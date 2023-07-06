  • Write a Review
MSC Virtuosa Review

5.0 / 5.0
165 reviews
See all photos
Editor Rating
5.0
Excellent
Overall
Adam Coulter
U.K. Executive Editor

Best for: Families, couples who enjoy late-night entertainment, foodies

Not for: Those seeking a quiet, small-ship experience (except in the Yacht Club)

Bottom Line: Big, fun, family-friendly ship with lots to keep the kids and adults entertained

MSC Virtuosa is the fourth in the line's popular Meraviglia Class of ships and the second Meraviglia-plus class ship (the first is MSC Grandiosa), which means it's bigger, has more features onboard and can carry a whopping 6,200 passengers at full occupancy. For cruisers who like a big ship experience with large production shows, multiple drinking and eating venues and always something going on, day and night, topped with a European flair, then this is the ship for you.

And for cruisers who are perhaps put off by all that commotion and want more of a sophisticated experience at sea, then Virtuosa could also be the ship for you.

How so?

The MSC Yacht Club -- the keycard access-only, all suite enclave across three decks at the front of the ship, complete with lounge, restaurant and sun deck -- which for our money, is one of the best splurges at sea.

The ship is vast, and when you are in the main promenade, the Galleria Virtuosa, it's quite possible to forget you are even on a ship. Galleria Virtuosa is lined with shops, bars and restaurants across two decks, and topped with an extraordinary 80-meter-long LED ceiling display, which changes throughout the day. At one end is the triple deck atrium, where you'll find more bars, all connected by a criss-cross set of stairs studded with Swarovski crystal. It's a feast for the senses, and simultaneously stunning and overwhelming, especially for the first timer.

Compared with American-based lines such as Royal Caribbean and Norwegian, there are not the large number of specialty dining venues to choose from, just a handful of tried-and-tested ones including an American steakhouse, Butcher's Cut; a Mexico-themed restaurant, Hola! Tacos; and a Teppanyaki/sushi bar, Kaito Teppanyaki.

You also won't find quite as many high-adrenaline activities as you would on those lines, such as go-karting, simulated surfing or bumper cars, but the ship does have a waterpark and a ropes course, as well as a fantastic games arcade.

One area MSC in general leads the way, and Virtuosa is no exception, are the family facilities, from the LEGO-themed kids club, to the onboard activities, family cabins, mealtimes and sports court, this ship is like a giant playground for kids of all ages.

Tech plays a big part in the MSC Virtuosa experience, and you are encouraged to download the MSC for Me app, which allows you to make bookings in restaurants, shows and the spa, keep track of your booked activities and your onboard spending, as well as keep track of your kids. You'll also be presented with a wristband that acts as your cruise card, so it opens your door and pays for drinks and onboard purchases, like a SmartWatch.

Virtuosa delivers across the board, whether that's for kids or adults, families or couples: it's fun, frenetic and fabulous.

Health & Safety

MSC Cruises is mandating a fully vaccinated policy for those 18 and older or a negative antigen (lateral flow) test. What this means, of course, is that kids of all ages are welcome and the traditional family mix you would expect on an MSC cruise is maintained.

The ships are also at this time (summer 2021) sailing with reduced capacity, in line with U.K. government guidelines, capped at 50 percent of occupancy, which works out at around 3,600 passengers.

Note, however, that due to social distancing, many of the big gatherings MSC Cruises is famous for are reduced significantly, with multiple events taking place at the same time to avoid large crowds.

Before Boarding

  • Proof of double vaccination or a negative antigen (lateral flow) test

  • COVID-19 insurance

  • Pre-boarding test

Onboard

  • Masks in all public spaces

  • Social distancing

  • Daily temperature tests

  • Weekly lateral flow (antigen) test

  • Capacity limits in all bars and restaurants

  • Pre-booking encouraged via the MSC for Me app

  • Ordering via QR codes instead of physical menus

  • Sanitizing stations all over the ship

  • Fresh mask in your cabin every night

Off the ship

  • Shore excursion bubbles -- no independent trips

About

Passengers: 4475
Crew: 1536
Passenger to Crew: 2.91:1
Launched: 2021
Shore Excursions: 436

Sails To

Baltic Sea, Middle East

Sails From

Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Southampton, Southampton, Malaga, Rome, Civitavecchia, Barcelona, Bilbao, Le Havre, Le Havre, Naples

Inclusions

Included with your cruise fare:

  • Main dining rooms, the buffet and select other eateries.

  • All theater shows

  • Gratuities

  • Most daily activities unless noted below

  • Use of the gym, but not most classes

Not included with your cruise fare:

  • Specialty dining

  • Automatic beverage and spa tips

  • All drinks beyond water, tea (including iced-tea), coffee and select juices in the buffet

  • Spa treatments

  • Shore excursions

  • Wi-Fi

  • Photos and art work

Find an MSC Virtuosa Cruise from $159

Any Month

More about MSC Virtuosa

Where does MSC Virtuosa sail from?

MSC Virtuosa departs from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Southampton, Southampton, Malaga, Rome, Civitavecchia, Barcelona, Bilbao, Le Havre, Le Havre, and Naples

Where does MSC Virtuosa sail to?

MSC Virtuosa cruises to Southampton, St. Peter Port (Guernsey), Lisbon, Madeira (Funchal), Las Palmas (Gran Canaria), Tenerife, Lanzarote, Vigo, Rotterdam, Cobh (Cork), Cherbourg, Brugge (Bruges), Seville, Malaga, Alicante, Palma de Mallorca (Majorca), Casablanca, Toulon, Barcelona, La Coruna, Olden, Flam, Kristiansand, Le Havre, Valencia, La Rochelle-La Pallice, Bilbao, Rome (Civitavecchia), Naples, Athens (Piraeus), Crete (Heraklion), Safaga, Aqaba (Petra), Muscat, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas Island, Doha, Malta (Valletta), Lerwick (Shetland Islands), Bahrain, Alesund, Molde, Akureyri, Isafjord, Reykjavik, Skagen, Oslo, Copenhagen, and Amsterdam

How much does it cost to go on MSC Virtuosa?

Cruises on MSC Virtuosa start from $159 per person.
MSC Virtuosa Cruiser Reviews

MSC v Princess

First impressions- Decided to take plunge on board MSC Virtuosa. Did an MSC cruise many years ago and said never again so this was a test as we had just done Sky Princess which was lovely.Read More
Gooders20

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

Norway was amazing

Now MSC virtuosa itself is a mixed bag!Read More
Scarey92

2-5 Cruises

Age 30s

A great time onboard the MSC Virtuosa

Overall MSC Virtuosa is geared up mainly for the British cruise market including the food in the buffet and cabin features you wouldn't find on American run ships including other MSC ships such as a kettleRead More
S3a2m1

2-5 Cruises

Age 20s

Not as bad as the review make out

23 cruises under my belt but never tried MSC. So booked a short break on Virtuosa to Rotterdam and Zebrugge. Then read the reviews on here and dreaded it.Read More
Greenwich_Cruiser

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

MSC Cruises Fleet
MSC Lirica
225 reviews
