Review for a Bahamas Cruise on MSC Meraviglia

Never sailing with MSC ever again. I have been on several cruises and can confidently say that this was the worst one. First day, we found out at boarding that they changed our preselected room without informing us. We were supposed to be 4 cabins next to each other and ended up being scattered around. The room was dirty with slime and hairs in the shower. The service is poor with some bartenders ...