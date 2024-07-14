Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Westerdam

We were a bit nervous about our choice of stateroom (deck 8 Aft), quite awhile after we booked we stumbled upon a review stating how horribly the noise would be. It was near departure date and we elected to stick with it and hope the reviewer just had a not so good experience. All I have to say about that is “wrong wrong wrong”! We did not experience any of that. Like I said we were on deck 8 , ...