"The good on Harmony; Best Entertainment at sea, excellent Specialty Dining, beautiful amazing ship, service in Specialty Dining an in general was great!Specialty dining Chops, amazing as always with great service,150 Central Park amazing with spectacular service, Jamie’s Kitchen amazing with great service, Sabor very good food and service, The solarium Bistro was excellent with excellent service and then closed it out with the Windjammer last night for dinner which was very good!..."Read More
Embarkation Disembarkation (A+) Quick and easy. Galveston customs uses facial recognition so it's just a walk through for US passport holder.
Service (A) - Better than expected for such a big ship. Our policy is to tip both cabin attendants and dining staff as we go so seldom have service issues.
Cabin - (A) Balcony and cabin both large with plenty of storage. Bathroom slightly smaller than ...
This was our 2nd time on the Harmony and 4th time on an Oasis class of ships. We have sailed many times since the COVID restrictions were lifted and the crowds don’t concern us but there were a lot of children on this sailing and I suppose being Halloween week, maybe we should have realized that.
Embarkation: Very easy and smooth. The line moved quickly and we were on with a few minutes of ...
We sailed on harmony of the seas on 10/27, this was to be a halloween cruise. this is are first time sailing out of texas, stayed at very nice hotel on the island no issues there, almost perfect service. harmony of the seas, age is creeping up on this ship, carpets furniture showing wear. staff, is friendly and not. the over all cost, of supplies seem to be an issue on this ship. we dined at ...
I am really not sure how to approach this review. This was my second RC cruise and my expectations were set high from my cruise on the Navigator years ago (it was awesome.) We cruised with a large group and the consensus was....it was just ok. I think with the ship being so large, it went from great customer experience to just being herded like cattle. I hesitate to review the dining as I don't ...
Harmony of the Seas is a large ship and is loaded with entertainment options. I enjoyed this cruise thoroughly.
I introduced my 76 year old mother to cruising with this trip. She has limited mobility and thrived on the ship. The amount of assistance and care provided by the crew towards my mother was heart warming.
We started the 7 day cruise on night one by attending the performance of ...
This 7 day cruise was my first experience on a cruise ship. I don't know what I expected, but living in an enclosed space with 5000 of my closest friends was not on my list.
The crowds were overwhelming at times, especially during meal times at the buffets. The most frustrating thing was waiting for an elevator. The ship has a LOT of elevators, but there is almost always an extended waiting ...
Although we had enjoyed previous RC cruises, this time was definitely a "mixed bag," with several good things and several bad ones. The positives included a fast and efficient boarding for those who checked in and printed boarding passes in advance, excellent service from dining staff and cabin attendant, excellent Chops Grille, and wonderful jazz combo entertainment in the attractive "Dazzles," ...
Disclosure: our most recent family cruises have been on Disney, so we have that experience to compare to.
Our family of four (kids 13 and 10) did not love this cruise. There was nothing "wrong" with the cruise, it just left us wanting for a different experience.
Great Things
- The ship is impressive. It's huge and has a large variety of things to do.
- The crew are wonderful.
- ...
Harmony of the seas is a very, very large ship! Despite its’ size, it is surprisingly easy to navigate. We rarely had to wait for elevators even when there where the folks who take the elevator to go up or down only 1 floor. But many of the people on the cruise have never ridden elevators and have no elevator etiquette. The biggest challenge and the longest walks were getting to the venues that ...
Decided to take a last minute cruise in a guaranteed inside cabin on deck 3. Big mistake. Very noisy at night. Not much sleep. Also had issue with shower drain. Would overflow into the secondary under the toilet. It was plugged and would cause the bathroom to fill with water. Contacted guest services. Maintenance came and accomplished nothing. Had to keep a wash cloth stuffed in the overflow to ...