1. How to Lower Cruise Prices: Saving Money on Shore Excursions

Cruise lines sell shore excursions -- guided tours and experiences in the various ports of call -- but they do inflate prices above what the actual tour operators charge.

Prices for these cruise ship shore excursions range from about $35 per person for a quick city and shopping tour to more than $300 for some all-day tours, overland programs including meals and snacks, and such over-the-top offerings as helicopter flightseeing and hot-air ballooning

Most tours are priced somewhere between $50 and $175 per person, depending on the length and activities involved, and it is worth noting that prices for many excursions can be higher in some areas of the world. Alaska, for example, consistently has some of the industry's highest per-person excursion costs, while many Caribbean itineraries offer tours for less.

First-time cruisers may want to take it slow by dipping their toes into excursions before signing up for all-day tours. Some cruise ship's packages may even come with discounts on excursions.

Self-Guided Tours Can Save You Cash While you might wish to sign up for some of the ship's tours (particularly if you're not familiar with the port and do not speak the language), you also have the option to tour independently at a fraction of the cost -- or even for free, if you go on a self-guided walking tour.

Before setting sail, visit your ports' tourist boards online or Cruise Critic's Destinations section to get ideas on things to see and how to get around on your own in port. Online travel guides and apps can also help you plan your time ashore.

Looking to lower the average cruise cost per person? Become your own tour guide and orchestrate your itinerary.

Look for Free Local Festivals for Entertainment Onshore Local festivals and craft displays can be sources of good, free entertainment. Parks, beaches and art galleries are other free or nominally-charged attractions to check out. Or perhaps you prefer to simply wander through town, browsing in shops and stopping for a coffee or snack.

Book an Independent Tour Through Tripadvisor, Viator or Other Trusted Tour Resource If you decide to hire a car and driver to give you a private tour (generally less expensive than the ship excursions, especially if you have a group) or just to take you to the center of town, always agree on the price (and, in the case of a tour, which specific points of interest will be covered) before you get into the car.

If you do want an organized tour, you can book directly with a tour operator or through third-party shore excursion sellers; you might save a few dollars that way.

When booking any independent tour, always plan to arrive back at the ship well before the all-aboard time for passengers. Unlike those on ship-sponsored tours, ships will generally not wait for passengers who arrive late to the vessel after independent touring.

Not sure if a cruise line shore tour is worth the splurge? Find out in our feature Ship-Sponsored or Independent Shore Excursions: Which Is Right for You.