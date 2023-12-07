Sun Princess to Showcase Princess Cruises' Largest Collection of Dining Options

Sponsored by Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises is unleashing a feast of fresh flavours on next-generation ship Sun Princess with an exciting line-up of restaurants that promises to propel its culinary expertise to new heights.
New dining spots serving Japanese teppanyaki, hearty Irish classics, seafood specialities and more will join established Princess favourites, including Crown Grill, Sabatini’s, Alfredo’s Pizzeria and Kai Sushi, bringing an unparalleled array of cuisines to the ocean.
In total, Sun Princess will offer 29 dining choices, plus lounge options, where guests can indulge in a varied menu of gastronomic extravaganzas, epicurean indulgences and tempting snacks that reflect contrasting countries and cultures across the world, many of which are visited by Princess ships.
From ample breakfasts to late-night snacks, there will be a plethora of choices to suit all tastes with sushi specials, artisanal pizzas, tangy barbecues, deluxe burgers and hot dogs, while regional dishes are drawn from across continents, ranging from Mexican to Mongolian. In addition, vegetarian and plant-based fare add another layer of options.
Hailing the outstanding level and exceptional value of Princess Cruises' culinary expertise, president John Padgett said: "Sun Princess elevates the entire portfolio of offers and wraps them in restaurants, bars and sundecks . . . while our chefs will serve up vibrant flavours, pour perfectly-crafted cocktails and provide personalised service that is second to none."
Leading the line-up of debutantes is new speciality bistro The Butcher’s Block by Dario, created with Dario Cecchini, hailed as the world’s most famous butcher, in an exclusive new partnership with Princess.
Having featured in Netflix’s popular "Chef’s Table," Cecchini will bring the Italian heritage of skills passed down eight generations of his family and used in his butcher’s shop and restaurants in the Tuscan village of Panzano.
Vibrant social dining is the theme of this "impromptu" eaterie where guests will tuck into grilled steaks, including Cecchini’s signature cuts, around a large shared family-style table.
Offering a complete contrast is Umai Teppanyaki, which promises world-class cuisine wrapped up in the exuberant showmanship of chefs who transform this dining experience into an unforgettable theatrical masterpiece, using the Teppan grill as their stage.
As masters of slicing and dicing, and even a little juggling, these foodie maestros bring passion and flair to their culinary performances with guests enjoying a front-row seat around the table to witness the fun as they tuck into starters such as pork belly yakitori or spicy tuna on the rocks followed by entrees including black cod and filet mignon.
Award-winning chef Rudi Sodamin is the name and the talent behind The Catch by Rudi, a pop-up dining concept, adjacent to the World Fresh Marketplace casual restaurant, showcasing seafood delights, from oysters and calamari to mussels Provencal and catches of the day.
Adding a jaunty Celtic zing is O’Malley’s Irish Pub, which debuted on Enchanted Princess and is now bringing its engaging mix of traditional Irish craic to Sun Princess with the foot-tapping beat of live music and interactive entertainment.
This is accompanied by mouthwatering inspired culinary bites in the shape of ribeye-blend Bushmills Blue Burgers and O’Malley’s Burger patties, dressed with Bushmills Whiskey glaze. For a more traditional taste of the Emerald Isle, there’s all-comforting pub-style fish and chips, bangers and mash and shepherd’s pie, served with customary friendly banter and a wee bit of blarney, too.
Sun Princess is also ushering two new suite-only restaurants offering exclusive menus that feature an expanded selection of culinary creations that include a prime rib carving trolley. The Signature Restaurant and Signature Lounge cater for guests staying in the new Signature Collection suites, while guests booked in the Reserve Collection mini-suite and cabana cabins can access the Reserve Collection Restaurant.
Offering a breath of fresh air is The Promenade, an al fresco beach-filled Californian vibe with grilled bites, pizzas and ice-creams complemented by far-reaching views.
Sun Princess is shining a new light on some of Princess’s best-loved restaurants with these timeless favourites remaining a key ingredient of the dining mix.
Some have been reimagined to offer a more contemporary upscale feel, and this is especially true of the traditional Horizons Dining Room which holds 1,931 diners.
On Sun Princess, it has been transformed into a haven of light and space, becoming the first main restaurant in the Princess fleet to rise up three decks, stretching from Deck 6 to Deck 8, and offering spectacular wake views.
The iconic Crown Grill has been taken to a more sophisticated level with a theatre-style kitchen set against a modern sleek design. This injects a contemporary frisson to the elegant feel, yet preserves the intimate dining ambience for which it is known, with diners relishing top quality cuts of beef, chops and seafood.
Sabatini’s Italian trattoria brings alive la dolce vita with melt-in-the-mouth specialities, from creamy burrata caprese and classic beef carpaccio to seafood dishes, primavera pastas and savoury meats including lamb chops and strip loin steak.
This stylish venue boasts swish interiors with a striking circular dining room containing intimate bistro-style nooks and an all-new pasta room with sweeping circular windows where guests can watch pasta being freshly made each day.
Among casual dining spots, the all-day World Fresh Marketplace has been transformed, moving beyond the realms of straightforward buffet dining.
Instead, it promises diners a tantalising journey of flavours from across the world with nine food stations offering everything from Mongolian barbecue and tapas to Asian stir fry and paninis. This is in addition to staples of roasted meats, breads, salads, a variety of hot dishes and fruits and desserts.
Alfredo’s Pizzeria, serving woodfire-style pizzas adds to the al fresco dining mix with its first outdoor area offering seating on the main promenade. There are even heaters in case it gets chilly, while at the al fresco Lido, sizzling burgers, spicy tacos match the colourful cocktails served here.
Sitting at the heart of this revolutionary new ship is Princess staple -- the Piazza -- a stunning oasis infused with light that is inspired by the atmospheric squares and piazzas of Europe.
This is a vibrant hub of activity where the mood changes from daytimes to evenings with an inspiring backdrop of ocean vistas.
Bellini’s cocktail bar is a sparkling centrepiece with glamorous surroundings that provide the perfect setting to sip and savour the finest bubbles while enjoying the Piazza’s live entertainment and beautiful panoramic views.
Offering a contrasting taste is a cocktail bar with a difference. Good Spirits at Sea promises unique one-of-a-kind cocktail creations inspired by everyday recipes from local communities using farm-fresh ingredients. Bar tenders become tutors as they lead passengers through an immersive cocktail experience bringing the flavours to life through their history and heritage.
Courting coffee-lovers day and night with a promise to awaken their senses is Coffee Currents where skilled baristas whip up creamy lattes and bold espressos that are served in addition to a mouth-watering selection of snacks and sweet treats.
Elsewhere on Sun Princess the Wheelhouse Bar welcomes patrons with its warm ambience, while long-established favourite Crooners continues to work its classic magic.
Adding a slightly different note is another popular haunt, Princess Live! whose engaging performances draw the crowds with a non-stop diet of entertainment.