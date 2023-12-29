More about Dominican Republic
What is the best time to cruise to Dominican Republic?
To avoid the Dominican Republic's rainy season, plan your cruise between the months of December and April when conditions are dryer and less humid.
Which cruise lines go to Dominican Republic?
A few of the major cruise lines that sail to the Dominican Republic include Carnival, Princess, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) and Holland America Line (HAL).
What are some things to do in Dominican Republic?
In addition to the country's breathtaking beaches, there are many fun activities to do near popular cruise ports in the Dominican Republic. From lively cultural centers for souvenir shopping and delicious eats in La Romana to water activities at Ocean World Adventure Park in Puerto Plata, the Dominican Republic is a great cruise destination for all interests.
Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Dominican Republic?
You must have a passport to travel on a cruise to or within the Dominican Republic.
What should I pack for a cruise to Dominican Republic?
For any Caribbean cruise, you'll want to pack lightweight clothes and walking shoes to keep you cool and comfortable during shore excursions and daytime activities. If you plan on going to the beach or water parks, swimsuits are also an essential.