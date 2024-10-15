"Princess had a lot of incentives to get you to try their cruise line such as free drink packages and WIFI.Luckily, we've been on 12 cruises and realize this is not the norm but if this had been my first cruise, I would'nt cruise again...."Read More
It was a good cruise with minimal issues. We arrived at port early because of our flight. Waited for about an hour, while people were getting off the ship. Once inside the embarkation was super fast. We were on the ship in 20 minutes. The rooms were not ready, but we still dropped off our carry bags. The Grand is an older smaller ship, but very nice. There is lots to do while waiting for ...
First of all, I need to tell that I have been to 13 cruises before this with other cruise lines. This cruise ship must be destroyed. No Latin music, the only entertainment is some piano. No Zumba. The spa area is a sauna that is basically a bathroom with heat that only fit 5 people at a time. The steam room never works. Princess is cutting down services, now serving lobster at the end once. ...
This was our first cruise and my last on this princisees cruise lines . The Cabin was terrible and the port stops should have been much better . The additional prices for everything was insane and 18% tip added for services plus the $15 per day tips already added is too much .
Never book a cruise without a balcony ,take as much alcohol ,water and pop aboard as allowed don't go on the Mexico ...
Itinerary: Hawaii wasn't really a factor in our choosing this trip. Over the years, we've seen about all there is to see there, or at least all we really care to see. Not a bad destination, nice even. Just a big dose of been-there-done-that on our part. Same with Ensenada. The no-fly departure and return to LA was the main draw.
Food: Spotty. The buffet was fairly limited with an odd mix of ...
Our first time on Grand Princess, third Princess cruise, but our 12-13 overall cruise. From what I understand is this ship is the oldest in the fleet and it shows. We chose this for the Hawaiian itinerary and nothing else.
Rust running down stateroom window from rain on first sea day and window was never cleaned in any port.
Deluxe Oceanview room was great. First time booking this type of ...
Staff is fantastic. Entertainment in theater has been exceptional, but stage is so small production shows are just singing and some dancing. No real stage and settings.
Rooms are very small. Closet is half size. Beds are very short. Balcony is totally rusted and not cleaned
Food in MDR has no variety. Food is repeated every 6-7 days. This is a 33 day cruise and after 20’days food has been ...
Pros: Overall an VG experience. Cabin was clean daily, mattresses, pillows, linen were very clean & comfortable; as was the whole ship. The food was absolutely wonderful, extravagant - it made the cruise over the top in both the dining rooms and the buffet. The waiters all around were very good and attentive - even in the buffet hall.
Cons: The drink & Wi-Fi packages are exorbitant; going ...
This was very likely the best cruise experience we've had on Princess cruises.. We are not fans of the newer ships, although have sailed on several....and we love sea days. We dined in Reserve Class, which had excellent service and usually 2 optional items beside the menu. I required "Special Diet" because of Celiac and allergies, so my meals were cooked in a separate area of the kitchen. My ...
I don't usually review our cruise experience, but decided to do so on our recent Grand Princess crusie because of all the negative reviews that are currently posted.
There are a number of negative reviews regarding the Grand Princess. However, we have nothing negative to say about the ship. Our stateroom was very nice. Nothing broken, nothing stained. Outdoor furniture on the balcony was in ...
16 night 17 day cruise to Hawaii.
Notes and tips
LAX arrival 6PM. Cabs and ride share are a shuttle ride away.
At Terminal 7 buses were always full, finally had to walk 5 minutes. Lyft driver was there in 5 minutes.
Boarding was one door for all passengers, big line for 3000 plus people? moved right along. I found an express line $$.
Day one patter in the room has a event calendar. ...