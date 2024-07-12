Photo Credit: Wisdomweaver
Featured Review
Alaska, Good but not as Great as in the Past.
"However, for the first time ever the MDR food was just good not excellent.Overall a lot of the excursions are probably overpriced and you can book them cheaper on your own...."Read More
bryanb2002 avatar

bryanb2002

6-10 Cruises

Age 40s

Never again!

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Radiance of the Seas

User Avatar
Ecruiser92
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

What a horrible experience! I have been on at least 7 cruises in my life with various cruise lines. The last cruise I went on with Royal Caribbean was several years ago (Oasis of the Seas - avoid the onion tart!). On that cruise my entire family got food poisoning the first night. Because of this we missed our first excursion and two full days of the cruise. Attempting to give Royal Caribbean the ...
Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with children

Disappointing

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Radiance of the Seas

User Avatar
Wisdomweaver
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Long boring cruise. We have sailed with RC before and this was our first negative experience. We should have researched and taken into consideration the negative reviews of this ship before booking. Staff and service went above and beyond. That was the only good part. Ship is very dated with dated cabins. Our bathroom sink didn’t drain properly. The food was just okay, the specialty restaurants ...
Sail Date: December 2024

Great small ship

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Radiance of the Seas

User Avatar
Pinellas Park
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The cabin attendant was an experienced one. We told him we were early risers and put out a sign that we were out of our cabin. It was cleaned by the time we came back from breakfast. He did it as the first cabin. The dinning room waiter and assistant waiter learned our routine after the first night. My wife asked about turkey dinner as none was shown on the app. The assistant waiter said ...
Sail Date: November 2024

A Nice Ship that exceeded expectations

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Radiance of the Seas

User Avatar
Grimsby Mariner
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

First thing to say is that in all my years of cruising I have never experienced a more hectic, stressful boarding of a ship than occurred here. I was exhausted and had a splitting headache by the end of the process and it left me wondering what the cruise would be like. All too rushed and too much rudeness, not to mention porters harassing one for a tip for simply doing their job. Not good Royal ...
Sail Date: November 2024

Poor customer service, food, and changed itinerary

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Radiance of the Seas

User Avatar
Cruiser30001
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

We booked a four stop Bahamas cruise that got re-routed for potential bad weather to a Mexico, Honduras, and Belize cruise that we could have booked at a fraction of the cost. The night before the cruise when we found out, we tried to cancel and refund our trip as the new itinerary wasn’t safe for cruising with kids if we wanted to get off the boat at the ports. Royal Caribbean wouldn’t refund us ...
Sail Date: November 2024

Traveled with children

Excellent overall experience, highly recommend

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Radiance of the Seas

User Avatar
Honest_Ron
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Bucket list cruise from LA to Tampa through the Panama Canal for 16 nights. Older ship that fit through the locks had no issues. Excursions: 1. Cabo - we avoided this due to long tender times and short time ashore 2. Mazatlan - kind of interesting, stop at jewelry store with tequila tasting - not recommended 3. Guatemala - painful 90 minute bus ride each way, thankful that the bus ...
Sail Date: October 2024

Worst experience! Avoid the scam gratuity theft!

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Radiance of the Seas

User Avatar
Avoid Royal Caribbean
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Firstly - Please be aware that they charge $18 per day per person in gratuity! Apparently it's in the small print but I missed it and conveniently our onboard account didn't update until after we'd left the ship so they won't reverse the charge. If you're not happy with having this gratuity forced on you, you can ask for it to be removed by going to Guest Services but unfortunately we found out ...
Sail Date: September 2024

Disastrous and NEVER again on Royal Caribbean.

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Radiance of the Seas

User Avatar
Buzz the Bus driver
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Where to begin. This cruise was a complete disaster. As you can see by the pictures that I took of how poor the condition of this ship is. I actually gave up taking pictures as it could have consumed me completely but I was here to see Alaska and not become a cruise critic. This is the first time that I have reviewed a cruise and felt I needed to let others know about this ship. It is old and very ...
Sail Date: September 2024

Excellent cruise that far exceeded our expectation

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Radiance of the Seas

User Avatar
gonoles1
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We are not big cruisers, but our daughter wanted to go on this cruise with her family and we went along. We loved the interior of the ship, didn't have a balcony and didn't really need one since we got off the ship at every port. We were on Deck 3,exterior cabin and loved being close to the water. I will say the bathroom is small and the shower with a shower curtain is tiny. On the two days at ...
Sail Date: July 2024

Traveled with children

Disappointing Royal Caribbean Alaskan Cruise!!

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Radiance of the Seas

User Avatar
Comptino62
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

We knew Radiance of the Seas was an older ship, but didn’t expect it to be so shabby! Our cabin had seen much better days! The curtain covering the balcony had holes and did not hang straight. The balcony furniture was dirty. The bathroom had not been updated at all. Hated the shower curtain!! The steward did a fair cleaning job, but did not adjust the padding on the bed or adjust the curtains, ...
Sail Date: July 2024

