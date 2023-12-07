Sun Princess to Showcase Princess Cruises' Largest Collection of Dining Options

New Flavours & Dynamic Dining Partnerships on Sun Princess

Leading the line-up of debutantes is new speciality bistro The Butcher’s Block by Dario, created with Dario Cecchini, hailed as the world’s most famous butcher, in an exclusive new partnership with Princess.

Having featured in Netflix’s popular "Chef’s Table," Cecchini will bring the Italian heritage of skills passed down eight generations of his family and used in his butcher’s shop and restaurants in the Tuscan village of Panzano.

Vibrant social dining is the theme of this "impromptu" eaterie where guests will tuck into grilled steaks, including Cecchini’s signature cuts, around a large shared family-style table.

Umai Teppanyaki is one of Princess Cruises' new restaurants for Sun Princess (Photos: Princess Cruises)

Offering a complete contrast is Umai Teppanyaki, which promises world-class cuisine wrapped up in the exuberant showmanship of chefs who transform this dining experience into an unforgettable theatrical masterpiece, using the Teppan grill as their stage.

As masters of slicing and dicing, and even a little juggling, these foodie maestros bring passion and flair to their culinary performances with guests enjoying a front-row seat around the table to witness the fun as they tuck into starters such as pork belly yakitori or spicy tuna on the rocks followed by entrees including black cod and filet mignon.

Award-winning chef Rudi Sodamin is the name and the talent behind The Catch by Rudi, a pop-up dining concept, adjacent to the World Fresh Marketplace casual restaurant, showcasing seafood delights, from oysters and calamari to mussels Provencal and catches of the day.

Adding a jaunty Celtic zing is O’Malley’s Irish Pub, which debuted on Enchanted Princess and is now bringing its engaging mix of traditional Irish craic to Sun Princess with the foot-tapping beat of live music and interactive entertainment.

Princess Cruises' O'Malley's Irish Pub on Sun Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

This is accompanied by mouthwatering inspired culinary bites in the shape of ribeye-blend Bushmills Blue Burgers and O’Malley’s Burger patties, dressed with Bushmills Whiskey glaze. For a more traditional taste of the Emerald Isle, there’s all-comforting pub-style fish and chips, bangers and mash and shepherd’s pie, served with customary friendly banter and a wee bit of blarney, too.

Sun Princess is also ushering two new suite-only restaurants offering exclusive menus that feature an expanded selection of culinary creations that include a prime rib carving trolley. The Signature Restaurant and Signature Lounge cater for guests staying in the new Signature Collection suites, while guests booked in the Reserve Collection mini-suite and cabana cabins can access the Reserve Collection Restaurant.

The Promenade on Sun Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

Offering a breath of fresh air is The Promenade, an al fresco beach-filled Californian vibe with grilled bites, pizzas and ice-creams complemented by far-reaching views.