Compare: 10 Best Cruise Ships in the Caribbean

When sunshine, frozen pina coladas and steel drums call, you know it's time for a Caribbean cruise. Luckily, you can choose from a wide variety of ships and itineraries throughout the Eastern, Western and Southern regions. Whether you're keen on visiting a particular port (scuba diving in Grenada, anyone?) or are simply in need of some vitamin D, we make it easy to decide which option is best for you. Compare everything from onboard activities to price tags in our breakdown of the 10 best cruise ships in the Caribbean.
Size matters, and if you have a "bigger is better" mentality when it comes to cruise ships, Allure of the Seas is a perfect choice. The 5,400-passenger behemoth (along with island-hopping sister ships Oasis, Harmony and Symphony of the Seas) feels more like a floating resort than a ship, thanks to its Coney Island-style boardwalk; array of restaurants, bars and activities; and double the fun with two rock climbing walls and surf simulators.
Sailing from: Fort Lauderdale and Miami.
Carnival Vista (along with sister ship Carnival Horizon) offers an innovative twist on the line's popular "Fun Ship" concept. In fact, if you've sailed on a Carnival ship before, you might not even recognize it as part of the fleet. Public spaces are more contemporary and boast a toned-down color scheme, contrary to Vista's flashy fleetmates; there's also a wider variety of restaurants, bars, entertainment and places to unwind. (Don't worry: It's still got Carnival favorites like Guy's Burger Joint, the Alchemy Bar and adults-only Serenity deck.) Even on rainy days, the fun continues with indoor attractions like a Caribbean-themed brewery and IMAX theater.
Sailing from: Galveston.
If Jimmy Buffet had a favorite cruise ship, we bet it would be Norwegian Escape. The 4,248-passenger floating resort has two Buffett franchises onboard, 28 restaurants and 21 bars, so you'll never have to wait for it to be 5 o'clock somewhere. It also has myriad activities for all ages, including a waterfall grotto, ropes course and some of the fastest water slides at sea.
Sailing from: Orlando (Port Canaveral), Miami and New York.
MSC Seaside was made for sailing the Caribbean. Sun lovers will enjoy features like a chic pool surrounded by daybeds, a boardwalk that wraps around the ship, glass-bottom bridges and lots of deck space. Indoors, the 4,132-passenger ship is full of sophisticated panache, thanks to unique touches like a Swarovski crystal staircase and a massive atrium with a wall of LED screens that showcase naturescapes throughout the day.
Sailing from: Miami.
Celebrity touts itself as a "modern luxury" cruise line, and Celebrity Equinox is a shining example. The 2,850-passenger ship is bold, chic and sophisticated -- from its decor, such as a live tree adorning the atrium, to its features, which include some of the best dining in mainstream cruising as well as a wide variety of suites. On sunny days, head to the Lawn Club for a game of bocce or a picnic with wine and cheese.
Sailing from: Fort Lauderdale.
Disney takes the cake when it comes to family cruising. The 2,500-passenger Disney Fantasy wows little ones with character meet-and-greets, a watercoaster, action-packed kids' clubs and magical nighttime shows. But kids aren't the ship's only focus. Adults, even without kids in tow, have plenty of spaces to themselves. The District, for example, is a hub of multiple bars and lounges that enforces an "18 to enter, 21 to drink" policy after 9 p.m.
Sailing from: Orlando (Port Canaveral).
Regal Princess is prime for those who seek a more refined atmosphere but don't want to sacrifice fun. The 3,560-passenger ship is glamorous -- with its sparkling fixtures, warm tones and contemporary touches such as the SeaWalk, a glass-bottom walkway with panoramic views. Meanwhile, passengers can still enjoy fun favorites like Movies Under the Stars on the pool deck (popcorn, blankets and ocean breezes included) and a bar-lined, high-energy atrium (known as the Piazza) that hosts activities, music and dancing. There's also the occasional pool game; just don't expect any belly flop contests.
Sailing from: Fort Lauderdale.
It's all about tradition on Holland America's Koningsdam. The 2,650-passenger ship, one of the more relaxed options in the Caribbean, looks and feels like the ocean liners of yesteryear -- with a modern twist. Classic touches like a vintage navy-blue hull and afternoon tea comingle with high-tech features such as a 270-degree LED screen that projects optical illusions in the main theater. If your tastes are refined and you're content with peaceful sea days and far-from-wild nights, Koningsdam is a fitting choice.
Sailing from: Fort Lauderdale.
Foodies in need of a tropical getaway should look no further than Oceania Cruises' Riviera. From its culinary-focused shore excursions to its cooking classes, the luxurious 1,250-passenger ship satisfies every craving. But it's not all about food. The ship visits more ports in a single week than the average mainstream cruise ship -- and offers a robust, unique selection of shore excursions -- so there are plenty of opportunities to explore the Caribbean's hidden gems.
Sailing from: Miami.
This five-masted sailing ship conjures up images of another era -- and is perfect for anyone who's turned off by the idea of a big ship. With a capacity for only 227 passengers, Star Clippers' Royal Clipper has a cozy feel, where everyone feels like family; a relaxed dress code also makes you feel at home. For a true bucket list experience, climb the mast or bowsprit netting to feel like you're flying over the ocean.
Sailing from: Barbados.
Updated January 21, 2020