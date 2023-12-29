  • Newsletter
Dominican Republic Cruises

Panorama of the Sunset at Bayahibe Beach, La Romana, in Dominican Republic (Photo: Lena Serditova/Shutterstock)

About Dominican Republic Cruises

While the Dominican Republic is known for its pristine beaches, the Caribbean country has way more to offer travelers of all interests. During a cruise to the Dominican Republic, you'll have the chance to immerse yourself in this tropical destination's rich cultural history and adventurous activities.

Foodies will love the country's flavorful cuisine, while sunseekers will want to spend hours on the white sand beaches that decorate the coastline. Common Dominican Republic ports include Puerto Plata and La Romana. Altos de Chavón in La Romana is a must-see attraction, combining 16th-century Mediterranean architecture and a bustling food, entertainment and shopping scene. Santo Domingo's Zona Colonial is full of well-preserved Spanish colonial architecture that history buffs can spend hours roaming around.

Some of the major cruise lines that sail to the Dominican Republic include Carnival, Princess, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) and Holland America Line (HAL). Prices per person depend on several factors, such as the length of your trip, the month you travel in and each line's included perks.

The best time to cruise to the Dominican Republic is between December and April due to less rain and milder weather.

  • More about Dominican Republic

  • What is the best time to cruise to Dominican Republic?

  • Which cruise lines go to Dominican Republic?

More about Dominican Republic

What is the best time to cruise to Dominican Republic?

To avoid the Dominican Republic's rainy season, plan your cruise between the months of December and April when conditions are dryer and less humid.

Which cruise lines go to Dominican Republic?

A few of the major cruise lines that sail to the Dominican Republic include Carnival, Princess, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) and Holland America Line (HAL).

What are some things to do in Dominican Republic?

In addition to the country's breathtaking beaches, there are many fun activities to do near popular cruise ports in the Dominican Republic. From lively cultural centers for souvenir shopping and delicious eats in La Romana to water activities at Ocean World Adventure Park in Puerto Plata, the Dominican Republic is a great cruise destination for all interests.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Dominican Republic?

You must have a passport to travel on a cruise to or within the Dominican Republic.

What should I pack for a cruise to Dominican Republic?

For any Caribbean cruise, you'll want to pack lightweight clothes and walking shoes to keep you cool and comfortable during shore excursions and daytime activities. If you plan on going to the beach or water parks, swimsuits are also an essential.

