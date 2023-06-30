When it debuts in October 2023, the 5,400-passenger Carnival Jubilee will become Carnival Cruise Line's third Excel-class vessel and sister to ship to Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration. It will homeport in Galveston, becoming the largest Carnival ship based at the Texas por.

Carnival Jubilee Deck Plans Will Feature Two New Marine-Themed Zones

Carnival Jubilee will debut two new ocean-themed zones: Currents and The Shores.

Currents, on decks 6 and 7, is being billed as an immersive space featuring innovative technology, a bar, dining venues and live music with an underwater aesthetic. Six LED windows, a massive wave-shaped LED ceiling, theatrical show lightning and sound design will create a variety of immersive environments that change from day to night and throughout the cruise.

New venues in Currents include Dr.Inks , PH.D, an underwater-themed bar adorned with eight octopus arms that will serve ocean-inspired drinks; and the Golden Mermaid, a lounge that will feature cocktails inspired by precious gemstones and metals, as well as live music.

Named after Carnival Jubilee’s hull number at Meyer Werft in Germany, Emeril's Bistro 717 will be Currents’ signature eatery. Led by celebrity chef and restaurateur Emeril Lagasse, Emeril's Bistro 717 will serve creole cuisine at breakfast, lunch and dinner. Other venues in Currents will include Carnival Cruise Line mainstays like Carnival Kitchen and Alchemy Bar.

On Deck 8, The Shores will draw inspiration from coastal features like piers, boardwalks and beaches. A three-deck-high school of fish art installation leads from Currents up to The Shores, mimicking the journey from below-the-sea to the coast.

The Shores will feature a boardwalk with colorful and playful designs, including a Ferris wheel-inspired ceiling. New dining options include pizza at Coastal Slice and sandwiches and hot dogs at Beach Buns. Marina Bar will feature lounge seating and nautical designs, and will offer both indoor and outdoor seats. Other venues set to be featured in The Shores include Rudi's Seagrill and Cucina del Capitano.

Carnival Jubilee Deck Plans Will Also Include Bolt Roller Coaster and Some Surprises

Carnival Jubilee is currently under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Turku, Finland. The ship will share features from its two siblings which include six themed indoor areas, BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea, 20 different cabin categories and a three-deck atrium overlooking the ocean that converts to an entertainment venue at night.

The ship will also be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) as part of Carnival's commitment to sustainability and emissions reduction.

Carnival has said the ship will also feature some "surprises" that will be revealed at a later date.

Want to Be Onboard First? Carnival Jubilee's Maiden Voyage Is December 2023

Carnival Jubilee sets sail on December 23, 2023, on its inaugural voyage from Galveston, Texas.

Carnival Jubilee Will Homeport in Galveston and Sail Western Caribbean Itineraries

Beginning December 23, 2023 through August 2023 Carnival Jubilee will sail six-night Western Caribbean itineraries from its homeport of Galveston that will feature three sea days and stops in Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico; and Roatan Island, Honduras.

Carnival Jubilee Specs

Carnival Jubilee will be 182,800 gross tons and carry 5,400 passengers at double occupancy, with 1,700 crew.