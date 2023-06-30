  • Write a Review
Spectrum of the Seas Review

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
51 reviews
See all photos

Spectrum of the Seas, Royal Caribbean's first Quantum Ultra-Class ship, launched in the spring of 2019. According to Royal Caribbean, the class is "the next evolution" of its Quantum Class, though it will be only the tiniest bit larger than the Quantum Class ships -- 168,800 gross tons versus 168,666 gross tons for both Anthem and Ovation of the Seas (Quantum of the Seas is smaller). All carry the same number of passengers.

Some of what you'll find onboard includes:

An all-suite complex, Royal Caribbean's first ever key-card access, private elevator, all-suite complex. It features a private swimming pool and a private restaurant for suite-class cruisers only.

The Ultimate Family Suite. This suite debuted on Symphony of the Seas in 2018, and is a two-story, 1,134-square-foot playground for families. Highlights include a private 3D cinema, air hockey table, a slide from the kids-only bedroom to the living room, floor-to-ceiling LEGO wall and a 212-square-foot wraparound balcony with a whirlpool, climbing wall and kid-friendly pool table.

Skypad, a top-deck virtual reality trampoline experience, which debuted on Independence of the Seas.

One large dining room, rather than the four, separate themed dining rooms which are on previous Quantum Class ships.

Spectrum of the Seas joined Quantum of the Seas in sailing the Asia-Pacific region. A second, as yet unnamed, Quantum Ultra-Class ship is also China-bound.

About

Passengers: 4200
Shore Excursions: 123

Sails To

Asia

Sails From

Singapore, Tokyo

Any Month

More about Royal Caribbean Spectrum of the Seas

Where does Royal Caribbean Spectrum of the Seas sail from?

Royal Caribbean Spectrum of the Seas departs from Singapore and Tokyo

Where does Royal Caribbean Spectrum of the Seas sail to?

Royal Caribbean Spectrum of the Seas cruises to Singapore, Penang, Phuket, Nha Trang, Bangkok (Laem Chabang), Kelang (Kuala Lumpur), Hong Kong, Taipei (Keelung), Kobe, Tokyo (Yokohama), Nagasaki, Kagoshima, and Osaka

How much does it cost to go on Royal Caribbean Spectrum of the Seas?

Cruises on Royal Caribbean Spectrum of the Seas start from $199 per person.
Royal Caribbean Spectrum of the Seas Cruiser Reviews

Cruise travel as a lesser abled person

Especially the size of the spectrum. With its stabilizers out I expect it to handle much rougher seas easily. But even at relative wavy windy day…ship rocked.Read More
Tan1415

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

Nice Excursion from a Visit to Singapore

We previously sailed on the Quantum of the Seas when it was based in Beijing.Read More
rsato

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

A Christmas Cruise to Remember (but not all positive)

We were scheduled to cruise on Spectrum before the Pandemic, it was of course cancelled so this was our first cruise after reopening of the industry.Read More
arvin

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

Amazing Sea-Cation at Spectrum of the Seas - Royal Caribbean Cruise

Amazing Sea-Cation at Spectrum of the Seas - Royal Caribbean Cruise Just returned from an amazing seacation cruise on Spectrum the Seas, the food, service and entertainment was outstanding and wasRead More
SHUBHARANTI

First Time Cruiser

Age 30s

