Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Royal Princess

From trying to board in Sydney, standing in a queue for over an hour, to endless queues for service, this has been the most disappointing cruise I have been on. Staff have been willing and in some cases charming but are overwhelmed and lack direction. Senior leaders are not to be seen. Breakfast in the suite is not as ordered and coffee cold. No use complaining as there is no one to complain ...