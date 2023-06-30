Spectrum of the Seas, Royal Caribbean's first Quantum Ultra-Class ship, launched in the spring of 2019. According to Royal Caribbean, the class is "the next evolution" of its Quantum Class, though it will be only the tiniest bit larger than the Quantum Class ships -- 168,800 gross tons versus 168,666 gross tons for both Anthem and Ovation of the Seas (Quantum of the Seas is smaller). All carry the same number of passengers.
Some of what you'll find onboard includes:
An all-suite complex, Royal Caribbean's first ever key-card access, private elevator, all-suite complex. It features a private swimming pool and a private restaurant for suite-class cruisers only.
The Ultimate Family Suite. This suite debuted on Symphony of the Seas in 2018, and is a two-story, 1,134-square-foot playground for families. Highlights include a private 3D cinema, air hockey table, a slide from the kids-only bedroom to the living room, floor-to-ceiling LEGO wall and a 212-square-foot wraparound balcony with a whirlpool, climbing wall and kid-friendly pool table.
Skypad, a top-deck virtual reality trampoline experience, which debuted on Independence of the Seas.
One large dining room, rather than the four, separate themed dining rooms which are on previous Quantum Class ships.
Spectrum of the Seas joined Quantum of the Seas in sailing the Asia-Pacific region. A second, as yet unnamed, Quantum Ultra-Class ship is also China-bound.
