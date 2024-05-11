Once sailed by explorers of the Viking Age, the Baltic is home to a myriad of cultures, languages and storied pasts. The northernmost region of Europe encompasses the Scandinavian countries such as Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. Most Baltic cruises include stops in historic ports like Stockholm, Oslo, Copenhagen, Helsinki, and even Tallinn, Estonia and Warenmude, Germany - gateway to Berlin - are also possible. The breathtaking Norwegian fjords, present on longer itineraries, represent a world all in its own, from the dramatic Geirangerfjord to the sleepy hamlet of Flam.