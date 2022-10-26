Carnival Mardi Gras first debuted in 1972 and was a trailblazing ship. Its preliminary focus was on festive fun for all guests (hence the name), which was unlike any other cruise ship at the time. The unique onboard ambiance continues today on the most recent Mardis Gras, which was launched in 2021, and has 17 passenger decks, 2,641 staterooms and a rollercoaster.