What Should I Wear on a Cruise? A Guide to Cruise Line Dress Codes

Cruise line dress codes are the subject of countless questions. What exactly is your cruise's casual dress code? And what exactly does your cruise line consider formal enough for your formal night dress code? Few issues create as much confusion among cruisers as what they are allowed to wear onboard, especially the when and where of it all.

From a clean T-shirt and jeans to a jacket and tie, cruise line dress codes run the gamut from hyper casual to elegant (and don't forget Hawaiian shirt night, of course). For example: You may be surprised to learn that high-end Viking Ocean Cruises dress code is closer to Norwegian Cruises' dress code than to Seabourn's. Or that the Royal Caribbean dress code may be enforced differently from ship to ship.

If you're wondering what you should wear on a cruise, especially at night, here's how each major cruise line would like you to dress. Once you've made it onboard, it's important to know that most cruise lines reiterate the dress codes for specific times and venues in each day's newsletter.