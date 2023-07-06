  • Write a Review
MSC Bellissima Review

5.0 / 5.0
116 reviews
Editor Rating
5.0
Excellent
Overall
Adam Coulter
U.K. Executive Editor

MSC Bellissima is a big, bold, boisterous ship with a lot going on morning, noon and night. And it's all a lot of fun. It's also very much a family ship, with an outstanding kids club and programing, superb entertainment facilities and a large number of cabins designed for family groups.

The ship carries just about 4,500 passengers at double occupancy, making it one of the largest in the world, both in terms of passenger numbers and size. It caters to everyone with a large number of drinking, dining and entertainment options, including the second Cirque du Soleil at Sea (MSC Meraviglia claims the first), four pools, an water park, a ropes course and a large central promenade lined with shops, bars and restaurants.

The ship also has a number of excellent specialty restaurants, including Japanese, Spanish, French and a steakhouse.

In a first for the line, and indeed the industry, the ship boasts a personal assistant called Zoe powered by artificial intelligence in every cabin, which is programmed to answer a wide range of cruise-related questions. The line also has an excellent app MSC for Me, which lists your personal agenda and the ship's itinerary, as well as allows you to make bookings, chat on the app and locate your kids.

MSC Bellissima can seem overwhelming at first -- it's designed for fun and most of the passengers hail from Southern Europe, so they know how to party -- but it never felt too crowded to us, even on a sea day. The public spaces are well designed, the multiple dining and theater times means there are rarely bottlenecks and there is a huge amount of open deck space.

However, this may not be your ideal ship if quiet time is important to you. There are a handful of spots for an evening cocktail, including the for-fee Top 19 Club and the gorgeous Sky Lounge, but little else. Unless, that is, you can afford to book a suite in the ultraluxurious, suites-only enclave called the Yacht Club, which boasts its own private bar, restaurant and sun deck. Here you will find an enclave of calm, exclusivity and outstanding, intuitive service.

Our advice? Let yourself get swept up in the exuberance, and you'll soon be partying till midnight and beyond with the best of them.

Pros

Outstanding entertainment, huge kids club, two new Cirque at Sea productions, excellent for-fee dining options

Cons

Quiet and relaxing spaces are hard to find anywhere

Bottom Line

Big, fun, family-friendly ship with lots to keep the kids and adults entertained

About

Passengers: 4475
Crew: 1536
Passenger to Crew: 2.91:1
Launched: 2019
Shore Excursions: 16

Sails To

Asia

Sails From

Yokohama, Okinawa, Kobe, Taipei (Keelung)

Fellow Passengers

MSC Bellissima is first and foremost a family ship, with a large number family groups sailing year-round as holiday dates differ by European country. During the high season, this can peak to 1,000+ children onboard.

It is also a very international ship -- passengers are drawn from all over Europe, with the majority being Italians, Spanish, French and Portuguese. You'll also find Brits, Northern Europeans, Americans and Canadians and, increasingly, large groups of Chinese.

The age group is firmly in the mid-40s bracket.

Announcements are in multiple languages, including Italian, French, Spanish and Portuguese. English is the first language.

MSC Bellissima Dress Code

Daytime: Casual, with shorts and tees most common inside the ship and bathing suits and cover-ups de rigueur on the pool deck.

Evening: Mostly casual, except on formal nights (twice per seven-night cruise) when men are asked to wear a suit but who'll often wear tuxedos; women go all-out with elegant dresses and jewels. On formal nights, you can dine in the buffet without dressing up.

Not permitted: Swimwear is not permitted in the main dining room and the specialty restaurants.

For more information, visit Cruise Line Dress Codes: MSC Cruises.

MSC Bellissima Inclusions

Included in your cruise fare:

  • Four main dining rooms, the buffet and select other eateries

  • Main theater shows

  • Use of the ropes course, water park, Sportplex and other outside activities

  • Most daily activities, unless noted below

  • Use of the gym, but not most classes

Not included in your cruise fare:

  • Gratuities (10 euros per person, per day; 5 euros for under-12s)

  • Automatic beverage and spa tips (15 percent for both)

  • All drinks beyond water, tea (including iced tea), coffee and select juices in the buffet

  • Spa treatments

  • Shore excursions

  • Wi-Fi

  • Activities including, but not limited to, the 4D theater and arcade games

  • Cirque at Sea

  • Photos and artwork

Where does MSC Bellissima sail from?

MSC Bellissima departs from Yokohama, Okinawa, Kobe, and Taipei (Keelung)

Where does MSC Bellissima sail to?

MSC Bellissima cruises to Taipei (Keelung), Kagoshima, Hakodate, and Kobe

How much does it cost to go on MSC Bellissima?

Cruises on MSC Bellissima start from $299 per person.
MSC Bellissima Cruiser Reviews

IN SAUDI ARABIA WITH MSC BELLISSIMA

Meddinah (both from outside) and a private museum with scale models and memoralia of the Mecca YANBU: Snorkel: pristine water and a nice underwater coral landscape (The 2nd spot was particulary worthy) MSCRead More
barcelonauta

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

SCHOOL TRIP - FROM SERBIA

Wi-Fi on cruise is great but if you travel with a smaller group you must pay about 80-200€ for full wi-fi network for 7 days, but since we had a large group they made a special offer for us 37€ per person (for 7 days) so you if go with a bigger group on a cruise you may as well get a discount on wi-fi.You leave cruise at like 9am then you need about 30 mins to get to the city and then you go back to cruise at 2:30pm (Even thought cruise leaves port at 7pm).Read More
imfazzzzer

First Time Cruiser

Age 10s

Unforgettable vacation, excellent service

We made the Eastern fairy tale cruise on the MSC Bellissima liner from 30.11.2019 to 07.12.2019 on the route United Arab Emirates - Oman in cabin # 12109.Read More
carioca222

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

m/v Bellisima Christmas cruise

Bravo MSC Bellissima, this is something new!Read More
ANGELO TORDO

First Time Cruiser

Age 40s

