Loved Kim at enchanted sword she is an absolute beautiful person
Photo Credit: MickeyMe1108
Loved our servers
Photo Credit: MickeyMe1108
Character event
Photo Credit: kctraveler
Dance party with characters
Photo Credit: kctraveler
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.2
Average
71 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Wish Come True for Age 2, but some flaws
"Luckily we booked early, but if you have 2-3 year olds as your oldest child, maybe consider the late seating by feeding kids at buffet at 5, seeing show with them at 6, taking them to child program so you can enjoy your dinners.Seas the Day the best show, Little Mermaid good, Aladdin a snooze - and why all the broadway shows that tour?..."Read More
Mgobluegrmi avatar

Mgobluegrmi

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 71 Disney Wish Cruise Reviews

Disney WishThe Right Choice for Young Families

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Disney Wish

User Avatar
don bremner
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The right choice absolutely amazing for my family and three grandsons totally happy smiling crew. Disney app experience perfect the disney wish is the right choice for young families and children absolutely amazing. Our 23rd cruise first with disney! The disneywish was absolutely amazing for our three young grandson’s ten,seven, five. They enjoyed every wonderful day, the sun full days of ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Traveled with children

6th and Last Disney Cruise!

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Disney Wish

User Avatar
Smokie Pita
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

First let me say this was our sixth Disney cruise. And by far it was the worst! First let me start with parking even though it says $17 a day it is more than that. When you enter the elevators it says that you can embark on the first and third floor this is incorrect. We went to the third floor and had to carry all of our suitcases down that we were carrying on because you could only embark on the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

Amazing

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Disney Wish

User Avatar
MickeyMe1108
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

Absolutely magical experience. Kim at enchanted sword was absolutely amazing. She is such a beautiful person. She took care of my family even the kids. She made special coffee for my husband. Our servers Kurt and Ricardo was also absolutely amazing. My nephew didn't want anything on the kids menu one of the nights so Kurt sent someone to one of the other restaurants to get him corn dogs. Our ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Traveled with children

Truly a Disney Deluxe Resort at Sea

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Disney Wish

User Avatar
Reviewer1984
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Truly Disney (from years ago when details and service were important) at sea. The ship, food and service was excellent. All the food right down to the buffet was really delicious with a great variety. 1923 was on par with private dining experiences I have had on premium lines. The biggest issue is the crowds especially for character meet and greets. Kids aren't the problem, adults are (as usual). ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Traveled with children

Awful experience. Not worth all the money !!!!! B

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Disney Wish

User Avatar
DISNEY WISH CRUISE REVIEW
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Disney wish cruise ! TERRIBLE AND EXTREMELY DISAPPOINTED!!!! A whole lot of money that wasn’t worth any of it. Lines everywhere, not all shops open. Couldn’t even get pizza for my child! Only certain hours- and not even through room service. Supposed to be 5 minute slide wait but we’re an hour and half. Just an all round bad trip. The ONLY part that was good was their island. The first day ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Traveled with children

Disney Disappoints as ENTIRE Family Experience

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Disney Wish

User Avatar
KatRangoon
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

We've taken a variety of cruise lines for reasons such as affordability, destination, the group we were going with, and room size. We specifically chose a Disney Cruise for a family experience that we thought a 8 year old, 18 year old, and 40 yr olds could enjoy together. We were unfortunately completely disappointed with the experience and can't recommend Disney Cruises for 18-20year olds or ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Traveled with children

A Modern Disney Experience

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Disney Wish

User Avatar
JDGESQ
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

I have never submitted a review before but when I was researching the Disney Wish I saw so many negative reviews that I thought I’d share my thoughts to provide a bit of balance. Hopefully this will help someone decide whether the Wish is the ship for them. A little background for context: This was my 6th Disney cruise. I have cruised with Disney since 2010 and on every ship except the Fantasy. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Excellent Cruise, but Expensive

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Disney Wish

User Avatar
mgnew4
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first modern Disney cruise. The ship was clean and beautiful. The food in the dining rooms were absolutely the best food I’ve ever had on any cruise line! The food at the pool was average. The buffet was only open for breakfast & lunch, but they had amazing offerings that I’d never seen on a cruise buffet, like Eggs Benedict, Crab Legs & fresh shrimp! The soft serve ice cream was ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Traveled with children

The Wish is a disappointment

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Disney Wish

User Avatar
LJS 2024
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Our 10th Disney cruise was very disappointing. Have cruised ALL ships in the Disney fleet and our negative experiences of all others combined are not as much as we had on the Wish. We booked an evening meal and a brunch in Palo and were looking forward to both. Palo on The Wish is a long hallway with booths on the side. The servers were very polite and efficient but the poor design worked ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Traveled with children

Great trip with my kids

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Disney Wish

User Avatar
wweaver-cc
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

I went on a cruise with my family. Two young children. It was a great experience for them, although my 4 year old didn't love the kids club as much as the 6 year old due to her having more restrictions. My 6 year old was free to roam the kids club as she chose. I've been on a fair amount of cruises. I thought everyone was very friendly, but not really any better or worse than Royal Caribbean or ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2024

Traveled with children

Find a Disney Wish Cruise from $941

Any Month
Other Disney Ship Cruise Reviews
Disney Dream Cruise Reviews
Disney Dream Cruise Reviews
Disney Wonder Cruise Reviews
Disney Magic Cruise Reviews
Disney Fantasy Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.