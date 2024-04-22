"Luckily we booked early, but if you have 2-3 year olds as your oldest child, maybe consider the late seating by feeding kids at buffet at 5, seeing show with them at 6, taking them to child program so you can enjoy your dinners.Seas the Day the best show, Little Mermaid good, Aladdin a snooze - and why all the broadway shows that tour?..."Read More
The right choice absolutely amazing for my family and three grandsons totally happy smiling crew. Disney app experience perfect the disney wish is the right choice for young families and children absolutely amazing. Our 23rd cruise first with disney! The disneywish was absolutely amazing for our three young grandson’s ten,seven, five. They enjoyed every wonderful day, the sun full days of ...
First let me say this was our sixth Disney cruise. And by far it was the worst! First let me start with parking even though it says $17 a day it is more than that. When you enter the elevators it says that you can embark on the first and third floor this is incorrect. We went to the third floor and had to carry all of our suitcases down that we were carrying on because you could only embark on the ...
Absolutely magical experience. Kim at enchanted sword was absolutely amazing. She is such a beautiful person. She took care of my family even the kids. She made special coffee for my husband. Our servers Kurt and Ricardo was also absolutely amazing. My nephew didn't want anything on the kids menu one of the nights so Kurt sent someone to one of the other restaurants to get him corn dogs. Our ...
Truly Disney (from years ago when details and service were important) at sea. The ship, food and service was excellent. All the food right down to the buffet was really delicious with a great variety. 1923 was on par with private dining experiences I have had on premium lines. The biggest issue is the crowds especially for character meet and greets. Kids aren't the problem, adults are (as usual). ...
Disney wish cruise ! TERRIBLE AND EXTREMELY DISAPPOINTED!!!!
A whole lot of money that wasn’t worth any of it. Lines everywhere, not all shops open. Couldn’t even get pizza for my child! Only certain hours- and not even through room service. Supposed to be 5 minute slide wait but we’re an hour and half. Just an all round bad trip. The ONLY part that was good was their island. The first day ...
We've taken a variety of cruise lines for reasons such as affordability, destination, the group we were going with, and room size. We specifically chose a Disney Cruise for a family experience that we thought a 8 year old, 18 year old, and 40 yr olds could enjoy together. We were unfortunately completely disappointed with the experience and can't recommend Disney Cruises for 18-20year olds or ...
I have never submitted a review before but when I was researching the Disney Wish I saw so many negative reviews that I thought I’d share my thoughts to provide a bit of balance. Hopefully this will help someone decide whether the Wish is the ship for them.
A little background for context: This was my 6th Disney cruise. I have cruised with Disney since 2010 and on every ship except the Fantasy. ...
This was our first modern Disney cruise. The ship was clean and beautiful. The food in the dining rooms were absolutely the best food I’ve ever had on any cruise line! The food at the pool was average. The buffet was only open for breakfast & lunch, but they had amazing offerings that I’d never seen on a cruise buffet, like Eggs Benedict, Crab Legs & fresh shrimp! The soft serve ice cream was ...
Our 10th Disney cruise was very disappointing. Have cruised ALL ships in the Disney fleet and our negative experiences of all others combined are not as much as we had on the Wish.
We booked an evening meal and a brunch in Palo and were looking forward to both. Palo on The Wish is a long hallway with booths on the side. The servers were very polite and efficient but the poor design worked ...
I went on a cruise with my family. Two young children. It was a great experience for them, although my 4 year old didn't love the kids club as much as the 6 year old due to her having more restrictions. My 6 year old was free to roam the kids club as she chose.
I've been on a fair amount of cruises. I thought everyone was very friendly, but not really any better or worse than Royal Caribbean or ...