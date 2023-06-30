  • Write a Review
Allure of the Seas Review

5.0 / 5.0
3,098 reviews
Editor Rating
5.0
Excellent
Overall
Adam Coulter
U.K. Executive Editor

The 225,282-ton Allure of the Seas was the world's largest cruise ship -- for six years -- before other sister ships kept stealing the title; the latest being Wonder of the Seas debuting in 2022. The Allure of the Seas capacity is 5,492 passengers at double occupancy or 6,452 when every berth is full.

The Allure of the Seas Deck Plan Features Distinct Neighborhoods

Allure of the Seas shares roughly 95 percent of its DNA with other Oasis-class ships  -- including a novel neighborhood concept that divides the ship into seven distinct spaces. It also shares inward-facing balcony cabins, arguably the biggest (and best) kids’ program at sea, an ice rink, a bar that rises between three decks, simulated surfing, rock climbing walls and an outdoor high-diving AquaTheater.

Allure of the Seas is breathtaking, both in scale and ambition, yet it never feels overwhelming. The outdoor Boardwalk neighborhood was inspired by Coney Island, with shops, a carousel and the AquaTheater, while the foliage-filled Central Park -- covered in some 12,000 plants, 60 of which are trees -- is a more upscale restaurant and retail hub. Deck 14 is all about the kids in Adventure Ocean, and, at the back of the ship, right up on Deck 15, you have the Sports Area, complete with FlowRider surf simulators, a zipline, mini-golf, Ping-Pong and basketball courts. The ambience and atmosphere in each area are so distinct, it's as if there are seven different ships on one.

Astonishingly, Allure of the Seas also rarely feels crowded. The only places where you get a sense of the sheer number of people onboard are in the Royal Promenade during parade times, on sea days round the pool deck, and prime food times in the Windjammer Cafe buffet restaurant. You can sit in Allure of the Seas’ Central Park under a tree, drink in hand, stars above you, (piped) birdsong all around, and feel almost alone -- despite being overlooked by hundreds of cabins.

Crown Loft Suites are Splurge-Worthy Allure of the Seas Rooms

Allure of the Seas cabins include rooms with interior-facing balconies – which may pose noise problems – to two-story Crown Loft Suites with downstairs living spaces. Interiors are fairly standardized across the board, so location is the real dealbreaker within categories.

Allure of the Seas Restaurants Cover Fast Eats and Fine Dining

Allure of the Seas quality and service is top-notch across all restaurants. Standouts include Chops Grille steakhouse, a six-course tasting menu at 150 Central Park, and Sabor’s Mexican favorites.

Allure of the Seas Offers Fun for Everyone, Both Free and For-a-Fee

The ship is ideal for first-timers, whether they're a family dipping their toes in the water for the first time, a group of friends looking for a fun-filled break or a couple celebrating a significant wedding anniversary.

A word of warning: Allure of the Seas is so flooded with bill-busting offerings -- ice cream, extra-charge Mexican food, build-your-own stuffed animals, Coach bags -- that it's easy to forget about the included offerings, many of which are exclusive to the Oasis Class. You can surf or zip-line, ride a carousel or tap along to some Broadway showtunes. The Lady Gaga dance class had to be more fun than filling up on Skittles and gummy worms from the for-fee candy store. In other words, Allure can be enjoyed for the price of the cruise fare alone. But with so many temptations, it sure isn't easy.

Allure of the Seas COVID-19 Rules

For the most up-to-date testing, masking, and vaccination requirements aboard Allure of the Seas, please refer to Royal Caribbean's health and safety protocols. You can also refer to Cruise Critic's guide to masking requirements on the world's major cruise lines.

Pros

Caters to every type of cruiser

Cons

Upselling is rampant, and extra fees can quickly add up.

Bottom Line

If you want a fun-filled cruise with plentiful activities, you can't beat Allure of the Seas.

