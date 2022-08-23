We get it: Cruise ships can be massive (like, bigger than many small cities and towns around the world massive). With that in mind, it can be helpful to get a lay of the land shortly after you board so that you can truly understand where your cabin is located relative to the amenities, restaurants, bars and entertainment venues that appeal to you. Check out Cruise Critic's ship reviews, which offer expert tips on how deck plans are arranged, and make a list of the venues your most curious about. After you board your ship, head to the highest deck that speaks to you (likely the pool deck for most cruisers) and work your way down the ship, deck by deck, walking the main public areas on those decks. Bonus point? You'll be getting your steps in while making sure you never get lost on your ship during your vacation.