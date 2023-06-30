The 225,282-ton Allure of the Seas was the world's largest cruise ship -- for six years -- before other sister ships kept stealing the title; the latest being Wonder of the Seas debuting in 2022. The Allure of the Seas capacity is 5,492 passengers at double occupancy or 6,452 when every berth is full.
Allure of the Seas shares roughly 95 percent of its DNA with other Oasis-class ships -- including a novel neighborhood concept that divides the ship into seven distinct spaces. It also shares inward-facing balcony cabins, arguably the biggest (and best) kids’ program at sea, an ice rink, a bar that rises between three decks, simulated surfing, rock climbing walls and an outdoor high-diving AquaTheater.
Allure of the Seas is breathtaking, both in scale and ambition, yet it never feels overwhelming. The outdoor Boardwalk neighborhood was inspired by Coney Island, with shops, a carousel and the AquaTheater, while the foliage-filled Central Park -- covered in some 12,000 plants, 60 of which are trees -- is a more upscale restaurant and retail hub. Deck 14 is all about the kids in Adventure Ocean, and, at the back of the ship, right up on Deck 15, you have the Sports Area, complete with FlowRider surf simulators, a zipline, mini-golf, Ping-Pong and basketball courts. The ambience and atmosphere in each area are so distinct, it's as if there are seven different ships on one.
Astonishingly, Allure of the Seas also rarely feels crowded. The only places where you get a sense of the sheer number of people onboard are in the Royal Promenade during parade times, on sea days round the pool deck, and prime food times in the Windjammer Cafe buffet restaurant. You can sit in Allure of the Seas’ Central Park under a tree, drink in hand, stars above you, (piped) birdsong all around, and feel almost alone -- despite being overlooked by hundreds of cabins.
Allure of the Seas cabins include rooms with interior-facing balconies – which may pose noise problems – to two-story Crown Loft Suites with downstairs living spaces. Interiors are fairly standardized across the board, so location is the real dealbreaker within categories.
Allure of the Seas quality and service is top-notch across all restaurants. Standouts include Chops Grille steakhouse, a six-course tasting menu at 150 Central Park, and Sabor’s Mexican favorites.
The ship is ideal for first-timers, whether they're a family dipping their toes in the water for the first time, a group of friends looking for a fun-filled break or a couple celebrating a significant wedding anniversary.
A word of warning: Allure of the Seas is so flooded with bill-busting offerings -- ice cream, extra-charge Mexican food, build-your-own stuffed animals, Coach bags -- that it's easy to forget about the included offerings, many of which are exclusive to the Oasis Class. You can surf or zip-line, ride a carousel or tap along to some Broadway showtunes. The Lady Gaga dance class had to be more fun than filling up on Skittles and gummy worms from the for-fee candy store. In other words, Allure can be enjoyed for the price of the cruise fare alone. But with so many temptations, it sure isn't easy.
For the most up-to-date testing, masking, and vaccination requirements aboard Allure of the Seas, please refer to Royal Caribbean's health and safety protocols. You can also refer to Cruise Critic's guide to masking requirements on the world's major cruise lines.
Meals and snacks in three main dining rooms and theWindjammer Marketplace buffet
Meals and snacks in the Solarium Bistro, Wipeout Cafe, Park Cafe, Sorrento’s, the Boardwalk Dog House and Cafe Promenade
Shows in the main theatre, and most entertainment events
Most daily activities, except as noted below or in the Cruise Compass
Use of the gym (excluding classes)
Use of the sports complex, Flowriders, mini-golf, zip line, carousel and watersports activities
Adventure Ocean Kids programming (ages 6 months to 17 years) until 10:00pm
Gratuities, only if you booked your cruise in Australia and New Zealand in AU and NZ dollars
Crew Gratuities ($14.50 per person, per day for those in Junior Suites and below; $17.50 per person, per day, for Grand Suites and above)
Gratuities of 18 percent on all dining reservations and beverage, spa and salon purchases
Drinks except water, tea (including iced tea), coffee and select juices from the buffet
Room Service (except continental breakfast, which is complimentary)
Most specialty dining
Spa and salon services
Fitness center classes and training
Activities like arts and craft sessions, wine and spirits tasting events, bingo and sushi-making classes
Adventure Ocean babysitting
Shore excursions
Wi-Fi
Artwork and photos
Families flock to Allure of the Seas, a ship that celebrates youthful exuberance in the form of surf simulators, rock climbing walls and some of the best children's facilities at sea. But the ship also clearly appeals to active couples, mainly in their 30s to 50s. Numerous spaces, especially the foliage-filled Central Park, provide a relatively kid-free ambience. In the Caribbean, passengers are predominantly American. However, when the ship sails in Europe, the passenger mix could not be more eclectic, drawing travelers from Europe, the U.S., the Middle East, Japan, China, India and Israel.
Daytime: Allure of the Seas maintains a casual onboard vibe and dress code during the day, with people dressing for the weather or for laying by the pool.
Evening: Weeklong cruises consist of two formal nights and five casual nights. On casual nights, expect a mix of jeans and slacks in the main dining rooms and nicer restaurants; elsewhere T-shirts and shorts are fine for both men and women. Many men choose to wear tuxedos for formal dining, though dark suits are much more common. Women are typically found in cocktail dresses or gowns.
Bare feet are not permitted at any time in any venue, and tank tops are not allowed in any of the restaurants, except the buffet, for dinner. Shorts are discouraged in the main dining room for dinner, but you'll see people in them anyway.
