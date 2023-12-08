  • Newsletter
South Pacific Cruises

Bora Bora (Photo: Marcelo Alex/Shutterstock)

About South Pacific Cruises

Imagine the ultimate paradise; you're likely to find it in the South Pacific. Reachable from Australia and New Zealand, the South Pacific includes popular islands like Fiji, Bora Bora, Tahiti and Samoa as well as more remote stops that are diverse in culture, history, languages, geology and scenery. On a South Pacific cruise, you can enjoy relaxed beaches and some of the world's best water sports.

We found you 396 cruises

Queen Elizabeth

14 Nights
South Pacific Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Ile of Pines • Lautoka •

Suva • Port Vila • Luganville • Noumea • Sydney

619 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line

Norwegian Spirit

15 Nights
South Pacific

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Moorea • Raiatea •

Apia, Samoa • Lautoka • Fiji • Noumea • Sydney

2,110 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line

Cruise Critic Favorite
Nautica

10 Nights
Tahiti Cruise

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva •

Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Raiatea • Tahiti

382 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises

Celebrity Edge

12 Nights
Fiji & New Zealand Cruise

Ports:Auckland (leaving) • Paihia • Suva • Lautoka •

Apia, Samoa • Pago Pago • Auckland

708 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises

10 Nights
South Pacific Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Noumea • Mystery Island •

Luganville • Port Vila • Isle of Pines • Sydney

708 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises


13 Nights
South Pacific

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Noumea • Mystery Island •

Lautoka • Fiji • Pago Pago • Raiatea • Moorea

+1 more

2,110 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line


33 Nights
South Pacific Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Honolulu • Maui •

Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Dravuni Island

+4 more

1,590 Reviews
Princess Cruises


15 Nights
Tahiti Cruise

Ports:Honolulu (leaving) • Kauai • Maui • Kailua •

Hilo • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Raiatea

+2 more

417 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises


10 Nights
Tahiti Cruise

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva •

Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Raiatea • Tahiti

382 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises


10 Nights
Tahiti Cruise

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva •

Rangiroa • Raiatea • Bora Bora • Tahiti

382 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

23 Nights
South Pacific Crossing

Ports:Seattle (leaving) • Honolulu • Kona •

Apia, Samoa • Suva • Lautoka • Isle of Pines

+2 more

1,103 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line


18 Nights
South Pacific

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Bora Bora • Rarotonga •

Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Vava'u • Lautoka

+3 more

2,149 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line


15 Nights
Tahiti Cruise

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Bora Bora • Raiatea •

Rangiroa • Nuku Hiva • Hilo • Kailua • Maui

+2 more

417 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises


28 Nights
South Pacific Cruise

Ports:Vancouver (leaving) • San Francisco • Honolulu •

Apia, Samoa • Auckland • Tauranga • Paihia

+2 more

619 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line


22 Nights
South Pacific Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Hilo • Maui • Kauai •

Honolulu • Maui • Kailua • Nuku Hiva • Tahiti

+2 more

277 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises


More about the South Pacific

What is the best time to cruise to the South Pacific?

South Pacific cruises run year-round, but the dry season is from May to October, making it an ideal time to visit. Reachable from Australia and New Zealand, the South Pacific includes popular islands like Fiji, Bora Bora, Tahiti and Samoa.

Which cruise lines go to the South Pacific?

Paul Gauguin specializes in South Pacific cruises and sails the region all year, while lines including Princess, Celebrity, Royal Caribbean and Holland America feature South Pacific ports on world cruises and repositioning cruises. Luxury lines including Seabourn and Silversea can be found in the area, as well.

What are some things to do in the South Pacific?

Experience the local cultures by attending dedicated cultural presentations and shows; visit villages; snorkel and dive the South Pacific's famously clear water; watch for wildlife or shop -- these are  some of the top diversions throughout the South Pacific.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the South Pacific?

Yes, a passport is required for South Pacific cruises.

