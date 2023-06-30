  • Write a Review
Celebrity Equinox Review

4.5 / 5.0
2,252 reviews
See all photos
Editor Rating
4.5
Very Good
Overall

As Celebrity's dedicated Caribbean ship, Celebrity Equinox takes advantage of the weather with outdoor amenities, such as real grass lawn on top of the ship and a Lawn Club Sunset Bar, complete with deck furniture and faux fire pit.

If that sounds sophisticated for a cruise ship, then you're correct. Celebrity Equinox is about modern touches aimed at a crowd that enjoys craft beer and top-shelf mixed drinks, restaurant experiences that punch up to gourmet, and entertainment that trends more toward aerialists and magicians than big musicals or raucous parties.

The Celebrity Equinox Deck Plan Includes Ample Outdoor Areas

Launched in 2009, the Solstice-class Celebrity Equinox cruise ship has, for the most part, managed to stay fresh and modern. The vessel underwent an extensive refurbishment in May 2019. It received additional suites; Michael's Club was transformed into the Retreat Lounge, exclusively for the use of suite passengers; and the ship's Oceanview Cafe buffet restaurant was redesigned in an open, marketplace style.

Still, the ship has kept its original layout and feel. Decks 3 to 5 pack in most restaurants and bars, along with the main theater and a few of shops, while the spa and gym take up the entire forward section of the pool deck. All but a handful of cabins and suites can be found on decks 6 through 12, which means that only a limited number of staterooms are subject to noise from common areas. (If a good night’s sleep is what you’re after, though, Celebrity Equinox cabins to avoid include the Veranda units on Deck 6 and the Ocean View staterooms on Deck 3.)

One of the things about the Celebrity Equinox that struck us most was the fact that the buffet was on a separate deck from the main pool area. Most other Celebrity ships, and in particular the newer Edge vessels, offer easier access to the buffet, and this layout on Equinox felt rather inconvenient.

Celebrity Equinox’s Caribbean itineraries, which call at many of the major regional ports, are enhanced by the vessel’s ample outdoor areas, allowing passengers to enjoy the sea breeze and the sun.

Celebrity Equinox has a mix of cabin and suite options, with various associated perks. Both Suite Class and AquaClass spa cabins come with dedicated restaurants, leading to more personalized and intimate service; Suite Class has its own VIP lounge and special invite-only events. For groups, this means that you might have to coordinate your cabins carefully, so you are able to dine with your friends or family. Suites are spread over multiple decks, while Concierge Class cabins and AquaClass staterooms can be found on decks 9 to 11.

The Celebrity Equinox Ship Has a Somewhat Mellow, Adult Vibe

With a capacity of 2,852 guests and a wide range of amenities for all ages, Celebrity Equinox draws passengers of all types, from solo travelers to couples and groups of friends. However, while families do sail on Equinox during school breaks, and there are kids' clubs, children are not the focus on this ship. (In fact, the kids’ areas are all on Deck 15, away from most public spaces.) A collection of edgy and engaging modern art, with a living tree suspended in the atrium, sets an adult vibe. While there's an outdoor main pool, it's relatively small; significant real estate is given to the calm adults-only Solarium with yet another pool.

Evenings on Celebrity Equinox are relaxed. At night, you might have the opportunity to stargaze at the night sky with an enrichment guide, or you can check out the constellation lights twinkling above the bar in the Sky Observation Lounge. You can slow dance with your loved one to a live band before dinner, but you can also get down to your own beat with giant headphones during the silent disco.

Celebrity Cruises COVID-19 Rules

For the most up-to-date testing, masking, and vaccination requirements aboard Celebrity Equinox, please refer to Celebrity Cruises. You can also use Cruise Critic’s guide to health requirements on the world’s major cruise lines as we know them.

