MSC Euribia launched in June 2023 in Copenhagen and was christened by godmother screen legend Sophia Loren. It is the second ship in the MSC Cruises fleet to be powered by liquified natural gas (LNG) fuel, after MSC World Europa which entered service in 2022.

The 6,334-passenger vessel is the line's 22nd ship in the fleet, the third Meraviglia-Plus class ship and a sister ship to MSC Grandiosa and MSC Virtuosa. The name "Euribia" is derived from Eurybia, the goddess of the seas.

MSC Euribia Deck Plans Includes Meraviglia-class Hallmarks & All-New Hull Art

MSC Euribia might not be immediately recognizable from the outside to MSC regulars due to a radical departure for the line -- MSC's first-ever hull art. With shades of Norwegian Cruise Line's famous hull art, MSC ran a worldwide competition to find a designer to decorate the exterior of the ship.

Winner Alex Flamig's work is called "Save the Sea" and a hashtag with those words adorns the side, along with whales, turtles and other assorted marine creatures in vibrant blues and greens. The reasoning behind this departure from a plain white hull was to flag the ship and the line's green credentials (MSC claim this is the most environmentally-friendly ship afloat). The competition finalists have their designs displayed onboard the ship in a new gallery.

However, once you step inside, MSC Euribia will be instantly recognizable to anyone who has travelled on a Meraviglia or Meraviglia-plus class ship. The heart of the ship is the central promenade (Galleria Euribia) lined with shops, bars and restaurants and, above, a 305-feet LED screen running its length, with ever-changing images and light shows projected on the screen throughout the day and night.

Elsewhere, MSC Euribia has an Aurea Spa, a Broadway-style theater, a huge LEGO-themed kids' club, a pool deck with five pools, a ropes course and a games area complete with a bowling alley and 4D cinema. MSC Euribia also has the lines exclusive ship-within-a-ship MSC Yacht Club complex with its own suites, pool deck, lounge and dining room.

Although MSC Euribia is not significantly different from its predecessors, it does have a number of new dining, drinking and entertainment concepts onboard.

MSC Euribia Introduces New Dining Concepts And a New Wine Bar

MSC Cruises has not made any radical changes to MSC Euribia, rather a few tweaks, most notably in dining.

The two big changes are the removal of the very popular Butcher's Cut steakhouse to be replaced by Le Grill, a French-style steakhouse. This occupies the space given over to Indochine, a French-Vietnamese restaurant, which appears on the later Meraviglia ships.

Directly above in Kaito Teppanyaki, you'll find another new restaurant concept "Robotyaki" -- not, as you might assume, a restaurant where you are served by robots, but rather a style of cooking in which chefs grill meat in front of you.

Speaking of robots, Rob the Robot barman, who presided over the Starship Bar, has been retired, to be replaced by a hi-tech wine bar, Helios. But it's a wine bar with a difference -- using touch-screen tables, you can enjoy a tipple and learn all about the wine's provenance, grape varietal and history.

MSC Euribia Has Plenty of Popular Dining And Drinking Venues

In terms of specialty dining, as well as Kaito Teppanyaki and Sushi, you will also find the French-style L'Atelier Bistro, complete with a new Julian Opie installation; and Hola! Tacos, the popular Mexican eaterie, both on the main Galleria.

Jean-Philippe Maury's chocolate café, a mainstay on every Meraviglia-class ship, and his gelato shop, also both make a welcome return.

You'll also find the blingy Champagne Bar in the main atrium, as well as the more down-to-earth English-style pub above the promenade; the Euribia Bar, just outside the main theater, where there is always dancing and music taking place; and the more sedate Sky Lounge, high up on Deck 18, for a cocktail and piano music.

MSC Euribia's Carousel Lounge Has Been Given a Makeover

MSC teamed up with Cirque du Soleil for the first in this ship class for a residency in the aft Carousel Lounge called Cirque at Sea. However, during the pandemic they parted ways and MSC has been struggling to come up with an alternative -- until now.

Gone is the circular stage and instead, the Carousel Lounge on MSC Euribia introduces Big Band at Sea. The space has been transformed to create a dance floor in the center, tiered seating along one side and opposite a series of podiums with different members of this aptly-named band, which must number 15 or more musicians.

Each night is a different genre of music -- disco, Rat Pack etc. -- and it's a great place for an after-dinner dance and night cap.

MSC Euribia's Cabins Include Duplex Suites

MSC Euribia's cabins can be divided into Inside, Outside (Sea View); Balcony and Suites. The latter are all in the ship-within-a-ship complex, MSC Yacht Club. Within those categories there are many variations including the Royal Suite, Duplex Suite and even an Inside Suite -- which may not sound that appealing but is based in the MSC Yacht Club and entitles you to all those perks.

All cabins, regardless of category, have two twin beds which convert into one; a desk, a stool, USB ports beside the bed and above the desk; wardrobes, interactive TV, a safe and a mini-bar. Most cabins will have shower rooms, but as move into the deluxe categories and suites, some bathrooms include tubs. In addition, some of the top suites have whirlpools on the balconies.

There is a spa category -- Aurea -- which includes cabins and suites, and which gives you access to the Aurea Thermal Suite and a number of other perks including access to the Top Exclusive Solarium, the thermal area (adults only), and a range of well-being amenities in your cabin, including a bathrobe and slippers, and a pillow menu.

MSC Euribia's Kids Club Has the First MSC Foundation Youth Center at Sea

Like its predecessors, MSC Euribia's LEGO-themed Kids' Club has seven rooms dedicated to children and teenagers of different age groups with an almost endless amount of entertainment. More than 100 hours of live entertainment per cruise for kids and teenagers are organized in MSC Cruises’ clubs.

In addition, MSC Euribia featuring the first MSC Foundation Youth Centre with activities based on a sustainable future, extra space for teenagers and nine live originals family game shows per cruise, organized by MSC Cruises' youth staff.

The Kids' Club is above the Entertainment Complex where as well as the 4D Cinema and bowling lanes, you also have the chance to ride in a F1 car and take part in virtual adventures with VR headsets. There is also an arcade room nearby and a basketball court.

MSC Euribia Showcases Eco-Friendly LNG Technology

MSC Cruises is on a mission to be carbon neutral by 2050; a long way off, admittedly, but this ship is part of the journey. The first cruise, from Amsterdam to Copenhagen, was offset and MSC Euribia is equipped with arguably the greenest technology at sea.

Fueled by LNG, which is the cleanest marine fuel, the ship's engines have the potential to reduce greenhouse emissions by up to 21 percent compared with standard fuels, and as bio and synthetic fuels become available MSC Euribia's emissions will be further reduced.

The ship will also utilize a next-generation advanced wastewater treatment system as well as an underwater radiated noise management system to minimize the effect of vibrations on marine life.

MSC Euribia Itineraries: Copenhagen And Southampton in 2023

MSC Euribia began sailings in Northern Europe this summer with 7-night sailings from Kiel, Germany and Copenhagen, Denmark to the Norwegian fjords, including Geiranger, Alesund, and Flam, before repositioning to Southampton in October for mini-break sailings to Hamburg, Amsterdam, Bruges, and Paris.

MSC Euribia Specs

MSC Euribia is 181,541 gross tons and carries 6,334 passengers at full occupancy, with 1,704 crew.

Maiden Voyage

MSC Euribia set sail on its maiden voyage from Copenhagen on June 8, 2023, to the Norwegian fjords.