asking the manager about this issue, come to find out they never received the boarding documents at that time and was waiting again, Ont he third party, for communication.Read More
User Avatar
Mj1724

few6-10 Cruises

Age 35s

No future cruise - ruined by Royal Princess

Isn’t that triple charging meal - 1st, a meal is included with your cruise; 2nd, extra charge to a specialty restaurant like Italian; where 3rd, they charge extra for ½ the menu.Royal Princess is ranked 3rd of all Princess.Read More
User Avatar
silicon_valley_steve

few6-10 Cruises

Age 63s

Alaska Inside Passage Cruise May 2024

I wrote a food comment card during the cruise and the food and beverage director called me in our stateroom to get more information on my bad experience, 5 star customer service.This was my first cruise and I enjoyed it despite the low quality food issues.Read More
User Avatar
Kirk in AZ

oneFirst Time Cruiser

Age 61s

Look Elsewhere

Disappointed in the quality of food (premium restaurants were good, but $$$), the cleanliness of the ship (floors filthy, spills sat for a long time before being mopped/cleaned, dirty plates left on tables for over 30 minutes...I had high hopes for my first Alaska cruise - and also first time on Princess.Read More
User Avatar
SadPanda1

many10+ Cruises

Age 51s

