Norwegian Escape Review

4.0 / 5.0
2,964 reviews
Editor Rating
4.0
Very Good
Overall
Brittany Chrusciel
Contributor

There's nothing subtle about Norwegian Escape, which you'll notice before you even board the cruise ship. The hull art, designed by artist and conservationist Guy Harvey, is a bold yet beautiful, in-your-face marine wildlife scene that spans more than 1,000 feet from bow to stern. Once onboard, you'll be captivated by the glitzy three-level 678 Ocean Place; virtually all the action at night takes place at its various restaurants and bars. Even the top decks of the ship are bold, with a ropes course and four water slides that are sure to make your heart race.

Escape is ideal for people looking for stellar theater entertainment and variety. Broadway-quality performances, in the form of two shows ("After Midnight" and "For the Record: The Brat Pack"), are pitch perfect. The music and performers are flawless and among the best we've seen at sea.

When it comes to variety of activities, Escape is a winner. With 28 bars and restaurants onboard, most people will have to sail twice to try out everything. Everyone will be able to find something that appeals. Latin food? Check. An incredible brew pub that feels so genuine you'll forget you're on a ship? It's got that, too. An indoor-outdoor dining concept, called The Waterfront, which allows passengers to dine seaside? It's there. A first-at-sea Margaritaville? Yep.

With so much going on, the ship can -- and does -- get loud. Loud music, loud people, loud venues. Crowds, too, are noticeable, especially at peak periods around dinner and at show times, when everyone is clamoring for the same things at the same time.

At full capacity, the ship can hold 5,218 passengers, most of whom are from the United States. You'll find yourself sharing the ship primarily with couples and groups of friends, with families and little ones dominant during the holidays and summer breaks.

While Escape preaches a "freestyle" cruise experience, reservations are highly recommended and help reduce wait times, though expect lines to be part of the Norwegian Escape experience no matter what.

Pros

Exceptional dining, entertainment, bar and club options abound

Cons

A la carte fees and cover charges add up quickly

Bottom Line

There's something for everyone on Escape, but you might pay extra for it

About

Passengers: 4200
Crew: 1742
Passenger to Crew: 2.41:1
Launched: 2015
Shore Excursions: 725

Sails To

Eastern Caribbean, Western Caribbean, Canada & New England, Bermuda, Western Mediterranean, Caribbean, Mediterranean

Sails From

Port Canaveral, Manhattan, Miami, Rome, Civitavecchia, Barcelona, Galveston, Venice

Inclusions

Included with your cruise fare:

  • Three dining rooms, meals at O'Sheehan's and the buffet

  • Ice water, tea (including iced tea), coffee and select juices in the buffet

  • All theater shows

  • Use of the Aqua park, the ropes course and mini-golf

  • Access to Spice H2O adults-only sun deck

  • Most daily activities unless noted below

  • Use of the gym, but not most classes

Not included with your cruise fare:

  • Gratuities ($14.99 per person, per day or $17.99 per person, per day for those staying in suites)

  • Automatic beverage and spa tips (20&nbsp;percent for both)

  • Spa treatments and most fitness classes

  • Shore excursions

  • Wi-Fi

  • Vibe Beach Club adults-only sun deck

  • Late night (after 10:30&nbsp;p.m.) group babysitting

  • Activities including, but not limited to, the Cellars Wine Bar classes and seminars, photo booth sessions at The District, arcade games and bingo

  • Photos and artwork

Norwegian Escape Dress Code

Daytime: Casual, with swimsuits, shorts and T-shirts poolside and around the ship.

Evening: There's generally no formal dress code (though there is an optional elegant night). Khakis and collared shirts are the norm for men in the evening, while women wear sundresses or blouses with capris, slacks or skirts.

Not permitted: Shorts are not allowed at some of the more upscale restaurants, such as Cagney's and Bayamo.

For more information, visit Cruise Line Dress Codes: Norwegian Cruise Line.

Find a Norwegian Escape Cruise from $438

Any Month

More about Norwegian Escape

Where does Norwegian Escape sail from?

Norwegian Escape departs from Port Canaveral, Manhattan, Miami, Rome, Civitavecchia, Barcelona, Galveston, and Venice

Where does Norwegian Escape sail to?

Norwegian Escape cruises to Port Canaveral (Orlando), St. Thomas, Tortola, Great Stirrup Cay, Cozumel, Grand Cayman (Georgetown), Ocho Rios, New York (Manhattan), Newport, Portland (Maine), Bar Harbor, Saint John (New Brunswick), Halifax, Miami, Roatan, Harvest Caye, Costa Maya, King's Wharf, Rome (Civitavecchia), Dubrovnik, Corfu, Malta (Valletta), Taormina (Messina), Naples, Florence (Livorno), Cannes, Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca (Majorca), Barcelona, Ponta Delgada, Lisbon, Seville, Malaga, Sardinia, Galveston, Cartagena (Spain), Madeira (Funchal), Antigua, San Juan, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, Trieste, and Split

How much does it cost to go on Norwegian Escape?

Cruises on Norwegian Escape start from $438 per person.

Is Norwegian Escape a good ship to cruise on?

Norwegian Escape won 4 awards over the years.
Norwegian Escape Cruiser Reviews

My Recent Cruise Experience Aboard the Norwegian Escape

Flawed Design of the Garden Cafe: One notable drawback of the Norwegian Escape was the poorly executed design of the Garden Cafe.Read More
IslesofCapri

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

If cruising the Caribbean get the Haven

Norwegian escape review: I just spent a week on the escape in the Haven touring the Dominican republic US and British Virgin Islands with a scheduled stop for the Norwegian owned island in the BahamasRead More
Jdubs100

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

This cruise and crew aboard were outstanding!

Once you’ve tried Norwegian you’ll never sail any other line!Read More
skaycoutras

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Pleasant Experience not the best experience.

Dining on the Norwegian Escape was just mediocre if you didn’t choose one of the premium dining options.Read More
Cruiser6038

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

