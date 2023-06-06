Visit Northeast Cruise Ports: Cruises Near Me

Port of Baltimore: Why You Should Drive to a Cruise in Maryland

Strategically located on the upper northwest shore of Chesapeake Bay, Maryland's largest city has one of the premier ports of the Mid-Atlantic region.

The Port of Baltimore, also known as Cruise Maryland Terminal and the only cruise port in Maryland, offers cruisers countless cruise ships nearby with exciting destinations and vacations. There's plenty for cruisers to discover in town as well.

Fort McHenry, where the national anthem was composed by Francis Scott Key, sits next to the port. Other popular attractions are located in nearby Inner Harbor, such as the National Aquarium, the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History and Culture, and the National Historic Seaport.

If you have the time, a quick jaunt to nearby Annapolis is another great way to enjoy Maryland's robust history.

The Baltimore cruise port is home to two year-round cruise ships: Carnival Legend and Royal Caribbean Enchantment of the Seas. Both offer itineraries from Baltimore that sail to the Bahamas, Bermuda and the Caribbean, as well as occasional New England and Canada cruises.

If you’re from the Baltimore area and ready for a cruise nearby, you can take a warm tropical vacation within easy driving distance.

Cities Within Driving Distance of Baltimore (Cruises Near Me): Atlantic City, NJ (two hours, 40 minutes); Washington, D.C. (one hour); Philadelphia (one hour, 20 minutes); Hershey, PA (one hour, 40 minutes); Harrisburg, PA (one hour, 20 minutes); Allentown, PA (two hours, 40 minutes); Charlottesville, VA (three hours, 30 minutes); and Richmond, VA (three hours, 30 minutes).

Cape Liberty: Why You Should Drive to a Cruise in Bayonne (Cape Liberty), NJ

Cape Liberty sits just across the Hudson River from New York City in Bayonne, New Jersey. While less glitzy than its counterparts in Manhattan, at Cape Liberty, you're still close enough to the Big Apple's main attractions, which are just a short drive or ferry ride away.

The port is also just a couple of miles south of Liberty State Park, where you can catch a ferry to the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island or simply enjoy the views of the New York City skyline. It’s easy to make your way to a port near you while enjoying the many sights of NYC.

Royal Caribbean has made Cape Liberty its main homeport in the New York City area, with year-round presence on ships like Adventure of the Seas, Anthem of the Seas, Liberty of the Seas and Oasis of the Seas.

RCL's itineraries from Cape Liberty sail to Bermuda, Bahamas, and Canada and New England. Celebrity's Summit and Beyond homeport in Cape Liberty, offering itineraries to the Eastern Caribbean and Bermuda. Travel near or far from the port at Cape Liberty with so many options on cruises near you.

Cities and Regions Within Driving Distance of Bayonne (Cape Liberty), NJ (Cruise Near Me): Long Island, NY (one hour, 30 minutes); New Haven, CT (two hours); Allentown, PA (one hour, 30 minutes); Philadelphia (one hour, 30 minutes); Atlantic City, NJ (two hours); and Hartford, CT (two hours, 30 minutes).

Raymond L. Flynn Black Falcon Cruise Terminal: Why You Should Drive to a Cruise in Boston, MA

The capital of Massachusetts is also the capital of cruises throughout the Canada and New England region. The Boston cruise port, also known as Raymond L. Flynn Black Falcon Cruise Terminal, is a close port with cruise ships near you so that you can cruise all year round.

The terminal is located on the southside of Boston Harbor and its nearby attractions include the New England Aquarium, the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum and the Boston Fish Pier, to name a few.

While it's big on history, Boston is also big on food. Italian eateries abound in the North End, while authentic Chinese and Pan-Asian cuisine can be had in Chinatown and Allston. Plus, the home of Sam Adams and the real Cheers bar mean that there is no shortage of watering holes.

The Boston cruise port is particularly popular for Canada and New England sailings, but also for voyages to the Caribbean, Bermuda and transatlantic crossings to and from Europe.

Norwegian, Celebrity, Royal Caribbean and Holland America all homeport out of Boston for roundtrip itineraries to Bermuda and Canada/New England. Windstar also offers one-way voyages from Boston to the Caribbean and Montreal on Star Pride.

Cities Within Driving Distance of Boston (Port Near Me): Providence, RI (one hour); Hartford, CT (one hour, 30 minutes); New Haven, CT (two hours, 15 minutes); Springfield, MA (one hour, 30 minutes); Manchester, NH (one hour); Portland, Maine (one hour, 50 minutes) and Albany, NY (two hours, 45 minutes).

Brooklyn Cruise Terminal: Why You Should Drive to a Cruise in Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn's cruise port was built in 2006 to alleviate crowding at Manhattan's cruise terminal. While you won't be near the heart of the trendy borough's action, it's an easy enough cab ride to Brooklyn destinations like Williamsburg, Brooklyn Bridge Park and Brooklyn Botanic Garden.

