MSC Cruises

10,261 Reviews
MSC Magnifica

About MSC Cruises

The only European-owned cruise line with a big presence in North America, MSC offers a cosmopolitan experience with passengers from all over the world, visual entertainment that avoids language barriers and one of the most active nightlives in the industry.

MSC Seaside
MSC Seaside (Photo: MSC Cruises)

8 Night
Bahamas Cruise

1,316 Reviews
MSC Divina
MSC Divina

5 Night
Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

1,921 Reviews
MSC Meraviglia
Pool deck aboard MSC Meraviglia (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

7 Night
Bermuda Cruise

851 Reviews
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

MSC Seaside
MSC Seaside (Photo: MSC Cruises)

21 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

1,316 Reviews
7 Night
Middle East Cruise

52 Reviews
8 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

402 Reviews
6 Night
Africa Cruise

633 Reviews
2 Night
Caribbean Cruise

199 Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Night
Far East Cruise

123 Reviews
16 Night
Middle East Cruise

52 Reviews
15 Night
Grand Voyage Cruise

242 Reviews
8 Night
Bahamas Cruise

851 Reviews
7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

199 Reviews
7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

199 Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

3 Night
Far East Cruise

123 Reviews
MSC Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on MSC cruise ships?

MSC Cruises is one of the most diverse cruise lines you can sail on with a multicultural mix of Italians, Brits, Spanish, Germans and French in the Mediterranean, with more North Americans in the Caribbean (but still lots of Italians and Spanish-speaking passengers), and a big local market in South Africa and South America.

You'll also come across all ages. The lively night scene means these ships work well for teens and younger cruisers, while the decent kids' clubs (particularly on the newer ships) and the clever arrangements of clustered family cabins mean a lot of families travel during school holidays.

Do I have to dress up on a MSC cruise?

Yes, a little. The usual dress code is informal during the day and smart-casual at night -- think nice trousers and shirt for men and nice pants/skirts with blouse or cocktail dress for women. There's usually one gala night per cruise, when black tie or dark suit and tie are encouraged for men, as is a formal dress for women. This is not enforced, but people do make an effort.

Is everything free on MSC cruises?

No, unless you're in one of the Yacht Club suites, and even then, not everything is included. MSC sells its cruises through a somewhat bewildering array of packages: Bella, Fantastica, Aurea and Yacht Club. All include your accommodation, meals in specified restaurants and big-stage entertainment, along with basic coffee and tea, and select juices at breakfast and lunch.

Beyond that, perks and inclusions vary by which package you've purchased, with Bella having no additional inclusions and Aurea featuring unlimited beverages. The Yacht Club has the most inclusions, with extra dining venues for eating, spa thermal suite passes and most beverages (plus access to a personal butler and a dedicated Yacht Club lounge and pool).

What are MSC’s most popular activities?

The action onboard an MSC ship is nonstop, with cruisers flocking to participate in pool games, sports contests, shopping promotions, trivia, karaoke and filling the nightclubs until late. On newer ships, high-tech arcade games are all the rage, including a 4D cinema, laser maze, F1 simulator and bowling.

Many MSC cruisers are also just as happy to park themselves by a pool and stay there all day, and when the ship is in port, you'll find the vast majority of cruisers off the ship on ship-sponsored or independent tours.

Why go with MSC?

  • Mediterranean style in food and design
  • Specializes in Mediterranean and Caribbean cruises
  • MSC Yacht Club is a luxurious ship-within-a-ship for higher-spending passengers

Best for: Vacationers looking for an action-packed, around-the-clock party, plus families with kids on a budget

Not for: Recluses looking for a small ship feel with plenty of quiet spaces, penny pinchers looking to avoid extra expenses

MSC Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Worst cruise-would never do MSC again

No stands even selling drinks like other cruise ship owned islands.Like they never even watched a large, well run ship do it.Read More
User Avatar
Patty78

many10+ Cruises

Age 59s

Wonderful trip

I read numerous reviews for MSC claiming horrible food, small portions, bad service, etc.Food excellent, exemplary service from staff, clean rooms and good entertainment.Read More
User Avatar
Bigwoodsramble

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 56s

Mostly good with some issues.

Not so positive: too many people on the ship (half- term week) overcrowding in Market Place self service …never enough seating available anywhere plus peak times are horrendous with kids running round with plates, drinks etc.Positives : staff all very good though not enough in some areas at peak times.Read More
User Avatar
Jules plus 9

oneFirst Time Cruiser

Age 71s

First time cruisers

I would say things in the evening main dinning was good enough food choices and quantities.Cobh was lovely and although we went into Cork by train I don't think you need to go into the city, there was enough to do in port.Read More
User Avatar
Nanny M

oneFirst Time Cruiser

Age 50s

