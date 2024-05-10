Cunard Cruises

About Cunard Cruises

Cunard Line aims for big-ship luxury with a "Golden Era" feel. Cunard currently comprises three ships -- the 2,691-passenger Queen Mary 2, the flagship of the fleet; the 1,988-passenger Queen Victoria; and the 2,068-passenger Queen Elizabeth -- with a fourth ship set to debut in 2022.

Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth in Tasmania

3 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

639 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

28 Night
World Cruise

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Canada / New England Cruise

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth in Tasmania

28 Night
South Pacific Cruise

639 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

17 Night
World Cruise

9 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

586 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
21 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

639 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Europe - Western Cruise

586 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
6 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
109 Night
109 Night World Cruise

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
10 Night
Alaska Cruise

639 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
10 Night
Alaska Cruise

639 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
7 Night
Canada / New England Cruise

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
18 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

639 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
14 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Cunard Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Cunard cruise ships?

Cunard draws an incredibly diverse crowd, with people from all over the world and of all ages. With that said, most passengers come from the U.K., North America, Germany and Japan. The world cruisers who occupy the top cabins are often extremely wealthy, with a fair smattering of celebrities enjoying Queens Grill -- but equally, the entry-level cabins on the shorter cruises attract bargain hunters.

Passengers are mainly couples, although solos are catered for. Cunard is particularly LGBTQ-friendly, too, with plenty of same-gender couples. The age range is mainly over 55, but during school holidays, a lot of families travel. On Queen Mary 2, you'll also find a small subset of people who have chosen the route because there's a kennel onboard for dogs and cats.

Do I have to dress up on a Cunard cruise?

Absolutely. You'd be unlikely to book if you weren't a fan of glamorous black-tie nights. This is a line where tradition triumphs and even a relatively short, eight-night transatlantic crossing may involve three formal nights. Tuxedos or dark suits for men is expected, with women trotting out long dresses and jewels. Even the formal nights are narrowed down with themes like a black-and-white ball.

Gala evenings aside, the dress code is generally "smart," which can be interpreted as stylish but not involving men needing to wear a tie.

Those who really don't want to dress up can still go casual-ish and eat at the buffet on formal nights, but you won't be allowed in any of the lounges or go into the theater for a show.

Is everything free on Cunard cruises?

No. You will need to pay extra for pretty well everything, from bottled water and specialty coffee to Wi-Fi, crew gratuities, specialty dining, shore excursions and drinks, as well as exercise classes and a day pass to use the saunas and steam rooms in the spa.

Dining is included in the cruise fare but which main dining room you're assigned to will vary by what type of cabin you have booked. Also included are evening entertainment and basic tea and coffee at meals.

What are Cunard’s most popular activities?

On sea days, Cunard's ships are famous for its guest speaker program, which features big names from the arts, politics and science scenes. Otherwise, popular activities are pretty traditional -- bridge, dance classes, bingo and pub quizzes in the Golden Lion Pub. There are watercolor painting classes, wine tasting sessions, flower arranging, table tennis and, in the evenings, karaoke. Afternoon tea is a daily ritual rarely missed by most passengers. On Queen Mary 2 the planetarium shows are quite popular as well.

Why go with Cunard?

  • A classic, elegant cruise experience on world-famous ships
  • The only scheduled service across the North Atlantic, between the U.K. and New York
  • Some surprisingly good-value fares, given the elegance of the ships

Best for: Those who enjoy a more formal style of cruising and value the opportunity to learn more about the world through insightful talks

Not for: Anyone looking for a party atmosphere and informal vibe or who enjoys a more modern style of cruising

Cunard Line Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Never again.

Cabin was ok but nothing special for the price mans the standard of the cleaning on the was disgusting I don’t think the furniture of the balcony floor had ever been cleaned.Don’t bother with the veranda restaurant food is nothing special and service is appalling.Read More
User Avatar
CJ1965

many10+ Cruises

Age 59s

Poor practice bad customer service

thankfully my bank contacted me.I rang Cunard and they blamed the bank and said it was ' preauthorised" not held by them and the bank would return in 7 - 10days...Read More
User Avatar
Kgscad

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 63s

Take Holland America

Numerous times food labels were very wrong, the food contained things that could be dangerous to certain people.Numerous times I asked what was in various dishes.Read More
User Avatar
cbr1636

few6-10 Cruises

Age 48s

QM2… a Fading Oceanliner

The good… The ship’s Internet service has been upgraded to Starlink and performed great.Disembarkation was good except my bag was placed in the wrong group.Read More
User Avatar
markgpearse

many10+ Cruises

Age 69s

