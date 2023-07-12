  • Write a Review
Harmony of the Seas Review

4.5 / 5.0
2,045 reviews
See all photos
Editor Rating
4.5
Very Good
Overall
Colleen McDaniel
Editor-In-Chief

You would be hard pressed to take part in everything on offer on the 5,479-passenger Harmony of the Seas in a week. The sheer number of entertainment offerings, both day and night, is bewildering; it's a bit like being at a massive floating theme park, with everything from simulated surfing to ziplines, an ice rink, rock climbing walls and a 10-story dry slide.

Harmony of the Seas Deck Plans Offer All the Entertainment You’ll Ever Need, Plus Serene and Adult-Only Spots

Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas is part of the hugely popular Oasis class of ships, the largest cruise ships afloat. The ship is almost a carbon copy of its fleetmates, which pioneered a "neighborhood" concept, with deck plans that group activities into different areas on the ship. So, you have the buzzy, amusement park-style Boardwalk; the serenity of Central Park, with its real trees and plants; the Pool and Sports Zone for outdoor activities, including a large kids’ splash park; and the Royal Promenade for indoor shopping and entertainment.

The sheer size of Harmony of the Seas is astounding; it's easy to forget you're on a ship, especially when you're hanging out on the Royal Promenade, which feels more like a Vegas hotel than a cruise ship. It also means you're less likely to feel the waves, a big plus for those prone to seasickness. At this point, you may be wondering just how big the Harmony of the Seas is. The answer is an impressive 1,188 feet long (almost 4 soccer pitches!), which is only slightly smaller than the newer Symphony of the Seas.

In a Harmony of the Seas vs Symphony of the Seas face-off, the latter wins in size, but both ships offer an almost identical experience. Probably the biggest difference between them is the lack of a plunge pool in the adults-only Solarium on Harmony of the Seas. The smaller cruise ship, however, has a great bar in that area, which the Symphony does not.

With 18 decks, 24 restaurants, 23 pools and whirlpools, 2,747 staterooms and suites, a massive casino, and hundreds of onboard activities, Harmony of the Seas stands out for the variety it offers. Even cabins in the ship's lowest category are thoughtfully designed and comfortable, with space for relaxing and plenty of storage.

Likewise, the entertainment onboard, whether small scale, like an acoustic guitarist, or larger than life, like the production of "Grease," is simply outstanding. The ship's restaurants offer everything from low-key grab-and-go meals to multicourse, hours-long culinary extravaganzas, though be prepared for a variety of quality with the extra-cost venues generally being much better.

If you're happy sharing your cruise vacation with 6,779 other passengers (at full capacity), of all ages and with a lot of families, then Harmony of the Seas is about as good as it gets in terms of activities, entertainment and fun at sea -- throw yourself in, and you'll be kept busy all week.

Pros

One of the largest cruise ships in the world offers plenty of choice

Cons

Can feel crowded and busy, despite clever design to combat congestion

Bottom Line

Fantastic ship for families and those looking for great entertainment and activities

About

Passengers: 6684
Crew: 2193
Passenger to Crew: 3:1
Launched: 2016
Shore Excursions: 256

Sails To

Eastern Caribbean, Western Caribbean, Southern Caribbean

Sails From

Miami, Galveston

Inclusions

Included with your cruise fare:

  • Main dining room, the buffet and select other eateries

  • All theater shows (including the AquaTheater and Ice Shows); the comedy club and Jazz on 4

  • Use of the FlowRiders, Ultimate Abyss, Perfect Storm, zipline, water park, climbing walls, mini-golf and other outside activities including riding on the Boardwalk Carousel

  • Most daily activities unless noted below

  • Use of the gym, but not most classes

  • Gratuities, only if you booked your cruise in Australia and New Zealand in AU and NZ dollars

Not included with your cruise fare:

  • Mandatory daily gratuities (amounts vary depending on stateroom type)

  • Automatic beverage and spa tips (18 percent for both)

  • All drinks beyond water, tea (including iced tea), coffee and select juices in the buffet; drinks packages available for purchase online and on boarding the Harmony of the Seas.

  • Dining at most specialty restaurants

  • Spa treatments

  • Shore excursions

  • Wi-Fi for nonsuite passengers; Internet packages can be purchased online and on embarkation

  • Activities including, but not limited to, Skee-Ball, Whack-A-Mole and arcade games

  • Photos and artwork

Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas Dress Code

The dress code on the Harmony of the Seas is casual for the most part. During the day,

anything goes, though cover-ups or shirts and shoes are required for indoor dining -- and indoor spaces, in general. The dinner dress code calls for "Resort casual," which for women means dresses or skirts, capris or slacks and blouses. For men, khakis or dress pants paired with button-down or collared shirts work. Formalwear options for women include evening gowns, cocktail dresses or fancy blouses with slacks. Men generally go with dress shirts, ties, jackets and slacks, full suits or even tuxedos.

Cutoff jeans, shorts and swimwear are not permitted in the main dining room.

For more information, visit Cruise Line Dress Codes: Royal Caribbean.

More about Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas

Where does Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas sail from?

Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas departs from Miami and Galveston

Where does Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas sail to?

Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas cruises to Miami, Perfect Day at CocoCay, St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Cozumel, Costa Maya, Roatan, St. Kitts (Port Zante), Aruba, Curacao, Galveston, and Nassau

How much does it cost to go on Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas?

Cruises on Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas start from $305 per person.

Is Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas a good ship to cruise on?

Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas won 4 awards over the years.
Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas Cruiser Reviews

If life on land was as loving and peaceful as Harmony of the Seas

Harmony of the seas from registration to closing out represented it’s name well.Read More
TheycallmeMstibbs

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

Harmony of seas

- [x] Harmony of seas 4/2023 St Maarten,St Thomas, coco cay: Port Miami is beautiful to sail out of but a nightmare to get to and find parking, ship is showing its age, carpet and sofa in rooms was dirtyRead More
PA.RNcruisers

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Least favorite Royal Caribbean cruise ship we've sailed on!

I've provided a list below of the pro's and con's of Harmony of the Seas and my reason for indicating why Harmony of the Seas was our least favorite of RC ships. Pro's: 1.Read More
alvie03

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

First Cruise on a Mega Ship

Harmony of the seas is a really BIG ship, you will get you exercise everyday walking around the sheer size of this ship.Read More
h5ty

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Royal Caribbean International Fleet
Enchantment of the Seas
1,943 reviews
