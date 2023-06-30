The 225,282-ton Allure of the Seas was the world's largest cruise ship -- for six years -- before other sister ships kept stealing the title; the latest being Wonder of the Seas debuting in 2022. The Allure of the Seas capacity is 5,492 passengers at double occupancy or 6,452 when every berth is full.

The Allure of the Seas Deck Plan Features Distinct Neighborhoods

Allure of the Seas shares roughly 95 percent of its DNA with other Oasis-class ships -- including a novel neighborhood concept that divides the ship into seven distinct spaces. It also shares inward-facing balcony cabins, arguably the biggest (and best) kids’ program at sea, an ice rink, a bar that rises between three decks, simulated surfing, rock climbing walls and an outdoor high-diving AquaTheater.

Allure of the Seas is breathtaking, both in scale and ambition, yet it never feels overwhelming. The outdoor Boardwalk neighborhood was inspired by Coney Island, with shops, a carousel and the AquaTheater, while the foliage-filled Central Park -- covered in some 12,000 plants, 60 of which are trees -- is a more upscale restaurant and retail hub. Deck 14 is all about the kids in Adventure Ocean, and, at the back of the ship, right up on Deck 15, you have the Sports Area, complete with FlowRider surf simulators, a zipline, mini-golf, Ping-Pong and basketball courts. The ambience and atmosphere in each area are so distinct, it's as if there are seven different ships on one.

Astonishingly, Allure of the Seas also rarely feels crowded. The only places where you get a sense of the sheer number of people onboard are in the Royal Promenade during parade times, on sea days round the pool deck, and prime food times in the Windjammer Cafe buffet restaurant. You can sit in Allure of the Seas’ Central Park under a tree, drink in hand, stars above you, (piped) birdsong all around, and feel almost alone -- despite being overlooked by hundreds of cabins.

Crown Loft Suites are Splurge-Worthy Allure of the Seas Rooms

Allure of the Seas cabins include rooms with interior-facing balconies – which may pose noise problems – to two-story Crown Loft Suites with downstairs living spaces. Interiors are fairly standardized across the board, so location is the real dealbreaker within categories.

Allure of the Seas Restaurants Cover Fast Eats and Fine Dining

Allure of the Seas quality and service is top-notch across all restaurants. Standouts include Chops Grille steakhouse, a six-course tasting menu at 150 Central Park, and Sabor’s Mexican favorites.

Allure of the Seas Offers Fun for Everyone, Both Free and For-a-Fee

The ship is ideal for first-timers, whether they're a family dipping their toes in the water for the first time, a group of friends looking for a fun-filled break or a couple celebrating a significant wedding anniversary.

A word of warning: Allure of the Seas is so flooded with bill-busting offerings -- ice cream, extra-charge Mexican food, build-your-own stuffed animals, Coach bags -- that it's easy to forget about the included offerings, many of which are exclusive to the Oasis Class. You can surf or zip-line, ride a carousel or tap along to some Broadway showtunes. The Lady Gaga dance class had to be more fun than filling up on Skittles and gummy worms from the for-fee candy store. In other words, Allure can be enjoyed for the price of the cruise fare alone. But with so many temptations, it sure isn't easy.

Allure of the Seas COVID-19 Rules

For the most up-to-date testing, masking, and vaccination requirements aboard Allure of the Seas, please refer to Royal Caribbean's health and safety protocols. You can also refer to Cruise Critic's guide to masking requirements on the world's major cruise lines.