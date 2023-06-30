Celebrity Apex ship is part of the current revolution for Celebrity, which for years has pushed the bar when it comes to design and delight. For the second of its Edge-class ships, the cruise line partnered with some big-name designers -- including Kelly Hoppen and Jouin Manku -- to bring an airy, modern feel to every space onboard, inside and out. And while the 2,910-passenger ship is fancy, it's not stuffy – there's a relaxed vibe throughout.

The Celebrity Apex Deck Plan Promotes Both Peace and Adult-Centric -Fun

Celebrity Apex shines when it comes to dining and nightlife, striking the right balance between fun, flair and familiar. The quality of food, no matter the restaurant, will make every passenger happy, whether you're seeking simple buffet fare or elaborate fine-dining.

Likewise, the nightlife ranges from quiet corners to full-on participatory performance in the spectacular Eden complex – a gorgeous, window-filled space that feels both relaxing and evocative.

Apex also excels at innovation, with unique features like the heralded Magic Carpet, a cantilevered platform that juts from the side of the ship and can move up and down depending on its use. At the lowest deck, it serves as a gateway to ports, making embarkation and debarkation easy. On other decks, it's a restaurant or bar space with unparalleled views.

Passengers looking for features like waterslides or climbing walls will have to look elsewhere, and while Apex is open to families -- even offering a solid kids club and programming -- it's not designed with activities aimed to thrill children.

Infinite Verandas are a Highlight of Celebrity Apex Cabins

The ship also offers infinite verandas, staterooms that have a modified approach to the traditional balcony. This gives passengers more internal square footage while offering a more customizable balcony experience.

Apex is also notable for its exceptional offerings to suite guests. The Celebrity Apex Retreat experience encompasses private and exclusive dining, a lounge and splendid sundeck, aimed at giving suite passengers seclusion and comfort. It's the perfect balance between luxury and big ship cruising.

Health & Safety on Celebrity Apex

For the most up-to-date information, consult the Celebrity Cruises website.