  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

alaska Cruise Deals

All2022Last MinuteNorwegian Cruise LineRoyal Caribbean International
1
'Cruises'
1
'Cruises'

$7557-Nt Alaska w/35% off, up to $400 OBC, Exclusive $75 Gift Card, free drinks

Norwegian Sun

2,66 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
Deal score
95
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Other
$2,900
Onboard Credit (OBC)
$400
Free Gift Card
$150
Alaska
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Date: 5/19/22
CruisesOnly.com
2
'Cruises'
2
'Cruises'

$4997-Nt. Alaska – Have It All: Free Drinks, Specialty Dining & Wi-Fi

Nieuw Amsterdam

872 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
92
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Onboard Credit (OBC)
$25
Other
$1,386
Alaska
Holland America Line
Departure Dates: 5/15/22 - 9/17/23
CruiseWise
3
'Cruises'
3
'Cruises'

$8397-Nt Alaska From Seattle. Save $297pp + Free At Sea + $25 OBC.

Norwegian Sun

2,66 Reviews
AlaskaCruises.com
Deal score
92
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Fare Discount
$297
Free Drinks
$792
Free Specialty Dining
$129
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
$1,687
Discount - Shore Excursions
$50
Onboard Credit (OBC)
$25
Free Wifi
$240
Alaska
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Dates: 5/05/22 - 8/16/23
AlaskaCruises.com
4
'Cruises'
4
'Cruises'

$899Get Room Upgrades, Onboard Spending Money, & More on 7-Day Alaska Cruises

Zuiderdam

985 Reviews
Holland America Line
Deal score
90
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Kids Sail Free
$1,800
Alaska
Holland America Line
Departure Date: 4/27/22
Holland America Line
5
'Cruises'
5
'Cruises'

$5325-Nt Alaska From Seattle. Free At Sea + $25 OBC. Save $135pp / 25% off

Norwegian Sun

2,66 Reviews
AlaskaCruises.com
Deal score
88
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Fare Discount
$134
Free Drinks
$594
Free Specialty Dining
$129
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
$1,078
Discount - Shore Excursions
$50
Onboard Credit (OBC)
$50
Free Wifi
$180
Alaska
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Dates: 5/05/22 - 8/16/23
AlaskaCruises.com
6
'Cruises'
6
'Cruises'

$9147-Nt Celebrity Solstice Alaska Cruise w/ Free Drinks & More

Celebrity Solstice

2,107 Reviews
Avoya Travel
Deal score
80
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Free Drinks
$826
Free Wifi
$420
Free Gratuities
$216
Alaska
Celebrity Cruises
Departure Date: 9/09/22
Avoya Travel
7
'Cruises'
7
'Cruises'

$2,2999-Nt Oceania Alaska Cruise w/ Drinks, Gratuities, & WiFi

Regatta

376 Reviews
Avoya Travel
Deal score
69
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Free Gratuities
$288
Free Drinks
$790
Free Wifi
$250
Alaska
Oceania Cruises
Departure Date: 5/25/22
Avoya Travel
8
'Cruises'
8
'Cruises'

$6927-Nt Alaska Royal Caribbean Cruise - $351 Discount + More

Ovation of the Seas

672 Reviews
Avoya Travel
Deal score
69
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Onboard Credit (OBC)
$50
Fare Discount
$351
Alaska
Royal Caribbean International
Departure Date: 6/17/22
Avoya Travel
9
'Cruises'
9
'Cruises'

$4,7997-Nt All-Inclusive Alaska Regent Cruise w/ $400 Discount + More

Seven Seas Mariner

360 Reviews
Avoya Travel
Deal score
55
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Onboard Credit (OBC)
$400
Fare Discount
$400
Free Drinks
-
Free Wifi
-
Free Specialty Dining
-
Free Gratuities
-
Free Shore Excursion(s)
-
Alaska
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Departure Date: 9/14/22
Avoya Travel

Want more deals like this?

Sign up for our weekly emails

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.