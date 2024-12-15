Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Caribbean Princess

The age of this ship shows. The rooms are very small. We had a balcony room. The bathroom shower is tubular, about 2.5x2.5’. You could sit on the toilet and wash her hands. There is now way a lady could shave her legs in that shower. There is 1, yes, 1 outlet in the bathroom, and only 2 outlets by the desk. Which for today’s plus, it would cover the second outlet so really only 1. We had the plus ...