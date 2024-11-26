"After sailing on RCL Odyssey of the Seas and Wonder of the Seas we noticed a definite decline in the quality of the food, the cabin service and certain alcohol selections.The biggest complaint on the NCL Escape is the lack of space in the common areas, the pool areas are stripped of all tables and chairs to make room for the recliner chairs on both levels, (the only tables available are just outside the buffet entrances) , the show lounge, comedy club and theatre are small, the bars were severely overcrowded...."Read More
Cabin: Club Balcony Suite
Other Cruise Lines Sailed:
Celebrity, Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Holland America, Viking
The Embarkation was fine and there wasn’t a long wait. Unlike other cruise lines we cruised with, we had to wait a while to get into our room and even longer to get our luggage. But it gave us time to eat, although we had our carry-on bags to deal with.
The first ...
First time on NCL and wanted to offer our views for those looking to compare to Royal Caribbean (liberty, allure, rhapsody) and Carnival (Panorama and Breeze). We sailed on the Dec 27-Jan3 NCL Escape leaving from Galveston and visiting Costa Maya, Harvest Caye, Roatan and Cozumel with 1 day at sea at the beginning and one at the end.
The predeparture online check-in process was frustrating. ...
Food is mediocre to bad, except for a few bright spots. Breakfast was pretty much the same offerings at the buffet, main dining room, and O'Sheeans Pub. Missing everywhere are the Danish and similar pastries.
Food at Le Bistro was amazing, especially the Lobster Thermadore, but dessert pastry must have been made from leftover construction materials. Couldn't even cut it with a knife! Nothing ...
BEFORE CRUISE: Once we booked our group, our rep ghosted me, would not return emails or phone calls. We were also supposed to have an assigned group coordinator, that didnt happen. I was told as the group leader that my portion of the stateroom was free. That did not happen, credit for this was much less. False advertising. Had customer service agents talk down and patronize me "Maam, Maam" ...
Very nice vessel and well kept, rooms are nice and comfortable, everything worked as expected,
Due to the size of the ship and the fact that they separated the front for most of the haven customers, it made the ship feel crowded at times. Entertaining venues were often crowded and we found ourselves unable to enjoy some of the shows.
Specialty restaurants were very nice and definitely worth ...
What a great experience! We enjoyed the ship and the itinerary was exceptional. Basically, we had two vacations in one, a Mediterranean cruise and a Caribbean cruise to boot. We are transatlantic converts. You need to pay for it and go for it! No regrets.
Our cabin was perfect and in the ideal location. Close to the stairs and elevator but not too close. The bed was super comfortable, the ...
We have sailed with NCL on several cruises but this one would seriously question if we would again. Their standards have dropped dramatically..
Only a couple of days in and people were coughing and spluttering everywhere. This was not addressed in any way by the staff and by about day eight most areas sounded like an ER room which was deeply uncomfortable. We succumbed and it completely ...
Rude representatives(Supervisor) at the customer relations desk; however, we did enjoy chatting with several of the other service staff.
Average to low level/quality entertainment with the exception "The Choir of Man." I cant believe with 5 days in a row at sea, NCL wouldn't spend a little more on the entertain for the evening performances.
Awful food at the buffet on the 16th deck. There ...
Transatlantic. Weather and seas were perfect. This almost made a five star trip.
Service very good. Room or cabin adequate. Like the fact that I could bring back clothes from Spain and gifts for Christmas . the drawer under the extra bed makes this perfect place to stay away. Had 8 to 10 specialty meals. My husband and I enjoyed Cagneys and le bistro the best. Food in the main dining room ...
We are Saphire level NCL cruisers. The Escape was our first large ship cruise.
We were quite disappointed about several features of our cruise.
The venues were overcrowded always.
Smoke from the casino in the open air 678 Place permeated all nearby hallways and venues.
Smoke from neighboring balconies disrupted our balcony experience.
The lack of coordination when disembarking was ...