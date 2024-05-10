Who goes on Cunard cruise ships?

Cunard draws an incredibly diverse crowd, with people from all over the world and of all ages. With that said, most passengers come from the U.K., North America, Germany and Japan. The world cruisers who occupy the top cabins are often extremely wealthy, with a fair smattering of celebrities enjoying Queens Grill -- but equally, the entry-level cabins on the shorter cruises attract bargain hunters.

Passengers are mainly couples, although solos are catered for. Cunard is particularly LGBTQ-friendly, too, with plenty of same-gender couples. The age range is mainly over 55, but during school holidays, a lot of families travel. On Queen Mary 2, you'll also find a small subset of people who have chosen the route because there's a kennel onboard for dogs and cats.