Deluxe obstructed balcony - E402
Photo Credit: Diane16
Photo Credit: Kwahl11
Photo Credit: Alaine Leon
Crown Grill and our fantastic servers
Photo Credit: Traveler1138
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
1,810 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Queues, Queues and more queues
"But they did lay on a bus service to the terminal as the ship is so big it moors at the container port.Once inside the terminal (and in the shade), we were faced with further massive queues...."Read More
Ned Buntline avatar

Ned Buntline

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Filters

1-10 of 1,810 Princess Royal Princess Cruise Reviews

Don't Bother go on Celebrity instead

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Royal Princess

User Avatar
Sean best
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Very poor layout. No nightclub, very small library with one table and six chairs, smallest I have ever seen. We have over 4000 passengers onboard and the bars and restaurants can't cope. The Grand class ships a better layout then this Royal Class. The atrium is to small. Cabins are a good size with a good TV and the app on the TV useful but does crash. Ordering drinks on the app is useful but ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Excellent Short Cruise Getaway

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Royal Princess

User Avatar
mr walker
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Recently returned from our 7-Day Royal Princess TAS/Melb cruise 30Nov-7Dec Sydney roundtrip. It was our 3rd Princess cruise & second of 2024, and our 23rd cruise in total. I make some points: - Embarking was very fast & we were soon on the ship after shuttle drop-off before noon, having a light lunch in the buffet before dropping our carry-on in our cabin. Our luggage was already at our room ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Royal Princess very unsatisfactory

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Royal Princess

User Avatar
CavanaghSandy
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We queued over 90 minutes to board the ship. Treated like sheep. Cabin mini suite comfortable and greeted by Eduard who looked after us very well. Drink service at Outriggers as we sailed out of Sydney was disgraceful. Staff run off their feet. No chardonnay. Dinner at Symphony dreadful. Group of 8 and no one enjoyed their meal. Staff need leadership and training. Cherry in Crooners Bar was ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Most Disappointing Cruise on Royal Princess

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Royal Princess

User Avatar
Cavanaghjc
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

From trying to board in Sydney, standing in a queue for over an hour, to endless queues for service, this has been the most disappointing cruise I have been on. Staff have been willing and in some cases charming but are overwhelmed and lack direction. Senior leaders are not to be seen. Breakfast in the suite is not as ordered and coffee cold. No use complaining as there is no one to complain ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Absolutely the Worst Ever

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Royal Princess

User Avatar
Dean Harrison
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I’m currently on this floating disaster. Can’t wait to get off. Better ways to blow $10,000 in total. Staff have no concept of where they are or what they are supposed to do. I am so over hearing “I apologize, Sir” They lost my Luggage on the first day. Mis information and scripted fodder was all I could get. After 7hrs, I hunted it all down myself. I could have taken ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Pleasant South Pacific cruise

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Royal Princess

User Avatar
Diane16
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Thoroughly enjoyed the cruise on Royal. Staff always pleasant, efficient and many with a sense of fun. Beds are extremely comfortable though I wish for my own pillow as one too soft, and two too many. Food choices varied sufficiently and we particularly liked the pizza on deck and the soft serve ice-cream. Hard to resist. We had a deluxe obstructed balcony - photo below - but deluxe worth it as ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Fun on the Royal Princess

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Royal Princess

User Avatar
BradnTracey
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

It was a great cruise. We met with several people from the cruise critic board, which made the cruise even better. We purchased the Premier package. It seems excessive; however, we won a seven-day balcony cabin cruise anywhere in the world during our cruise. This package also gives you unlimited specialty dining, drinks (coffee, soda, water, and alcohol), specialty desserts, and the ice cream ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Another great cruise with a few misses.

Review for a Transpacific Cruise on Royal Princess

User Avatar
Kwahl11
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Sept 28, 2024 - LA to Auckland - Royal Princess Used Lyft from LAX area hotel and was very delightful. Knowledgeable driver with an SUV Embarkation was a breeze and we were on the ship in 30 minutes with our luggage arriving 4 hours later. Took time to get oriented, but one thing we forgot to find or slipped ur minds, the location of the Horizon Court. The next day we spent 30 minutes ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Happy we did it!!

Review for a Pacific Coastal Cruise on Royal Princess

User Avatar
Fortasha
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We just did the 7 day portion of this cruise from Vancouver to Los Angeles(wish it had been longer). This was our first Princess cruise and we were very happy with our choice!! Embarktion in Vancouver was good except for the security portion at Vancouver port, absolutely horrible!! We have a daughter with Autism that was traveling with us and lines and crowds are issues for her(not a great way to ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Just Do It. You won’t regret it.

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Royal Princess

User Avatar
CruisingAlaska2024
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We have only been on a half a dozen cruises, but we truly enjoyed our Alaskan cruise on Princess Cruise lines. We took both the land portion of the trip and ship portion and finally decided to go. The entire process was relatively simple and we found our time both on the ship and off the ship to be very rewarding. Loved seeing the northern lights in Fairbanks! The staff on the ship were ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Find a Royal Princess Cruise from $227

Any Month
Other Princess Ship Cruise Reviews
Diamond Princess Cruise Reviews
Diamond Princess Cruise Reviews
Caribbean Princess Cruise Reviews
Crown Princess Cruise Reviews
Discovery Princess Cruise Reviews
Regal Princess Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.