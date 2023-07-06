Escape is ideal for people looking for stellar theater entertainment and variety. Broadway-quality performances, in the form of two shows ("After Midnight" and "For the Record: The Brat Pack"), are pitch perfect. The music and performers are flawless and among the best we've seen at sea.

When it comes to variety of activities, Escape is a winner. With 28 bars and restaurants onboard, most people will have to sail twice to try out everything. Everyone will be able to find something that appeals. Latin food? Check. An incredible brew pub that feels so genuine you'll forget you're on a ship? It's got that, too. An indoor-outdoor dining concept, called The Waterfront, which allows passengers to dine seaside? It's there. A first-at-sea Margaritaville? Yep.

With so much going on, the ship can -- and does -- get loud. Loud music, loud people, loud venues. Crowds, too, are noticeable, especially at peak periods around dinner and at show times, when everyone is clamoring for the same things at the same time.

At full capacity, the ship can hold 5,218 passengers, most of whom are from the United States. You'll find yourself sharing the ship primarily with couples and groups of friends, with families and little ones dominant during the holidays and summer breaks.

While Escape preaches a "freestyle" cruise experience, reservations are highly recommended and help reduce wait times, though expect lines to be part of the Norwegian Escape experience no matter what.