Pros

Innovative features like a real grass lawn and glass-blowing show

Cons

Main dining could use a little improvement

Bottom Line

Sail for a strong mix of dining and activity options

About

Passengers: 2850
Crew: 1250
Passenger to Crew: 2.28:1
Launched: 2009
Shore Excursions: 821

Sails To

Southern Caribbean, Western Caribbean, Eastern Caribbean, South America, British Isles & Western Europe, Eastern Mediterranean, Western Mediterranean

Sails From

Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Buenos Aires, Lisbon, Rome, Civitavecchia, Barcelona

Inclusions

Included with your cruise fare:

  • · Meals in the main dining room, the buffet and select other eateries

  • All theater shows and most entertainment

  • Most daily activities unless noted below

  • Use of the gym, but not most classes

  • Gratuities, only if you booked your cruise in Australia and New Zealand in AU and NZ dollars

Not included with your cruise fare:

  • · Gratuities (amounts vary depending on cabin type)

  • Automatic beverage, mini-bar, sushi, and spa tips (18 percent)

  • All drinks beyond water, tea (including iced tea), coffee and select juices in the buffet

  • Meals at seven specialty restaurants and snack venues

  • Spa treatments

  • Persian Garden Thermal Suite (unless in AquaClass)

  • Shore excursions

  • Wi-Fi (except for The Retreat guests)

  • Some special themed parties

  • Photos and artwork

Celebrity Equinox Dress Code

Celebrity Equinox Dress Code

Daytime: Casual, with shorts and T-shirts most common inside the ship and bathing suits and cover-ups on the pool deck.

Evening: Resort casual, with button-down or dressy Tommy Bahama-type sport shirts and slacks for men and dresses or smart casual pants and blouses for women. The Celebrity Equinox formal night has been replaced by "evening chic," meaning men can ditch the full suit and tie in favor of a sport coat and collared shirt, with designer jeans. Women can wear cocktail dresses, sundresses or designer jeans or nice pants. Dinner in Murano is listed as "smart casual and above."

Not permitted: No swimwear, spa robes or bare feet in the buffet. T-shirts, tanks tops and flip-flops are not permitted in the main dining room at any time; shorts are not allowed at dinner (although this might be flexible).

For more information, visit Cruise Line Dress Codes: Celebrity.

Find a Celebrity Equinox Cruise from $449

Any Month

More about Celebrity Equinox

Where does Celebrity Equinox sail from?

Celebrity Equinox departs from Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Buenos Aires, Lisbon, Rome, Civitavecchia, and Barcelona

Where does Celebrity Equinox sail to?

Celebrity Equinox cruises to Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades), Grand Cayman (Georgetown), Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Cozumel, Bimini, San Juan, St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Tortola, Antigua, Barbados, St. Lucia, Martinique, St. Kitts (Port Zante), Nassau, Buenos Aires, Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego), Stanley, Montevideo, King's Wharf, Ponta Delgada, Porto (Leixoes), Lisbon, Tangier, Seville, Malaga, Valencia, Palma de Mallorca (Majorca), Barcelona, Rome (Civitavecchia), Naples, La Spezia (Cinque Terre), Portofino, Cannes, Marseille, Villefranche, Katakolon (Olympia), Athens (Piraeus), Mykonos, Kusadasi, Santorini, Malta (Valletta), Gibraltar, Sardinia, Vigo, Tenerife, Rio de Janeiro, Florence (Livorno), Key West, Punta Arenas, and Punta del Este

How much does it cost to go on Celebrity Equinox?

Cruises on Celebrity Equinox start from $449 per person.

Is Celebrity Equinox a good ship to cruise on?

Celebrity Equinox won 50 awards over the years.
Celebrity Equinox Cruiser Reviews

A nice classic cruise experience with a few disappointments

Our Southern Caribbean Cruise on Celebrity Equinox was our third on the ship and we continue to enjoy it.Read More
inmotion

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Another great Celebrity cruise

It is a real treat to be on Celebrity.Read More
RobertoF

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Great Relaxing Cruise

The Equinox players/actors/singers were simply not very good.Read More
UT Vol Fan

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

great as usual

We have been on 11 Celebrity Cruises and this was our 3rd time on the Equinox. We have reached Elite Plus status which gives us a few extra perks.Read More
dog77

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

