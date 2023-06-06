The Ultimate Guide to Packing for a Cruise

There's more to packing for a cruise than throwing an arbitrary pile of clothes and accessories into a suitcase and saying, "Bon voyage!" Cruisers need to consider factors like cruise line dress codes and temperature differences between homeports and ports of call. Read through Cruise Critic's packing guide to learn the ropes, get the inside scoop on savvy-cruiser packing hacks and see examples of what to wear for different activities and climates. You'll be a pro before you know it.
What to Pack for a Cruise: A Beginner's Guide
The Ultimate Printable Cruise Packing List
Cruise Critic's packing list makes it easy to compile a list of must-bring items and check them off as they go into your suitcase.
Pictures of What to Wear on a Cruise
Need packing inspiration? See what our members like to wear onboard and ashore, in different types of environments.
Cruise Line Dress Codes
No cruise line dress code is the same. Find out what your ship requires.
Anatomy of a Cruise Carry-On
What you pack in your carry-on bag could make or break your first day onboard. Start your cruise off right by keeping these necessities handy.
Top 10 Cruise Packing Tips
From keeping personal documents close to leaving room in your suitcase for souvenirs, here are 10 packing tips for a smooth sailing.
9 Cruise Packing Hacks That Will Revolutionize the Way You Travel
Combat common packing problems with these simple solutions you never would have thought up on your own.
What to Pack for Kids on a Cruise
Pack the right gear for your family cruise to prevent complaints about boredom, long walks and low-battery electronics.
What Not to Pack: Things You Want to Bring on a Cruise But Shouldn't
Don't make it awkward. Make sure none of these items are in your suitcase before you board.
What Not to Forget on a Cruise: 10 Things to Remember to Pack
From A to Z, here are the most critical things to remember to bring on your next sailing.
17 Worst Cruise Packing Mistakes
Even the savviest cruisers make mistakes. Laugh along (and learn how to stay prepared) with these "not so perfect" packing stories.
How Not to Overpack for Your Cruise
Are you the one lassoing bulging bags at baggage claim? Change your ways and learn our secrets to resist overpacking.
9 Reasons to Pack Duct Tape on Your Next Cruise
Who knew duct tape had so many powers? We list a few reasons you might want to slip a roll in your suitcase.
12 Tips for Packing for a Long Cruise
So much to bring, and so little room. Master the art of packing for a long cruise with these quick tips.
Top 10 Must-Pack Items for a Caribbean Cruise
Flip-flops, snorkel gear, resealable plastic bags... Here's how to pack for a cruise on island time.
What to Pack for an Alaska Cruise: 10 Must-Pack Items
Leave the Hawaiian-print tees at home, but bring the sunscreen. Prepare for the Last Frontier with these packing recommendations.
10 Must-Pack Items for a European Cruise
Europe is full of culture and sights to see; make sure you have what you need to navigate.
Top 10 Must-Pack Items for an Exotic Cruise
Whether you're headed to the Maldives or the Middle East, use this guide to pack smart.
10 Must-Pack Items for New Cruisers
You don't have to learn the hard way. Here's how to pack like a pro for your first cruise.
What to Expect on a Cruise: Cruise Clothing
How fancy do people get on formal night? What shoes should I bring? We answer common questions about what to wear on a cruise.
9 Cruise Fashion Faux Pas and How to Avoid Them
Take advice from a professional. We consult with Kelly Nishimoto, host of TLC's "Something Borrowed, Something New," on how to stay fashionable at sea.
10 Signs You've Done a Terrible Job Packing for Your Cruise
If you're worried you're a packing failure, know the signs -- and follow our tips to help you avoid future packing mistakes.