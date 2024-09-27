We did back to back startind Dec 22nd in Singapore then again Jan 4th, a total of 41 days planned and not sure if we will stick it that long. On the positive side the crew are great, happy, polite and well trained, the food is good, not great but the working times of the buffet and main dining room are very restricted. Ontbe negative with one exception the Rolling Stone Lounge band the ...
We just completed Noordam cruise / 14 days / Asia / Dec 8 to Dec 22 ,2024 / Singapore to Singapore . This was our 14 cruise / second one with Holland America / first time was 10 years ago. We mostly cruised with Norwegian and Celebrity.
The ship is old and small / dated /but we new that. The food overall was good, very good fresh fruits.
At every port we had booked Hollands excursions and ...
My family of 4 adults booked two balcony rooms, deck 8 aft. We have been on 20+ cruises on most major cruise lines. Our 14 day Indonesian Islands cruise was r/t from Singapore. We choose our cruise lines based on itinerary, not on bells and whistles of the ship. We have been on many Holland America ships before and we prefer the medium size ships. The HAL Noordam had just finished a major ...
Sailed on Noordam 8th to 22nd December 2024 on Indonesia Discovery cruise.
The positive was the Signature Suite cabin. Loved it and large balcony. Had been 6 weeks on Noordam seven years ago on voyage from Vancouver to Auckland. Much has changed. The entertainment is not a patch on what it was. No BB Kings and no Lincoln Center now. Food was mediocre and specialty dining in Pinnacle and ...
We were on the 30 day extended 14 day cruise. I am Elite with Princess, cruising 90 days a year, so I can compare Princess to the Noordam. There were so many negatives that I'd not go on the Noordam or Holland America again unless it was for a great itinerary because of the layout up of the ship itself. I didn't like that it did not have a Piazza - the big central area with other decks looking ...
Well.....a bucket list trip and a huge eye-opener......my wife and I have always wanted a "Taste of Asia" and this was the way we planned to do it.....lots of great memories and lots of "wow....a different way of life"....we are two seniors in our upper 70's....but love to travel and are quite healthy...but who knows how long.....a crap shoot now!!!
Take whatever I say with a "grain of salt" ...
This was a 28 day cruise and while I would give some things a lesser rating, there are things I would give a higher rating so I settled on the middle. Pros: most of the staff were fantastic. The kind of fantastic that makes up for the things that went wrong or were not as good. The crew monitoring the Neptune Lounge were superb! Timely, helpful and so knowledgeable. We were in a Neptune suite and ...
I had a really good experience cruising with Holland America from Vancouver to Japan. I was looking for a more traditional experience with good food, no loud drunk people and a sedate but still fun crowd and this fit the bill. The food was better than expected given earlier reviews. I though that everything was well done. We had great service in dining and our cabin steward Dedi was ...
The ship is old and needs some TLC. The staff was wonderful (except for shore excursions' staff). Our waiter in the main dining room, James, was the best waiter we've had in over 50 cruises. I'm a picky eater and James went out of his way to make sure that I was happy with my meals. Due to bad weather we missed all of our scheduled ports and other ports were substituted which was ...
Our date was actually Sept. 27 from Vancouver to Yokohama, a repositioning cruise for Noordam. We were given an upgrade offer about a month out, and took it, so were in a Neptune Suite (awesome in every way!).
As would be expected anytime after mid-September, the seas were high and running. We missed both Sitka and Seward due to rough (33+ feet) seas, and instead went to Ketchikan and Juneau. ...