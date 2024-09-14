"But they did lay on a bus service to the terminal as the ship is so big it moors at the container port.Once inside the terminal (and in the shade), we were faced with further massive queues...."Read More
Very poor layout. No nightclub, very small library with one table and six chairs, smallest I have ever seen. We have over 4000 passengers onboard and the bars and restaurants can't cope. The Grand class ships a better layout then this Royal Class. The atrium is to small. Cabins are a good size with a good TV and the app on the TV useful but does crash. Ordering drinks on the app is useful but ...
Recently returned from our 7-Day Royal Princess TAS/Melb cruise 30Nov-7Dec Sydney roundtrip. It was our 3rd Princess cruise & second of 2024, and our 23rd cruise in total. I make some points:
- Embarking was very fast & we were soon on the ship after shuttle drop-off before noon, having a light lunch in the buffet before dropping our carry-on in our cabin. Our luggage was already at our room ...
We queued over 90 minutes to board the ship. Treated like sheep. Cabin mini suite comfortable and greeted by Eduard who looked after us very well. Drink service at Outriggers as we sailed out of Sydney was disgraceful. Staff run off their feet. No chardonnay. Dinner at Symphony dreadful. Group of 8 and no one enjoyed their meal. Staff need leadership and training. Cherry in Crooners Bar was ...
From trying to board in Sydney, standing in a queue for over an hour, to endless queues for service, this has been the most disappointing cruise I have been on. Staff have been willing and in some cases charming but are overwhelmed and lack direction. Senior leaders are not to be seen. Breakfast in the suite is not as ordered and coffee cold. No use complaining as there is no one to complain ...
I’m currently on this floating disaster. Can’t wait to get off.
Better ways to blow $10,000 in total.
Staff have no concept of where they are or what they are supposed to do.
I am so over hearing “I apologize, Sir”
They lost my Luggage on the first day. Mis information and scripted fodder was all I could get.
After 7hrs, I hunted it all down myself.
I could have taken ...
Thoroughly enjoyed the cruise on Royal. Staff always pleasant, efficient and many with a sense of fun. Beds are extremely comfortable though I wish for my own pillow as one too soft, and two too many. Food choices varied sufficiently and we particularly liked the pizza on deck and the soft serve ice-cream. Hard to resist. We had a deluxe obstructed balcony - photo below - but deluxe worth it as ...
It was a great cruise. We met with several people from the cruise critic board, which made the cruise even better. We purchased the Premier package. It seems excessive; however, we won a seven-day balcony cabin cruise anywhere in the world during our cruise. This package also gives you unlimited specialty dining, drinks (coffee, soda, water, and alcohol), specialty desserts, and the ice cream ...
Sept 28, 2024 - LA to Auckland - Royal Princess
Used Lyft from LAX area hotel and was very delightful. Knowledgeable driver with an SUV
Embarkation was a breeze and we were on the ship in 30 minutes with our luggage arriving 4 hours later. Took time to get oriented, but one thing we forgot to find or slipped ur minds, the location of the Horizon Court. The next day we spent 30 minutes ...
We just did the 7 day portion of this cruise from Vancouver to Los Angeles(wish it had been longer). This was our first Princess cruise and we were very happy with our choice!! Embarktion in Vancouver was good except for the security portion at Vancouver port, absolutely horrible!! We have a daughter with Autism that was traveling with us and lines and crowds are issues for her(not a great way to ...
We have only been on a half a dozen cruises, but we truly enjoyed our Alaskan cruise on Princess Cruise lines. We took both the land portion of the trip and ship portion and finally decided to go. The entire process was relatively simple and we found our time both on the ship and off the ship to be very rewarding. Loved seeing the northern lights in Fairbanks! The staff on the ship were ...