mini
Photo Credit: Darien cruizer.
Sailing Alaska Fjord
Photo Credit: J P B
Outdoor Pool area
Photo Credit: J P B
Wheelhouse Heritage Bar
Photo Credit: J P B
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
1,633 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Grand Princess needs a lot of improvements
"Princess had a lot of incentives to get you to try their cruise line such as free drink packages and WIFI.Luckily, we've been on 12 cruises and realize this is not the norm but if this had been my first cruise, I would'nt cruise again...."Read More
Skeet912 avatar

Skeet912

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Filters

1-10 of 1,633 Princess Grand Princess Cruise Reviews

Cruise Directors really make a Cruise

Review for a Mexican Riviera Cruise on Grand Princess

User Avatar
barleyman88
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

It was a good cruise with minimal issues. We arrived at port early because of our flight. Waited for about an hour, while people were getting off the ship. Once inside the embarkation was super fast. We were on the ship in 20 minutes. The rooms were not ready, but we still dropped off our carry bags. The Grand is an older smaller ship, but very nice. There is lots to do while waiting for ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2025

Only good for very old people 80 and above.

Review for a Mexican Riviera Cruise on Grand Princess

User Avatar
JBrandon
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

First of all, I need to tell that I have been to 13 cruises before this with other cruise lines. This cruise ship must be destroyed. No Latin music, the only entertainment is some piano. No Zumba. The spa area is a sauna that is basically a bathroom with heat that only fit 5 people at a time. The steam room never works. Princess is cutting down services, now serving lobster at the end once. ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2025

Mexico Cruise not Recommend

Review for a Mexican Riviera Cruise on Grand Princess

User Avatar
Neil Caffery
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

This was our first cruise and my last on this princisees cruise lines . The Cabin was terrible and the port stops should have been much better . The additional prices for everything was insane and 18% tip added for services plus the $15 per day tips already added is too much . Never book a cruise without a balcony ,take as much alcohol ,water and pop aboard as allowed don't go on the Mexico ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2025

A long, relaxing break from reality

Review for a Hawaii Cruise on Grand Princess

User Avatar
pierces
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Itinerary: Hawaii wasn't really a factor in our choosing this trip. Over the years, we've seen about all there is to see there, or at least all we really care to see. Not a bad destination, nice even. Just a big dose of been-there-done-that on our part. Same with Ensenada. The no-fly departure and return to LA was the main draw. Food: Spotty. The buffet was fairly limited with an odd mix of ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Good but could be better

Review for a Hawaii Cruise on Grand Princess

User Avatar
bigjohnfun817
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Our first time on Grand Princess, third Princess cruise, but our 12-13 overall cruise. From what I understand is this ship is the oldest in the fleet and it shows. We chose this for the Hawaiian itinerary and nothing else. Rust running down stateroom window from rain on first sea day and window was never cleaned in any port. Deluxe Oceanview room was great. First time booking this type of ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Good for retired. Not for kids

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Grand Princess

User Avatar
suesinger
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Staff is fantastic. Entertainment in theater has been exceptional, but stage is so small production shows are just singing and some dancing. No real stage and settings. Rooms are very small. Closet is half size. Beds are very short. Balcony is totally rusted and not cleaned Food in MDR has no variety. Food is repeated every 6-7 days. This is a 33 day cruise and after 20’days food has been ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Pros and Cons

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Grand Princess

User Avatar
Joalle
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Pros: Overall an VG experience. Cabin was clean daily, mattresses, pillows, linen were very clean & comfortable; as was the whole ship. The food was absolutely wonderful, extravagant - it made the cruise over the top in both the dining rooms and the buffet. The waiters all around were very good and attentive - even in the buffet hall. Cons: The drink & Wi-Fi packages are exorbitant; going ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

SHE IS A GRAND PRINCESS

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Grand Princess

User Avatar
Once Upon A Time
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was very likely the best cruise experience we've had on Princess cruises.. We are not fans of the newer ships, although have sailed on several....and we love sea days. We dined in Reserve Class, which had excellent service and usually 2 optional items beside the menu. I required "Special Diet" because of Celiac and allergies, so my meals were cooked in a separate area of the kitchen. My ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Grand Princess Hawaiian Cruise

Review for a Hawaii Cruise on Grand Princess

User Avatar
lcrenshw
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

I don't usually review our cruise experience, but decided to do so on our recent Grand Princess crusie because of all the negative reviews that are currently posted. There are a number of negative reviews regarding the Grand Princess. However, we have nothing negative to say about the ship. Our stateroom was very nice. Nothing broken, nothing stained. Outdoor furniture on the balcony was in ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Traveled with disabled person

long trip kept busy.

Review for a Hawaii Cruise on Grand Princess

User Avatar
Darien cruizer.
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

16 night 17 day cruise to Hawaii. Notes and tips LAX arrival 6PM. Cabs and ride share are a shuttle ride away. At Terminal 7 buses were always full, finally had to walk 5 minutes. Lyft driver was there in 5 minutes. Boarding was one door for all passengers, big line for 3000 plus people? moved right along. I found an express line $$. Day one patter in the room has a event calendar. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Find a Grand Princess Cruise from $247

Any Month
Other Princess Ship Cruise Reviews
Island Princess Cruise Reviews
Island Princess Cruise Reviews
Sun Princess Cruise Reviews
Caribbean Princess Cruise Reviews
Crown Princess Cruise Reviews
Sapphire Princess Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.