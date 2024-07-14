"I selected the Westerdam because it has a nice layout for the entertainment deck with the casino and Billboard together with the Rolling Stone lounge further forward.One comedian and the typical educational talks also on the main stage...."Read More
Currently on board Westerdam with my 2 daughters - their first cruise and my 21st ( mainly solo) to celebrate my 80th birthday - its only a number! A friend with us also and we all have our own staterooms. I shared my first three cruises and never again!
HAL is ideal for my age group and my daughters in their 50’s are loving it. They're not party animals but love music, cocktails and food as do ...
By chance I heard about the ‘Stand By’ booking option Holland America offer. If you can accommodate a last minute . Wow, so good. Two weeks prior I called and paid the fare knowing those cabins could sell out but time was short. At worse I get a full refund what am I losing. 6 days prior to departure I called the agent who did the booking and asked her if she had heard. (there were still a few ...
We booked this cruise as Australia was always on our bucket list. Originally we were booked on the 35-day cruise Sydney to Sydney but changed to 21 days in Perth. Decided that getting home so close to Christmas was an issue so we returned on 12/08 rather than 12/22. Believe now that was a good decision as the Westerdam was a bit disappointing.
We are 4-star Mariners and enjoy the fact that HAL ...
Older ship but immaculate.. The cruise started off quite badly when the company cancelled all of the bookings for the pinnacle restaurant and made it extremely difficult to rebook in other restaurants but we got there in the end. I was happy with our balcony room, their cabins are not as big as Royal Caribbean but they’re okay. The bed was a king size bed which was pretty enormous for such a ...
The cruise was a wonderful experience, but Holland America could have made it better. Let's start with the good. The ship is beautiful and well-appointed. Lots of comfortable spaces that are pleasing to the eye and well-made - Quality throughout the ship. The crew was exceptionally nice and courteous. Aside from the deck crew, I can't think of a rude person I met, who occasionally seemed unhappy ...
We were a bit nervous about our choice of stateroom (deck 8 Aft), quite awhile after we booked we stumbled upon a review stating how horribly the noise would be. It was near departure date and we elected to stick with it and hope the reviewer just had a not so good experience. All I have to say about that is “wrong wrong wrong”! We did not experience any of that. Like I said we were on deck 8 , ...
What you can expect on the westerdam? Unapologetic incompetence from multiple departments !
Navigator App
If you send a message on their navigator app, and ask the receiver to pass it on to a guest services agent, no one passes on the message. Then you’ll have to go to guest services to find out if the guest services agent did in fact get the message. Then, when you describe the incident, ...
Traveled with my two adult children and we had a blast. The onboard staff, from cabin attendant to manager were the best. Courteous, eager to please and always helpful. The ship was clean, the food, regardless of venue, was superb. The MDR was the best I've ever enjoyed. I've had stakes in steak houses that weren't as good as Westerdam's MDR. Morimoto by Sea was as good as I anticipated. Served in ...
Noticed they have cut way back. No string instruments, two total ping pong tables for almost 2,000 people. You could never get on. Kids with diapers in both pools. Everyone coughing, nobody wearing a mask. 3 total hours in Victoria. Food was decent. No music in crows nest. If you wanted a latte stand in line a long time. No more classes on computers. Just a few art classes. Adult coloring, ...
We were talked into trying a Neptune Suite instead of a Signature Suite by my parents (who had the suite next to us) and so happy we did! The large room layout and big bathroom are fantastic and we thoroughly enjoyed the extra space for 3 of us! Stayed right across from the Neptune Lounge. Lorraine and Red were amazing in the Lounge and so friendly, inviting and helpful everyday! I couldn't give ...