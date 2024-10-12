Mexican Riviera Cruises

Puerto Vallarta (Photo:Diego Grandi/Shutterstock)

About Mexican Riviera Cruises

With its scenic coastline extending around the Baja Peninsula, western Mexico consists of three states and a petite grouping of islands. An experience on Mexico's Gold Coast may include lounging on the beach, kayaking a sandbar, exploring Mayan ruins or dancing in trendy nightclubs. Mazatlan offers a more traditional cultural experience, while Puerto Vallarta and Cabo San Lucas are especially accommodating to cruisers looking to shop or head to local restaurant and bars.

We found you 121 cruises

Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Bliss (Photo: Cruise Critic)

5 Night
Mexican Riviera - Los Angeles

1,427 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Discovery Princess
Discovery Princess at Sea (Photo: Princess Cruises)

7 Night
Mexico Cruise

165 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Bliss (Photo: Cruise Critic)

7 Night
Mexican Riviera - Los Angeles

1,427 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Bliss (Photo: Cruise Critic)

7 Night
Mexican Riviera - Los Angeles

1,427 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

4 Night
Catalina & Ensenada Cruise

2,294 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Catalina & Ensenada Cruise

2,294 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mexican Riviera - San Diego

2,058 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cabo, Vallarta & Mazatlan

2,294 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mexican Riviera - Los Angeles

511 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Ensenada Cruise

2,294 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Ensenada, Cabo & Vallarta

2,294 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
2 Night
Ensenada Cruise

577 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Mexico Cruise

1,989 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Baja Peninsula

881 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Night
Mexican Riviera & Pacific Coast

968 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
More about the Mexican Riviera

What is the best time to cruise to the Mexican Riviera?

Mexican Riviera cruises -- encompassing ports like Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan -- are offered year-round, with the most crowded time being the winter months. However, summer in this part of Mexico can be uncomfortably hot and humid, so spring and fall are particularly nice options.

Which cruise lines go to the Mexican Riviera?

Nearly all of the major cruise lines, including Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line, Holland America, Princess and Disney, feature regular Mexican Riviera itineraries. Luxury lines like Crystal Cruises, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas include Mexican Riviera ports on Panama Canal and Central America itineraries.

What are some things to do in the Mexican Riviera?

The beaches and bars get top billing on Mexican Riviera cruises and there are plenty to choose from throughout. Water sports (including surfing), shopping and dining are also hugely popular.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the Mexican Riviera?

Americans with Mexican Riviera cruises beginning and ending in the same U.S. port (Los Angeles, for example) do not need a passport. If your cruise starts or ends in a Mexican port, you'll definitely need a passport; having one is highly recommended for everyone in case travel plans change.

What should I pack for a cruise to the Mexican Riviera?

Lightweight, comfortable shorts, t-shirts and sundresses as well as swimsuits and sunscreen are musts.

