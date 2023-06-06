If you've ever wondered what goes on below decks, cruise ship tours offer an interesting peek behind the curtain. For a fee, passengers can learn how everything works, see who's doing your laundry or washing your dishes, marvel at the logistics of feeding several thousand people and, on some ships, visit the bridge and learn about navigation.

It's important to be organized -- some cruise lines hold only one behind-the-scenes event per sailing, usually on a sea day, so they do tend to book up, despite the relatively high cost. If you want to register an interest, head for Guest Relations as soon as you board.

Note that these tours are not usually suitable for wheelchair users; you may be able to visit some of the areas but probably not all. What's more, the tour may not include the bridge, so check first if that's your main objective; in these times of heightened security, some lines have stopped all passenger visits to the bridge. Don't expect to hang out in the crew bar or see the crew cabins; some areas are sacred and crew privacy and peace need to be respected.

Here are our top picks for the most interesting cruise ship tours.