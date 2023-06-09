Best Adults-Only All-Inclusive Cruises: Viking, Virgin Voyages and Saga

These three cruise lines stand out for their commitment to adults-only cruises while offering inclusive pricing -- read on.

Viking Adults-Only Cruises on Oceans, Rivers and Beyond

Viking Ocean Cruises are adults-only, as are its river and expedition cruises. The minimum age on all Viking ships worldwide is 18. Fares include a shore excursion in every port, Wi-Fi, meals in multiple onboard restaurants, as well as wine, beer and soda with lunch and dinner. Viking Ocean, Expedition and Mississippi River ships also offer no-charge self-serve laundry facilities, and on ships with in-room mini-bars, complimentary stocking of a range of drinks and snacks (dependent on your stateroom category).

In ports that require transportation into town (like Pireaus/Athens) coaches are provided at no charge. Oh, and if you return to port with a bottle of wine from Tuscany, there’s no corkage fee to drink it on board. Of course there are some exceptions to Viking's all-inclusive fares. Gratuities, drinks outside of meal times, and select shore excursions will cost extra, and premium beverage packages are available for purchase.

Outside of the Mediterranean, Viking Alaska or Caribbean cruises are an easy choice for those seeking adults-only cruising during busy summer travel seasons to regions that are otherwise wildly popular with families.

Viking Ocean cruise ships are all identical, each carrying 930 adult passengers; all cabins offer private balconies. Viking Expedition ships carry 378 adult passengers, and its river ships across the globe all carry fewer than 200 passengers.

Virgin Voyages for the High-Energy Cruiser With an Adventurous Side

“Adult-by-Design Virgin Voyages” is more than a marketing slogan. Virgin cruise ships offer an adults-only big-ship experience that brings the boundary-pushing vibes. Think: sex therapists, risque shows, lively nightlife and the like. Virgin's passengers are called sailors and all on board must be age 18 and up. While fares aren't entirely all-inclusive, they include basic nonalcoholic drinks, Wi-Fi, gratuities, fitness classes and meals.

Virgin's Scarlet Lady launched in 2021 and the line is quickly adding more ships to its roster, including Valiant Lady and Resilient Lady. All will focus on Caribbean ports and Mediterranean hot spots, like Ibiza. The ships carry over 2,500 passengers and rooms are designed to accommodate one to four adult passengers.

Saga Cruises for the 50-Plus Cruiser

Saga Cruises, a British boutique cruise line, offers small-ship sailings exclusively to passengers over 50 years of age. Fares include all meals at any restaurant, gratuities, Wi-Fi, most drinks (wine with lunch and dinner plus soda, house spirits, draft beer and mocktails), fitness classes, transfers to and from the ship and shuttles into town from port.

The line has two ocean ships, the 999-passenger Spirit of Discovery and the 999-passenger Spirit of Adventure, both with all balcony staterooms. Saga cruise itineraries include the Baltic, the British Isles, the Canaries, and the Caribbean.

Saga river cruises feature the same level of included perks on adults-only sailings aboard Spirit of the Danube and Spirit of the Rhine.