Where do you go for mouthwatering steak on a cruise? Of course, the main dining room is always available for a casual dining experience, but for a more elevated culinary experience, consider heading to an onboard steakhouse. Found on several cruise ships, these specialty restaurants, many of which carry a fee, range from traditional steakhouses to vibrant churrascarias. If you're willing to splurge, expect to spend anywhere from about $20 to more than $50 (without drinks or other add-ons).
Steakhouses at sea serve more than generous cuts of beef. They'll offer all kinds of protein, with hearty sides and a few specialty dishes such as dry-aged beef and lobster. Venues will also happily accommodate vegetarians. They book up fast, so just like any land-based steakhouse, we recommend reservations before your cruise.
If you're a carnivore at heart, prepare for a mouthwatering tour of our top six cruise ship steakhouses.
Ships: Celebrity Constellation, Celebrity Eclipse, Celebrity Equinox, Celebrity Infinity, Celebrity Millennium, Celebrity Reflection, Celebrity Silhouette, Celebrity Solstice and Celebrity Summit
Why We Love It: Tuscan Grille is different from your average steakhouse. The venue is rustic yet contemporary with Art Nouveau touches, and the menu is a mix of innovative steakhouse staples and traditional Italian. We love that you can start with antipasti for the table or cider-glazed Berkshire pork belly and then choose between entrees like grilled skirt steak, snapper cooked in mustard rosemary sauce, or ricotta gnocchi with artichoke hearts. For an additional charge of $18, you can carve into a USDA Prime dry-aged NY steak. Don’t forget to add on a few sides such as the broccolini aglio e olio to the polenta fries. The surcharge is $45 per person.
On the newer Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Beyond, Celebrity Apex, and Celebrity Ascent, you can savor Italian-inspired dishes at the Tuscan Restaurant, one of the ship's main dining venues, free of charge. Unfortunately, these ships do not have their own Tuscan Grille.
Ships: Fleetwide
Why We Love It: From leather wingback chairs and an earthy color scheme to its steak and seafood menu, Prime 7 epitomizes a classic steakhouse. Clam chowder and steak tartare are some of the starters you can order, and a few of our favorite dishes include a 32-ounce porterhouse and the signature surf and turf, both made with USDA-approved beef that has been dry-aged at least 28 days. The best part: It's included in your cruise fare; all you need to do is make a reservation.
Ships: Fleetwide
Why We Love It: Inspired by the Pacific Northwest, Pinnacle Grill offers a traditional steakhouse menu with regional ingredients, exclusive menu items by David Burke, and fresh seafood. The restaurant's decor is different on each ship, with unique touches like decorative chairs and artsy light fixtures. Meals at Pinnacle Grill are $39 per person and $15 at lunch. Some menu items, such as the dry-aged Delmonico and Ossetra Malossol Caviar, come with an additional surcharge. Children 12 and under get to eat for free off the kid’s menu or at half-price off the regular menu.
Ships: Fleetwide, except Coral Princess and Island Princess.
Why We Love It: Crown Grill, Princess Cruises' classic steakhouse, offers a selection of delectable steak and seafood accompanied by some of the best sauces and seasonings we've tasted at sea. Round it out with mouthwatering appetizers and desserts, and it's a great alternative to the main dining room. The sophisticated dark wood ambiance and the theater-style kitchen provide an immersive dining experience. The cover charge is $29 per person. However, the cover charge only applies to one main course. Any additional mains have an additional charge of $10 each.
Ships: Fleetwide except Carnival Elation and Carnival Paradise, though not always branded as Fahrenheit 555 on older vessels.
Why We Love It: Steaks take center stage at Carnival steakhouse Fahrenheit 555 (branded as such on Carnival's newer ships, with a name that varies on older vessels), but the appetizer and dessert menus also demonstrate marvelous creativity. The menu offers some adventures in dining, with items like a smoked and iced fresh oyster, brought tableside under a smoky cloche, and bone marrow and hand-cut beef tartare, which gives an unusual twist to a steakhouse standard. Try the wasabi-infused mashed potatoes for a different spin on standard steakhouse sides.
The steaks are great, too. Each USDA Prime cut is aged 28 days before being served to your taste with your choice of salts and sauces. They also serve an Australian Wagyu that is a must-try. At $48 for adults (and $13 for kids 11 and under), it's one of the best steakhouse values at sea.
Ships: Fleetwide
Why We Love It: Replacing former French restaurant The Verandah, Steakhouse at the Verandah is an English nod to the American obsession with steak. Rolled out fleetwide in early 2019, its menu features everything from burgers and salads to lobster cocktail and cuts of beef that include dry-aged British grass-fed Black Angus and grass-fed wagyu and seafood add-ons. The staff will even bring out different meat cuts for you to see before ordering. Sweet, buttery pull-apart bread is brought to every table, and it's delicious; desserts are phenomenal, too. The most fun part is that passengers can choose from various knives in various materials and shapes to fit their hands.
The steakhouse is open for lunch ($25 per person) and dinner ($45 per person) with no children's pricing.
