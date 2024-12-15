"I was pleasantly surprised how fast embarkation process was, no wonder since I spent hours downloading all necessary documents and photos on the Princess App beforehand.Disappointed not to get seats to the Nightly Show at the Princess Theatre if not there 20 minutes before and at the Piazza where it was rare to get a seat...."Read More
Bottom line: don’t waste your money. Either go on a newer ship (which has better reviews) or save money and do Carnival.
I’ve been on 8+ cruises, this is my first with Princess. It was supposed to be our wedding cruise, but due to family health concerns, we had to do it on land. So we kept the cruise as our honeymoon and my bday celebration, with promises of a wonderful time. Unless I’m ...
All of the activities staff and the cruise director were very energetic and funny. We had a good time at the nightly trivia and game shows. Thank heavens for them! We didn't attend the nightly shows because, frankly, they sounded like a snooze fest. We did go to the "VOICE on the Ocean" contest which was entertaining and fun. The ship staff were all wonderful with only one or two exceptions. ...
We spent 6 days in an balcony cabin on the Lido(pool) deck. The ship is in good shape, especially considering it’s age. All of the staff was excellent. Spent most of our time just lounging at the Neptune pool. Had dinners in the Palm dining room and Grown Grill. The food was good to excellent, especially the pool side pizza. Our cabin was clean, everything worked fine, but surprised us by being an ...
By far the most disorganized cruise ever. They cancelled 2 ports - the Bahamas and Turks and substituted with a day in the DR which none of the tour operators seemed prepared for. The days we couldn’t make it into port you would think that staff would aim to try and make things amazing for the passengers but no such luck. Not sure how many times you can serve the same dessert with no fruit. ...
I booked a mini suite cabin. The room was nice and roomy. Lots of storage and a large couch for relaxing. I liked the light near the bathroom that came on automatically. There were same auto on lights on both sides of the bed. I put a pillow over my side since it lit up the room and came on if the covers moved.
The balcony on this cabin is another story. It’s nice because it sticks out below ...
EMBARKATION: We are Floridians and only had a 90 minute drive to the port.
We got to the port by our designated time but no one checked. We parked easily and got on line. We were on board in about 40 minutes.
CABIN: Our room was ready so we were able to drop off our luggage and went to the buffet. Our cabin temperature was FREEZING!! We ended up cracking the balcony door for some ...
As a loyal Princess cruiser with over 27 weeks at sea, I’ve come to expect a high standard of quality and service from Princess Cruises. Unfortunately, my recent experience on the Caribbean Princess was the most disappointing cruise I’ve ever taken with this line.
The Ship
The Caribbean Princess, part of the Grand Class introduced in 1998, is clearly showing its age. There were several ...
The age of this ship shows. The rooms are very small. We had a balcony room. The bathroom shower is tubular, about 2.5x2.5’. You could sit on the toilet and wash her hands. There is now way a lady could shave her legs in that shower. There is 1, yes, 1 outlet in the bathroom, and only 2 outlets by the desk. Which for today’s plus, it would cover the second outlet so really only 1. We had the plus ...
Wow. What has happened to this cruise line. I was a very loyal princess cruiser for many years. I cruise twice a year, once during winter and again in summer. This last cruise was terrible. The customer service post cruise was frightening. This is an older ship so beware of that fact. Rust and problems abound. It just got one of the very few ratings for uncleanliness out of all of the cruise ...
Exciting eight-day cruise on Caribbean Princess, after cruising three other cruise lines in 2024. I’ll try to abbreviate and fit eight days’ vacation into one short post.
Upon embarking, I found my stateroom to be absolutely perfect. It was an end unit on Deck 5, Plaza Deck, which meant I had no neighbors on three sides, and I never heard the couple occupying the stateroom on the fourth side ...