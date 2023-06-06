8 Best Cruise Lines for Onboard Entertainment

1. Carnival Cruise Line: One of the Top Cruise Lines for Live Music and Comedy

Best Carnival Ships for Entertainment: Fleetwide, with Carnival Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration, Carnival Vista and Carnival Horizon leading the way

Why Carnival Is the Best in Entertainment: Carnival Cruise Line's "Fun Ships" are your best bet if you're looking for a variety of live music performances, elaborate and splashy production shows and top-rated comedy acts. Mardi Gras and Celebration feature new entertainment venues featuring top-level performers.

Carnival's music-driven Playlist Productions, found aboard more than half of the line's 25-ship fleet, uses LED screens and assorted special effects to enhance the singing and dancing on stage. Three to four different stage shows are performed aboard each Playlist Productions-equipped ship, with themes such as Motown and R&B and rock-inspired piano tunes.

Speaking of piano music, Carnival's piano bars are a popular musical attraction available fleetwide (especially for those who enjoy sing-alongs), and many ships feature live musical performances in casino bars and in the atrium.

If you prefer comedy to music, check out the nightly Punchliner Comedy Club fleetwide, which puts on early-evening family-friendly shows and later adults-only comedy sets. And don’t forget the Family Feud game show onboard, which is a guaranteed evening of laughs.