Princess Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview
Who goes on Princess cruise ships?
Princess Cruises attracts a wide passenger base, but the majority are North Americans. There are real differences depending on ships and itineraries, but the bulk of Princess' passengers are 40-plus, although with new family offerings, the line is catering to a more diverse age range, particularly on Princess cruises to Alaska and the Caribbean. If you sail on the larger Princess ships, you'll meet a range of passengers from solo travelers to big multigenerational family groups. The smaller Princess ships cater to more mature travelers who want longer, more exotic itineraries and need fewer family-friendly elements.
Do I have to dress up on a Princess cruise?
Princess is fairly traditional with their dress code. Depending on the length of the cruise, there are a varying number of formal nights, where women wear evening gowns and cocktail dresses and men wear tuxedos, dinner jackets or dark suits with a tie to dinner.
On Smart Casual evenings, the line advises passengers to dress similarly to what they would wear to a nice restaurant at home. Pool or beach attire, shorts, baseball caps and casual jeans are out for the dining rooms, and diners must wear shoes even in the buffet.
Is everything free on Princess cruises?
No. Fares for a Princess cruise include complimentary dining in a handful of venues, as well as room service and water, tea and coffee, and select juices. A variety of theater productions, Movies Under the Stars and deck parties are also complimentary, and there is no fee for onboard activities with partners like Discovery at Sea, or for youth and teen activities, except late-night group babysitting. Enrichment lectures, classes and presentations are also free with a few exceptions.
Specialty restaurants, gratuities, spa and salon services, internet access (MedallionNet), laundry, alcoholic drinks and soda, and shore excursions all cost extra.
What are Princess’s most popular activities?
What types of activities are available vary from ship to ship, but generally speaking, cruisers typically gather around the pools by day and hang out day and night in the Piazza to enjoy spontaneous performances, live music and dancing. The line's signature Movies Under the Stars is also popular. On select ships theatrical productions by the creator of "Wicked," Steven Schwartz, draw a crowd in the evening.
Most of the ship also turns out for deck parties, and partnerships with Discovery and Animal Planet bring families together on special shore excursions and activities like stargazing at sea.
Why go with Princess?
- Innovative features: Anytime Dining, Movies Under the Stars.
- Globetrotting line that visits hundreds of ports.
- Great option for multigeneration groups.
Best for: Couples and multigenerational families more interested in destination-intensive itineraries than activity-packed ships
Not for: Energetic families, couples and groups who want a spirited vacation, or those looking for active shipboard pursuits