About

Passengers: 5492
Crew: 2384
Passenger to Crew: 2.3:1
Launched: 2009
Shore Excursions: 199

Sails To

Western Caribbean, Eastern Caribbean, Bahamas

Sails From

Galveston, Port Canaveral, Miami

Inclusions

Included with your cruise fare:

  • Meals and snacks in three main dining rooms and theWindjammer Marketplace buffet

  • Meals and snacks in the Solarium Bistro, Wipeout Cafe, Park Cafe, Sorrento’s, the Boardwalk Dog House and Cafe Promenade

  • Shows in the main theatre, and most entertainment events

  • Most daily activities, except as noted below or in the Cruise Compass

  • Use of the gym (excluding classes)

  • Use of the sports complex, Flowriders, mini-golf, zip line, carousel and watersports activities

  • Adventure Ocean Kids programming (ages 6 months to 17 years) until 10:00pm

  • Gratuities, only if you booked your cruise in Australia and New Zealand in AU and NZ dollars

Not included with your cruise fare:

  • Crew Gratuities ($14.50 per person, per day for those in Junior Suites and below; $17.50 per person, per day, for Grand Suites and above)

  • Gratuities of 18 percent on all dining reservations and beverage, spa and salon purchases

  • Drinks except water, tea (including iced tea), coffee and select juices from the buffet

  • Room Service (except continental breakfast, which is complimentary)

  • Most specialty dining

  • Spa and salon services

  • Fitness center classes and training

  • Activities like arts and craft sessions, wine and spirits tasting events, bingo and sushi-making classes

  • Adventure Ocean babysitting

  • Shore excursions

  • Wi-Fi

  • Artwork and photos

Fellow Passengers

Families flock to Allure of the Seas, a ship that celebrates youthful exuberance in the form of surf simulators, rock climbing walls and some of the best children's facilities at sea. But the ship also clearly appeals to active couples, mainly in their 30s to 50s. Numerous spaces, especially the foliage-filled Central Park, provide a relatively kid-free ambience. In the Caribbean, passengers are predominantly American. However, when the ship sails in Europe, the passenger mix could not be more eclectic, drawing travelers from Europe, the U.S., the Middle East, Japan, China, India and Israel.

Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas Dress Code

Daytime: Allure of the Seas maintains a casual onboard vibe and dress code during the day, with people dressing for the weather or for laying by the pool.

Evening: Weeklong cruises consist of two formal nights and five casual nights. On casual nights, expect a mix of jeans and slacks in the main dining rooms and nicer restaurants; elsewhere T-shirts and shorts are fine for both men and women. Many men choose to wear tuxedos for formal dining, though dark suits are much more common. Women are typically found in cocktail dresses or gowns.

Bare feet are not permitted at any time in any venue, and tank tops are not allowed in any of the restaurants, except the buffet, for dinner. Shorts are discouraged in the main dining room for dinner, but you'll see people in them anyway.

More about Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas

Where does Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas sail from?

Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas departs from Galveston, Port Canaveral, and Miami

Where does Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas sail to?

Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas cruises to Galveston, Roatan, Costa Maya, Cozumel, Port Canaveral (Orlando), Perfect Day at CocoCay, St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Nassau, Miami, and Labadee

How much does it cost to go on Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas?

Cruises on Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas start from $269 per person.

Is Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas a good ship to cruise on?

Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas won 64 awards over the years.
Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas Cruiser Reviews

First Family Cruise

My recent experience on the Allure of the Seas Cruise Ship was nothing short of extraordinary. From the amazing service provided by my waiter, Mr. Jonathan, my assistant waiter, Mr.Read More
Alcapone1022

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

An Oasis class ship from Galveston

Finally an Oasis class ship (Allure of the Seas) is introduced to Galveston. It was great not having to fly to Florida or NJ to sail her.Read More
Cruisellama

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Second time on Allure of the Seas was great

The show put on by the ship's orchestra called the High Seas Horns was some good R&B in one of the lounges. The ports of call were standard western ones like Costa Maya, Roatan and Cozumel.Read More
Fast Alongside

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Amazing Cruise Overall

We've sailed on Oasis 2 times before, but never the Allure and we had a lot of fun. We had 2 early teenagers with us and there were so many activities for all of us to do together.Read More
TheAdventureNeverStops

6-10 Cruises

Age 30s

