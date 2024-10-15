Review for a Mexican Riviera Cruise on Grand Princess

It was a good cruise with minimal issues. We arrived at port early because of our flight. Waited for about an hour, while people were getting off the ship. Once inside the embarkation was super fast. We were on the ship in 20 minutes. The rooms were not ready, but we still dropped off our carry bags. The Grand is an older smaller ship, but very nice. There is lots to do while waiting for ...