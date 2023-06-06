Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique on Disney Cruise Line

As if Disney cruises didn't already make young passengers feel magical, Disney Cruise Line has added the extra-fee Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique to three of the four ships in its fleet. The boutique, similar to a hair salon, transforms kids into a variety of characters that include pirates (male and female varieties), princesses, knights and even Captain Mickey.

What It Is

The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employs a team of crew members who do hair, makeup, nails, pirate beards and other cosmetic work. Depending on the package chosen, little ones choose appropriate costumes -- dresses, suits of armor, captain's uniforms or pirate garb -- to complete the look. Costumes can be taken home as souvenirs.

Although the boutique doesn't transform adults into princesses or captains, slots are kept available for overgrown kids who want to be made up for Pirate Night, which is held once per sailing.

Appointments are recommended and can even be made prior to boarding the ship.

Price

A visit to the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique isn't cheap. As expected, the more expensive the package, the more inclusions your child receives. Options for boys start from a reasonable $18.95 (hair gel, Mickey hair confetti, sword and shield) and reach $34.95 (hairstyling and costume of choice). For girls, prices range from an eyebrow-raising $59.95 (hairstyling, makeup, nail polish, sash and tote) to a staggering $194.95 (all aforementioned services, plus a princess dress, crown and wand). Shoes cost an extra $29.95.

The price for an adult to undergo a swashbuckling transformation for Pirate Night is $39.95.

Ships

The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique can be found on:

Disney Dream

Disney Fantasy

Disney Magic

