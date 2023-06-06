A Guide to Cruise Line Drink Packages

Carnival Cruise Line Drink Packages

Ships: The Cheers! beverage program is available on all ships in the Carnival Cruise Line fleet, with the exception of any ships sailing Australia voyages.

Package Details: On cruises of three or four days, the cost for the Cheers package is $53.95 per person, per day (plus gratuity) if purchased pre-cruise and $59.95 per person, per day (plus gratuity) if purchased onboard your cruise ship. On sailings of five days or longer, the price is $51.95 per person, per day (plus gratuity), when purchased in advance and $56.95 per person, per day (plus gratuity of 18 percent), if purchased onboard your cruise ship. The package includes spirits (including cocktails), as well as beer and wine by the glass with a $20.00 or lower menu price, sodas, zero-proof frozen cocktails, energy drinks, specialty coffee, hot tea, 500ml bottled water and other non-alcoholic bottled beverages.

Carnival's Bottomless Bubbles program is a strictly soda package, priced at $6.95 per day per child and $9.50 per adult per day, including all-you-can-drink soda and juice for the full length of your cruise.

Fine Print: Packages can be purchased in advance online or by phone, until the evening prior to the cruise departure, or at bars once onboard. If one adult in a cabin purchases the Cheers! package, all adults over 21 years old in that cabin must also purchase it. Participants can order only one drink at a time, there is a five-minute wait time required between drink purchases, and all bottles and cans are served opened; there is a limit of 15 alcoholic drinks per person within any 24-hour period. The package does not apply to drinks in souvenir glasses or via room service.

Due to state laws, the Cheers! package is not available until the second day of all sailings leaving from ports in New York and Texas. Cheers! applies to onboard beverages only; it cannot be used at Princess Cays. The package must be booked for the entire duration of the voyage.