What Happens if my Cruise Ship Reroutes or Skips a Port?

Cruise ship in the Caribbean (Photo: Dietwal/Shutterstock.com)

Even when you embark your cruise and are safely onboard, you may not know if a port of call will be affected. In some cases, such as with hurricanes, you'll probably know at least a day ahead of time. Other times, a captain may actually attempt to dock, but be unable to and thus elect to skip the port call. This can be due to weather conditions like fog or anticipated storms (we've had both cancel port calls in years past), or due to other non-environmental factors like labor or civil unrest.

If the captain of your cruise decides it's too dangerous to proceed with the scheduled itinerary, he or she might implement any number of alternative plans. You might get one or more extra days at sea, or the captain could swap out the missed port for a new port, should one be available.

Sometimes, the entire order of ports is rearranged so that all are still visited but at times when the weather will be less disruptive. Norwegian Cruise Line did this in Hawaii, rerouting Pride of America from Maui around the time when the wildfires struck. The ship instead overnighted in Hilo and Kauai, while the itinerary was modified to for the near-future to allow time for the island to recover.

While not common -- but not unheard of -- cruise ships may sometimes be forced to switch entire destinations. For example, your Eastern Caribbean itinerary could be changed to a Western Caribbean one, or your entire Caribbean cruise could be replaced by a Bermuda or New England and Canada sailing in the event a hurricane makes the original itinerary impossible.