Plus, Lower Manhattan is just minutes away across the New York Harbor (and views of the skyline are stunning).

Two main cruise lines currently homeport from Brooklyn Cruise Terminal: Princess, with Enchanted Princess and Caribbean Princess covering Canada and New England as well as Caribbean itineraries; and Cunard's Queen Mary 2 offering transatlantic voyages.

In April 2023, MSC Meraviglia will homeport in Brooklyn, offering voyages of six to 11 nights to the Bahamas, Caribbean, Bermuda, and Canada and New England. This will mark the first time MSC has based one of its ships out of the New York area.

Cities Within Driving Distance of Brooklyn, NY (Cruise Ships Near Me): Long Island, NY (one hour); New Haven, CT (one hour, 30 minutes); Allentown, PA (one hour, 50 minutes); Philadelphia, PA (one hour, 45 minutes); Atlantic City, NJ (two hours, 10 minutes); and Hartford, CT (two hours, 10 minutes).

Manhattan Cruise Terminal: Why You Should Drive to a Cruise in NYC (Manhattan)

Operating since 1932, the Manhattan Cruise Terminal is the oldest cruise terminal in the United States. Its location is unbeatable: right on the Hudson River (between West 44 and West 52 Streets), you're a handful of blocks away from Times Square, Central Park South and Midtown Manhattan's myriad attractions.

Port Authority Bus Terminal is also nearby for those coming into the city on public transit, and Penn Station is a five-minute taxi ride from the cruise port.

Seven cruise lines currently depart from Manhattan's cruise port: Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Cunard, Princess Cruises and Disney Cruise Line. This easily makes it the busiest of the three New York-area cruise ports.

Itineraries include the Caribbean, Canada and New England, Bermuda and transatlantic crossings. The Manhattan Cruise Terminal is often the closest port near me for those from the Big Apple who want to experience a cruise holiday.

Cities and Regions Within Driving Distance of Manhattan (Cruises Near Me): Long Island, NY (one hour); New Haven, CT (one hour, 25 minutes); Allentown, PA (one hour, 50 minutes); Philadelphia (two hours, 15 minutes); Atlantic City, NJ (two hours, 15 minutes); and Hartford, CT (two hours).

Port of Montreal: Why You Should Drive to a Cruise in Montreal, Canada

Montreal is a hub for cruises sailing Canada and New England routes and is a stellar embarkation destination.

On the west bank of the St. Lawrence River, Montreal's Iberville Cruise Terminal is located not only within the bustling downtown area, but also in the historic part of the city, placing you right within the iconic Vieux Port area of the city.

In fact, you can see the twin bell towers of Montreal's Notre-Dame Basilica from the dock and in less than a 10-minute walk, you can be inside the church.

Montreal's cruise season runs from late May to mid-October, with a greater concentration of itineraries taking place in the fall to take advantage of the region's spectacular autumn foliage.

During this time, Holland America Line, Oceania, Regent Seven Seas and Seabourn all homeport in Montreal, while other cruise lines offer one-way sailings, including Windstar, Ponant and Viking.

Cities Within Driving Distance of Montreal (Cruise Near Me): Ottawa, ON (two hours); Sherbrooke, QC (one hour, 30 minutes); Kingston, ON (three hours); Burlington, VT (one hour, 45 minutes); Syracuse, NY (four hours, 10 minutes); and Albany, NY (three hours, 30 minutes). Rail service is also available from Ottawa and Toronto on Via Rail.

Port of Quebec: Why You Should Drive to a Cruise in Quebec City, QC, CA

Located by Quebec City's charming Old City, the Port of Quebec is nestled in the heart of the Quebecois capital. Expect easy access to charming cobblestone streets, local shops and restaurants, all making this Old World-style North American port a favorite among cruisers and one of the most sought-after destinations for a cruise departure.

Some of the city's most emblematic attractions are within an easy walk, including the Place Royale, the Museum of Civilization, the Fairmont Chateau Frontenac, the Petit Champlain district or the Citadelle de Quebec. Or you can simply meander and enjoy the countless sidewalk cafes, art galleries and antique shops that breathe life into Vieux Quebec's streets.

Quebec City's Ross Gaudreault Cruise Terminal hosts ships from various cruise lines that homeport here, including Holland America Line, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, Cunard, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean.

The port becomes a busy hub during the popular Canada/New England cruise season, welcoming passengers that sail up the St. Lawrence River.

Cities Within Driving Distance of Quebec City, QC, CA (Cruises Near Me): Montreal, QC (two hours, 45 minutes); Victoriaville, QC (one hour, 20 minutes); Burlington, VT (four hours).