Norwegian (NCL) Cruises

42,153 Reviews
Norwegian Encore (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)

About Norwegian (NCL) Cruises

Known for its "freestyle" cruising, the laid-back Norwegian experience is all about choice, offering one of the largest selections of dining and entertainment venues per ship. Plus, with Norwegian's Free At Sea offer, every cruise fare includes a choice of things like free Wi-Fi, specialty dining, drinks or excursions.

Norwegian Joy
Norwegian Joy (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)

7 Night
Canada & New England - Other

511 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun

14 Night
South Pacific

2,176 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel

9 Night
Alaska - Seattle

2,365 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit (Photo: Adam Coulter)

11 Night
Asia - South East

2,125 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

11 Night
Canada & New England - Other

2,170 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Canada & New England - Boston

2,058 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Asia - South East

2,125 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Italy, Greece, & France: Mediterranean Jewels

3,058 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Africa-south Africa

2,170 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Asia - Japan

2,125 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Repo - Panama Canal

440 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Asia - Japan

2,125 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Transpacific

2,176 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Repo - Transatlantic

2,365 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Asia - South East

2,170 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian (NCL) Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Norwegian (NCL) cruise ships?

Norwegian cruise ships draw a diverse crowd, though the majority of passengers on ships sailing to the Caribbean and in Alaska and Hawaii hail from North America. You'll find a decent number of people from other English-speaking countries, and smaller numbers from South America and Europe. On European cruises, North Americans still dominate but you'll find more people from the United Kingdom and other European countries. One ship, Norwegian Joy, was designed specifically for the Asian market, and the vast majority of passengers on this ship will be from China.

You'll find plenty of young families onboard Norwegian ships, especially during holidays and school breaks. However, the line's newest ship, Norwegian Bliss, is less family-friendly than the line's other ships, with all the kids clubs on the lowest levels of the ship and onboard entertainment that is decidedly adult.

Generally speaking, Norwegian Cruise Line attracts mostly middle-aged and older couples, as well as groups of friends of all ages.

Do I have to dress up on a Norwegian (NCL) cruise?

Norwegian Cruise Line maintains a casual atmosphere onboard; during the day, casual wear is the norm.

There's no formal dress code at night either, though most people do change into something slightly less casual for dinner. Additionally, some of the specialty extra-fee restaurants do require long pants, collared shirts and closed-toe shoes. Most evenings you'll see men in dark jeans or khakis and collared shirts, and women in blouses with slacks or skirts, or sundresses. Don't be surprised if you see people in shorts in the main dining rooms.

Norwegian doesn't have any formal nights, but there is an optional Norwegian's Night Out at least once per sailing, for which passengers are encouraged to dress up. You'll rarely see a tux or gown, but suits and cocktail dresses are not unheard of.

Norwegian ships also typically hold several themed nights (glow party, '70s or '80s, etc.) during a typical sailing. You might want to bring a few appropriate items, such as white clothing for the glow and white parties or bell bottoms for '70s night.

Is everything free on Norwegian (NCL) cruises?

No. Unless you have an all-inclusive dining or beverage package (which you can buy), you'll have to pay extra for most gratuities, specialty dining, room service, all drinks (alcoholic and non, except water, select juices at breakfast, and coffee and tea), shore excursions, visits to the spa and any retail purchases, including photos.

On the newest ships, you'll also have to pay for some of the entertainment options and even some of the top-deck fun: On Norwegian Bliss, for example, the laser tag and go-karts cost extra.

What are Norwegian (NCL)’s most popular activities?

On warm-weather cruises, the main pool is the line's most popular spot onboard. On ships with water slides, ropes courses, go-kart tracks and laser tag, these are also popular and often require a wait of up to 30 minutes or more.

Inside, you'll find activities that range from trivia, bingo and Deal or No Deal during the day to song-and-dance revues or Broadway shows in the theater and live music or cabaret shows in the evening. Norwegian ships also have a lively bar nightlife. There's also an always-busy casino, which opens when the ship is out to sea.

Why go with Norwegian (NCL)?

  • Extensive choice of restaurants, bars and activities -- especially on the newest ships
  • Newest ships have excellent Broadway and West End theater shows
  • Be Aware: Many dining and entertainment options incur surcharges

Best for: Active families, picky eaters, and couples/groups who love to bar hop

Not for: People who can't stand crowds, or those seeking a relaxed onboard environment

Norwegian Cruise Line Cruiser Reviews

Save Yourself

No music channels!No hash browns, no Mexican food, no pies of any kind, no chow mein, bagels and English muffins stale as the bread you left out before leaving for your cruise.Read More
User Avatar
CruiserAngelino

many10+ Cruises

Age 69s

Great first cruise experience

" It was pretty flavourless and in no way resembled cheesecake.We had no issues with noise, nothing was broken, and the shower was fine.Read More
User Avatar
Slythgal

oneFirst Time Cruiser

Age 37s

Almost killed us.

People have been asking about our cruise, so I wanted to warn all people to NEVER cruise Norwegian.We were aboard the Norwegian Sky, doing an eastern Caribbean cruise.Read More
User Avatar
SPHeinen

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 52s

Try another cruise liner

The info i was given on departure from their tour train seward to anchorage that i could lv my check in bag at their visitor center the day of my flight ncl booked.Booked me 2 days after cruise but when i went to bag drop early that morning ncl was NOTthere.Read More
User Avatar
Vanacruiser

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

