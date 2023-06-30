As Celebrity's dedicated Caribbean ship, Celebrity Equinox takes advantage of the weather with outdoor amenities, such as real grass lawn on top of the ship and a Lawn Club Sunset Bar, complete with deck furniture and faux fire pit.

If that sounds sophisticated for a cruise ship, then you're correct. Celebrity Equinox is about modern touches aimed at a crowd that enjoys craft beer and top-shelf mixed drinks, restaurant experiences that punch up to gourmet, and entertainment that trends more toward aerialists and magicians than big musicals or raucous parties.

The Celebrity Equinox Deck Plan Includes Ample Outdoor Areas

Launched in 2009, the Solstice-class Celebrity Equinox cruise ship has, for the most part, managed to stay fresh and modern. The vessel underwent an extensive refurbishment in May 2019. It received additional suites; Michael's Club was transformed into the Retreat Lounge, exclusively for the use of suite passengers; and the ship's Oceanview Cafe buffet restaurant was redesigned in an open, marketplace style.

Still, the ship has kept its original layout and feel. Decks 3 to 5 pack in most restaurants and bars, along with the main theater and a few of shops, while the spa and gym take up the entire forward section of the pool deck. All but a handful of cabins and suites can be found on decks 6 through 12, which means that only a limited number of staterooms are subject to noise from common areas. (If a good night’s sleep is what you’re after, though, Celebrity Equinox cabins to avoid include the Veranda units on Deck 6 and the Ocean View staterooms on Deck 3.)

One of the things about the Celebrity Equinox that struck us most was the fact that the buffet was on a separate deck from the main pool area. Most other Celebrity ships, and in particular the newer Edge vessels, offer easier access to the buffet, and this layout on Equinox felt rather inconvenient.

Celebrity Equinox’s Caribbean itineraries, which call at many of the major regional ports, are enhanced by the vessel’s ample outdoor areas, allowing passengers to enjoy the sea breeze and the sun.

Celebrity Equinox has a mix of cabin and suite options, with various associated perks. Both Suite Class and AquaClass spa cabins come with dedicated restaurants, leading to more personalized and intimate service; Suite Class has its own VIP lounge and special invite-only events. For groups, this means that you might have to coordinate your cabins carefully, so you are able to dine with your friends or family. Suites are spread over multiple decks, while Concierge Class cabins and AquaClass staterooms can be found on decks 9 to 11.

The Celebrity Equinox Ship Has a Somewhat Mellow, Adult Vibe

With a capacity of 2,852 guests and a wide range of amenities for all ages, Celebrity Equinox draws passengers of all types, from solo travelers to couples and groups of friends. However, while families do sail on Equinox during school breaks, and there are kids' clubs, children are not the focus on this ship. (In fact, the kids’ areas are all on Deck 15, away from most public spaces.) A collection of edgy and engaging modern art, with a living tree suspended in the atrium, sets an adult vibe. While there's an outdoor main pool, it's relatively small; significant real estate is given to the calm adults-only Solarium with yet another pool.

Evenings on Celebrity Equinox are relaxed. At night, you might have the opportunity to stargaze at the night sky with an enrichment guide, or you can check out the constellation lights twinkling above the bar in the Sky Observation Lounge. You can slow dance with your loved one to a live band before dinner, but you can also get down to your own beat with giant headphones during the silent disco.

Celebrity Cruises COVID-19 Rules

For the most up-to-date testing, masking, and vaccination requirements aboard Celebrity Equinox, please refer to Celebrity Cruises. You can also use Cruise Critic’s guide to health requirements on the world’s major cruise lines as we know them.