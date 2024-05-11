  • Newsletter
Baltic Sea Cruises

Stockholm, Sweden (Photo: S-F/Shutterstock)

About Baltic Sea Cruises

Once sailed by explorers of the Viking Age, the Baltic is home to a myriad of cultures, languages and storied pasts. The northernmost region of Europe encompasses the Scandinavian countries such as Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. Most Baltic cruises include stops in historic ports like Stockholm, Oslo, Copenhagen, Helsinki, and even Tallinn, Estonia and Warenmude, Germany - gateway to Berlin - are also possible. The breathtaking Norwegian fjords, present on longer itineraries, represent a world all in its own, from the dramatic Geirangerfjord to the sleepy hamlet of Flam.

  • More about the Baltic Sea

  • What is the best time to cruise to the Baltic Sea?

  • Which cruise lines go to the Baltic Sea?

We found you 879 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Marina

12 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Antwerp • Paris •

Portsmouth • St. Peter Port • Cobh • Dublin

+5 more

782 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Silhouette

13 Nights
Best Of Scandinavia

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Stavanger • Skagen •

Berlin • Visby • Tallinn • Stockholm

+2 more

2,064 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Holland America Rotterdam

14 Nights
Britain Scotland & Ireland

Ports:Rotterdam (leaving) • South Queensferry •

Invergordon • Stornoway • Portree • Belfast

+6 more

88 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

7 Nights
Islands Of Iceland & Scotland

Ports:Reykjavik (leaving) • Heimaey • Djupivogur •

Kirkwall • Invergordon • Copenhagen

250 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights
Europe - Baltic

Ports:Copenhagen (leaving) • Oslo • Rostock • Gdansk •

Klaipeda • Riga • Tallinn • Helsinki • Visby

+1 more

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
12 Nt Norwegian Fjords & Arctic Circle

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Stavanger • Olden •

Flam • Arctic Circle • Tromso • Honnigsvag

+3 more

170 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Europe - Baltic

Ports:Stockholm (leaving) • Visby • Kotka • Tallinn •

Helsinki • Riga • Klaipeda • Gdansk • Rostock

+3 more

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Fjords Of Norway & Iceland With Sognefjord

Ports:Rotterdam (leaving) • Oslo • Kristiansund •

Stavanger • Skjolden • Rotterdam • Stavanger

+5 more

88 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Norwegian Fjords Cruise

Ports:Rotterdam (leaving) • Molde • Olden • Alesund •

Stavanger • Rotterdam

2,064 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Best Of Scandinavia

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Gdynia • Visby • Tallinn •

Stockholm • Berlin • Copenhagen • Rotterdam

2,064 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Around Iceland 7d Rey-rey

Ports:Reykjavik (leaving) • Surtsey Island • Heimaey •

Seydisfjordur • Akureyri • Isafjord

+2 more

123 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Europe - Baltic

Ports:Le Havre (leaving) • Brugge • London •

Amsterdam • Copenhagen • Rostock • Karlskrona

+5 more

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Norwegian & Icelandic Fjords

Ports:Copenhagen (leaving) • Oslo • Nordfjordeid •

Eyjafjordur • Akureyri • Isafjord • Reykjavik

250 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
Norwegian Fjords Cruise

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Haugesund • Olden •

Alesund • Stavanger • Oslo • Rotterdam

2,064 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
British Isles Cruise

Ports:Rotterdam (leaving) • Dover • Dunmore East •

Cobh • Liverpool • Greenock • Belfast • Lerwick

+1 more

2,064 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

More about the Baltic Sea

What is the best time to cruise to the Baltic Sea?

Though the summer months of July and August are the busiest for Baltic Sea cruises, many cruise lines offer sailings from late April through September. For more: Baltic Sea Cruise Tips.

Which cruise lines go to the Baltic Sea?

Nearly all of the mainstream cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean, Princess Cruises, Holland America, Celebrity, Disney and Norwegian Cruise Line, offer Baltic Sea cruises as well as luxury lines like Crystal, Oceania, Silversea and more.

What are some things to do in the Baltic Sea?

Baltic cruise port stops might include Copenhagen, where you can visit Tivoli Gardens, and Helsinki, where museum-hopping and spending hours enjoying the waterfront are popular diversions. As of 2021, cruises to the Baltics no longer call on St. Petersburg, Russia.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the Baltic Sea?

Yes, a passport is required for countries visited on Baltic Sea cruises.

What should I pack for a cruise to the Baltic Sea?

Sturdy and comfortable walking shoes are an absolute must for traversing the old cobblestone streets in many Baltic ports, as well as light layers since temperatures can vary greatly throughout the day -- even in the summertime.

