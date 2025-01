Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Scarlet Lady

This was my first cruise on Virgin and I would say that it was a mixed bag. Some elements were great and others subpar. First not having any children on board was a huge plus. Second the ship was very well maintained and the decor very nice. I stayed in one of the Rock Start suites and my state room was amazing. The staff and our cruise attendant were also fantastic. The area that was most ...