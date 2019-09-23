  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Alaska Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
11713 reviews

All-Inclusive Adventure in Alaska

Review for Wilderness Discoverer to Alaska

travelgirlBT

2-5 Cruises

Age 30s

Wow! What a trip! Like most others have said, I didn't have any interest in overrunning small Alaskan towns with thousands of my newest "friends." A large ship wouldn't get me as close to the nature and incredible wildlife of Alaska. I also don't like being nickeled and dimed each day of my trip. To be able to get up close to glaciers, go on 2 excursions a day, and have all insanely delicious ...
Sail Date: June 2021

Low quality of food and poor service

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Alaska

Sonyalee

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

I chose the cruise because it departs from Vancouver from our home town, cost is extremely high for what's it's worth. Wifi is expensive and unreliable, dining room and buffet menu selection is poor and limited and almost all meat is overcooked, sitting area is also limited and spread out, only one section of buffet, if you can't find a table close by (which most likely is occupied), you have ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Traveled with children

Best Special Needs Foods Ever - and Alaska was pretty Awesome too.

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Alaska

wendyhatton

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Our first Norwegian cruise but it will not be the last. the refitted Jewel was a pleasure, the sky lounge, multiple bars and sitting areas allowed us to view Alaska as we sailed by and hang out as a multi-generational family. The entertainment was outstanding, especially Ana and Vlad and the Circus Bijou. The food was great, plenty f choice in the buffet, the Irish bar had a great selection as ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Oceanview Picture Window

Traveled with disabled person

Meh

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Alaska

Joe Patroni

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

One and done, complied with bucket list and 7k poorer. I upgraded, I thought to a larger cabin facing but it turned out to be a basic hotel room size, bed hard as a rock couch hard as a rock but it was my first time so maybe my expectations were too high. And also the Wi-Fi that I paid for sucks so bad that nobody should buy it, just do without. I know it’s a satellite-based Wi-Fi but they ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Aft-Facing Mini-Suite with Balcony

Beautiful ship but be prepared to pay extra - NOT a smoker friendly ship

Review for Norwegian Joy to Alaska

FunWhileYoung

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

We have been on many cruises and have sailed on just about every cruise line and found this ship to be very well planned with ample space so as not to feel crowded with a full ship. Be sure to head to the observatory- best spot on the ship! Embarkation was very fast and easy. Luggage was delivered to the room within 3 hours to the room. A few items missing upon check-in however any issue that ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

A wonderful Alaska cruise, just avoid the spa.

Review for Norwegian Joy to Alaska

mcpomike

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Embarkation - You'll see me saying time and time again, Haven is the way to go! The dedicated Haven security line and lounge to fill out forms was awesome! The parking garage being across the street from the terminal (accessible by sky bridge) was quite nice as well. One problem was when we took the elevator to the floor that said embarkation, the door was secured so we had to get backs downstairs ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: The Haven Forward-facing Penthouse with Balcony

Our Last "Big Ship" Cruise

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Alaska

DavidKumpula

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

My wife, daughter and I have cruised three times on Norwegian, twice with Royal Caribbean and once with MSC and we looked forward to this trip to the beside the shores of Alaska and BC. The cruise overall was wonderful! My wife generously upgraded our balcony room to a Haven suite as a birthday gift. We've had suites before on RC and MSC, but this one was significantly larger including a ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Courtyard Penthouse with Balcony

Traveled with children

" Fantastic Voyage "

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Alaska

1556Belvedere

First Time Cruiser

Age 70s

I chose this Cruise along with my fellow friends. ( Choir and Ukelele Groups. ) I was able to utilize my Scooter on-board and that allowed myself to enjoy every adventure and opportunity offered. I had a Wheelchair accessible Cabin and it was just perfect. Room for my scooter and plenty of room left for every other need we may have had. The cabin was lovely and the care given every day to ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Obstructed Oceanview

A worthwhile Alaska cruise vacation - enjoyed it immensely!

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Alaska

JimD2019

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

Embarkation took a long time as it seemed all 2380 passengers arrived within a 30-minute window so the queues took well over an hour to check in. Luggage arrived to our stateroom promptly though (just after we boarded), which was amazing. The ship is quite nice but does have a few rust spots here and there even though it was just refurbished late 2018. The staff are excellent overall - ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Beautiful scenery everywhere in Alaska and the Yukon

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Alaska

levin1000

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

This cruise was recommended to me by United Cruises once I told them I was interested in an Alaska cruise. i was given several choices, but I was interested in doing SE Alaska because years ago I had done a different Alaska cruise which took me to Sitka, Valdez and ended up in Anchorage where I got to see Delani National Park, which was quite a treat for the senses. Everything was really nice ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

