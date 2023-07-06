When it debuts in 2025, the 6,762-passenger MSC World America will become MSC Cruises' second World Class ship to join the fleet and the first in the class dedicated to the U.S. market. Sailing in the Caribbean, it will also be the line's largest cruise ship in the U.S., measuring 22 decks tall and more than 150 feet wide, with more than 2,600 cabins and 420,000 square feet of public space.

MSC World America Deck Plans Will Be Designed for the U.S. Market

Full details of the vessel have not been revealed by MSC, but the line says aspects of the ship's design and onboard experience will be specifically tailored to appeal to passengers from North America. It will become the fourth new flagship to be deployed in the region.

Many elements of the ship are expected to replicate the line's first World Class vessel, MSC World Europa. These include a Y-shaped aft structure that leads to a nearly 350-foot long promenade, which is half open and half covered.

MSC World Europa introduced a microbrewery, gin bar, healthy juice bar, coffee emporium and teahouse, and it is likely these will be featured on its sibling.

Similarly, the 19 different cabin categories -- 65 percent with balconies -- saw seven new room types unveiled on MSC World Europa. These include new duplex suites with large balconies and private hot tubs in the exclusive MSC Yacht Club ship-within-a-ship area, and passengers can expect to see these on MSC World Europa.

"MSC World America is testament to our ambitious growth plans in the U.S. and the Caribbean and further solidifies MSC Cruises as a major player in the North American market with another of our largest, most glamorous ships coming to the region," MSC Cruises USA President Ruben A. Rodriguez said. "In addition to delivering a state-of-the-art cruise experience, MSC World America exemplifies our commitment to sustainability with its advanced environmental technology. The ship will continue to elevate our guest experience in the Caribbean, and we look forward to raising the bar on what travelers can expect, whether they're loyal cruisers or enjoying their first vacation at sea."

MSC World America Will Feature Environmental and Energy-Saving Technology

Under construction at the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in France, the vessel will be equipped with similar fuel-cell technology powered by liquefied natural gas, which was first featured on sister World Class ship MSC World Europa. In partnership with the shipyard, MSC World America has been designed with an innovative hull shape to minimize resistance through the water.

It also will incorporate a wide range of equipment to optimize energy use throughout the ship, including "smart" ventilation and advanced air conditioning systems coupled with automated energy recovery loops, allowing effective distribution of heat and cold across the ship. The ship uses LED lighting throughout, also controlled by "smart" management systems to further enhance the energy-saving profile.

When is MSC World America's Launch Date?

The vessel is slated to come into service in summer 2025; the exact date hasn't been announced.

MSC World America Will Sail in the Caribbean

MSC World America will be deployed in the Caribbean; MSC has yet to announce details of the inaugural voyage and maiden season itineraries.

MSC World America Stats

The ship is 215,863 gross tons and carries 6,762 passengers at full occupancy, with 2,126 crew.