Embarkation
Photo Credit: DavenRena
The timings for meal were restrictive for us.
Photo Credit: briansnel
Buffet breakfast was not up to standard.
Photo Credit: briansnel
Smoking area was best we ever experienced.
Photo Credit: briansnel
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
1,145 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Unbelievable access to Hubbard Glacier but not sold on Holland America
"I selected the Westerdam because it has a nice layout for the entertainment deck with the casino and Billboard together with the Rolling Stone lounge further forward.One comedian and the typical educational talks also on the main stage...."Read More
Cruiser Rick1 avatar

Cruiser Rick1

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Great cruise Sydney to Auckland

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Westerdam

User Avatar
MaggieMay3124
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Currently on board Westerdam with my 2 daughters - their first cruise and my 21st ( mainly solo) to celebrate my 80th birthday - its only a number! A friend with us also and we all have our own staterooms. I shared my first three cruises and never again! HAL is ideal for my age group and my daughters in their 50’s are loving it. They're not party animals but love music, cocktails and food as do ...
Sail Date: January 2025

Standby bookings can work and it’s amazing

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Westerdam

User Avatar
Lin101
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

By chance I heard about the ‘Stand By’ booking option Holland America offer. If you can accommodate a last minute . Wow, so good. Two weeks prior I called and paid the fare knowing those cabins could sell out but time was short. At worse I get a full refund what am I losing. 6 days prior to departure I called the agent who did the booking and asked her if she had heard. (there were still a few ...
Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Not fully to expectations

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Westerdam

User Avatar
Lynn@ECGA
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We booked this cruise as Australia was always on our bucket list. Originally we were booked on the 35-day cruise Sydney to Sydney but changed to 21 days in Perth. Decided that getting home so close to Christmas was an issue so we returned on 12/08 rather than 12/22. Believe now that was a good decision as the Westerdam was a bit disappointing. We are 4-star Mariners and enjoy the fact that HAL ...
Sail Date: November 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Generally very good

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Westerdam

User Avatar
Mrs Clooney
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Older ship but immaculate.. The cruise started off quite badly when the company cancelled all of the bookings for the pinnacle restaurant and made it extremely difficult to rebook in other restaurants but we got there in the end. I was happy with our balcony room, their cabins are not as big as Royal Caribbean but they’re okay. The bed was a king size bed which was pretty enormous for such a ...
Sail Date: November 2024

The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Westerdam

User Avatar
Whidbey Cruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The cruise was a wonderful experience, but Holland America could have made it better. Let's start with the good. The ship is beautiful and well-appointed. Lots of comfortable spaces that are pleasing to the eye and well-made - Quality throughout the ship. The crew was exceptionally nice and courteous. Aside from the deck crew, I can't think of a rude person I met, who occasionally seemed unhappy ...
Sail Date: October 2024

First long cruise, more long ones to come!

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Westerdam

User Avatar
DavenRena
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We were a bit nervous about our choice of stateroom (deck 8 Aft), quite awhile after we booked we stumbled upon a review stating how horribly the noise would be. It was near departure date and we elected to stick with it and hope the reviewer just had a not so good experience. All I have to say about that is “wrong wrong wrong”! We did not experience any of that. Like I said we were on deck 8 , ...
Sail Date: October 2024

Incompetence and no apologies for it!

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Westerdam

User Avatar
marciamagnus
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

What you can expect on the westerdam? Unapologetic incompetence from multiple departments ! Navigator App If you send a message on their navigator app, and ask the receiver to pass it on to a guest services agent, no one passes on the message. Then you’ll have to go to guest services to find out if the guest services agent did in fact get the message. Then, when you describe the incident, ...
Sail Date: October 2024

Holland nailed it!

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Westerdam

User Avatar
snellbaker
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Traveled with my two adult children and we had a blast. The onboard staff, from cabin attendant to manager were the best. Courteous, eager to please and always helpful. The ship was clean, the food, regardless of venue, was superb. The MDR was the best I've ever enjoyed. I've had stakes in steak houses that weren't as good as Westerdam's MDR. Morimoto by Sea was as good as I anticipated. Served in ...
Sail Date: July 2024

Cut backs galore

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Westerdam

User Avatar
chachquet
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Noticed they have cut way back. No string instruments, two total ping pong tables for almost 2,000 people. You could never get on. Kids with diapers in both pools. Everyone coughing, nobody wearing a mask. 3 total hours in Victoria. Food was decent. No music in crows nest. If you wanted a latte stand in line a long time. No more classes on computers. Just a few art classes. Adult coloring, ...
Sail Date: July 2024

Westerdam Neptune Suite is the way to go!

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Westerdam

User Avatar
Konas Mama
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We were talked into trying a Neptune Suite instead of a Signature Suite by my parents (who had the suite next to us) and so happy we did! The large room layout and big bathroom are fantastic and we thoroughly enjoyed the extra space for 3 of us! Stayed right across from the Neptune Lounge. Lorraine and Red were amazing in the Lounge and so friendly, inviting and helpful everyday! I couldn't give ...
Sail Date: July 2024

Traveled with children

