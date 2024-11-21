"Having taken numerous cruises, including recent sailings on Virgin, Holland America, and Princess, I can say my 5-night Celebrity Equinox cruise stands out as one of my most enjoyable recent experiences.While some aspects like dining have changed since my last Celebrity cruise in 2012, the line still delivers excellent service, entertainment, and ship maintenance...."Read More
We were cruising with our family of 12 to include a six-year-old all the way up to my 94-year-old dad. I was very specific in my excursions to make sure that they were 94-year-old friendly. One in particular we booked with the Cable car tour which clearly had a picture of a cable car on the front of it. It was very misleading as the cable car has been broken for two years Per the locals. When we ...
Our recent cruise on the Celebrity Equinox left us with mixed feelings. While there were highlights, several areas failed to meet the premium standards we’ve come to expect from Celebrity.
The Good: Outstanding Crew
• Chunying (China): Cocktail waiter in the aft bar and MDR, who was incredibly kind, polite, and attentive, always remembering our club soda order.
• Larissa (Cafe al ...
We had a good cruise on Equinox! Embarkation and disembarkation were smooth and efficient at Port Canaveral. The things we enjoyed the most were the food, the dining room service, and the small music groups. The slight disappointments were the theater shows, the bar service, and the fitness center equipment, which was in poor repair. We didn't buy the beverage package, so we were choosing our ...
Our seven-day eastern Caribbean holiday cruise out of Port Canaveral on The Celebrity Equinox was an absolute blast! We booked two connecting balcony cabins, both category V1 prime verandas with state rooms on deck nine.
Check-in was a breeze. We parked our car at Port Canaveral’s terminal one, paid for the entire week’s parking, and went through security. There weren’t any lines at check-in ...
Our cruise on the Celebrity Equinox was absolutely amazing!
We went on a seven-night Eastern Caribbean holiday round-trip from Port Canaveral, visiting Puerto Plata, San Juan, and Saint Martin.
We booked two cabins, and they were both category V1, which had a prime veranda on the panorama deck 9 .
Everything was fantastic from the moment we checked in to the moment we ...
This was my final cruise on Celebrity. We are elite level, but we have noticed since the pandemic that loyalty to Celebrity doesn't mean anything to them now. The free bag of laundry has dramatically decreased in size, and I have photos of proof. All the staff does from the moment I stepped on board is to attempt to sell me something. They have the worst coffee for free. It's old, stale, ...
This was our first Celebrity Cruise. 28 previous cruises on other lines.
We were expecting more of a step up, specifically dinner in the main dining room. What we had read in other reviews and seen in videos was to expect to be fed better than other cruise lines. What we received was slow service and cooled food. Not to say food was bad just no longer at normal serving temperature. As to ...
First of all, this was a 7 nt cruise to San Juan, St. Maarten, and Puerto Plaza, NOT a 14 nt cruise.
Even though the ship is old, it is still kept clean and refurbed. Nice ship.
The food in the MDR and buffet was very good. MDR always seems good and the buffet certainly has a large selection.
The entertainment was so-so. The headliners were very good and the singers and dancers are ...
My fiance and I took our first cruise. We are in our mid 30's. A lot of the passengers were older but we didn't have a problem with that.
However, we had some creepy experiences with our room attendent walking in on us several times. He claimed that he knocked and then claimed that he couldn't hear us shouting at him not to enter. I was like ummm bro so why did you knock. Makes no sense. I ...
Overall the cruise could best be described as disappointing. The ship is in need of an update but overall cleanliness was not a problem.
Embarkation was a drawn out affair that lasted in excess of two hours with confused lines that extended around the terminal.
Food in the high end venues was above average, the main dining was limited, overcrowded and service spotty, however the lido deck ...