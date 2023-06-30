  • Write a Review
Celebrity Apex Review


Overall
Colleen McDaniel
Editor-In-Chief

Celebrity Apex ship is part of the current revolution for Celebrity, which for years has pushed the bar when it comes to design and delight. For the second of its Edge-class ships, the cruise line partnered with some big-name designers -- including Kelly Hoppen and Jouin Manku -- to bring an airy, modern feel to every space onboard, inside and out. And while the 2,910-passenger ship is fancy, it's not stuffy – there's a relaxed vibe throughout.

The Celebrity Apex Deck Plan Promotes Both Peace and Adult-Centric -Fun

Celebrity Apex shines when it comes to dining and nightlife, striking the right balance between fun, flair and familiar. The quality of food, no matter the restaurant, will make every passenger happy, whether you're seeking simple buffet fare or elaborate fine-dining.

Likewise, the nightlife ranges from quiet corners to full-on participatory performance in the spectacular Eden complex – a gorgeous, window-filled space that feels both relaxing and evocative.

Apex also excels at innovation, with unique features like the heralded Magic Carpet, a cantilevered platform that juts from the side of the ship and can move up and down depending on its use. At the lowest deck, it serves as a gateway to ports, making embarkation and debarkation easy. On other decks, it's a restaurant or bar space with unparalleled views.

Passengers looking for features like waterslides or climbing walls will have to look elsewhere, and while Apex is open to families -- even offering a solid kids club and programming -- it's not designed with activities aimed to thrill children.

Infinite Verandas are a Highlight of Celebrity Apex Cabins

The ship also offers infinite verandas, staterooms that have a modified approach to the traditional balcony. This gives passengers more internal square footage while offering a more customizable balcony experience.

Apex is also notable for its exceptional offerings to suite guests. The Celebrity Apex Retreat experience encompasses private and exclusive dining, a lounge and splendid sundeck, aimed at giving suite passengers seclusion and comfort. It's the perfect balance between luxury and big ship cruising.

Health & Safety on Celebrity Apex

For the most up-to-date information, consult the Celebrity Cruises website.

About

Passengers: 2910
Crew: 1536
Passenger to Crew: 1.89:1
Launched: 2020
Shore Excursions: 931

Sails To

Eastern Caribbean, Western Mediterranean, Eastern Mediterranean, Western Caribbean, Baltic Sea, Southern Caribbean

Sails From

Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, Barcelona, Southampton, Southampton, Rotterdam, Amsterdam, Lisbon

Inclusions

Included with your cruise fare:

  • Meals in the main dining room, the Oceanview Cafe buffet, Continental breakfast room service and select other eateries

  • All theater shows and most entertainment options

  • Most daily activities, unless otherwise noted

  • Use of the fitness center

  • Gratuities

  • Wi-Fi

  • Beverages, including carbonated drinks, bottled water, juices, premium coffees and teas, and beer, spirits, cocktails and wines by the glass up to $9 per serving

Not included with your cruise fare:

  • Room gratuities (amount depends on cabin category)

  • Automatic gratuities for beverage, mini-bar, spa and salon purchases (20 percent for all)

  • Mini-bar purchases

  • Bottles of wine

  • Meals at several specialty restaurants and snack venues; room service other than Continental breakfast

  • Spa treatments

  • Most fitness classes and all personal training sessions

  • Access to the ship's Sea Thermal suite (except for people staying in AquaClass staterooms, for whom entry is free)

  • Activities like alcohol tasting events

  • Shore excursions

  • Photographs and artwork

More about Celebrity Apex

Where does Celebrity Apex sail from?

Celebrity Apex departs from Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, Barcelona, Southampton, Southampton, Rotterdam, Amsterdam, and Lisbon

Where does Celebrity Apex sail to?

Celebrity Apex cruises to Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades), San Juan, Tortola, St. Kitts (Port Zante), Athens (Piraeus), Mykonos, Santorini, Malta (Valletta), Rome (Civitavecchia), La Spezia (Cinque Terre), Villefranche, Marseille, Barcelona, Valencia, Malaga, Gibraltar, Ponta Delgada, King's Wharf, Nassau, Jerusalem (Ashdod), Haifa (Tel Aviv), Alexandria, Kusadasi, St. Maarten, St. Thomas, Key West, Belize City, Cozumel, Grand Cayman (Georgetown), Roatan, Southampton, Amsterdam, Brugge (Bruges), Copenhagen, Tallinn, Helsinki, Stockholm, Visby, Skagen, Flam, Olden, Bergen, Cobh (Cork), Reykjavik, Akureyri, Kirkwall, Stavanger, Tromso, Geiranger, Vigo, Lisbon, Porto (Leixoes), La Coruna, Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca (Majorca), Seville, Rotterdam, Oslo, Greenock (Glasgow), Madeira (Funchal), Tenerife, Alesund, Bimini, Labadee, Berlin, Belfast, Liverpool, Lerwick (Shetland Islands), La Rochelle-La Pallice, Cartagena (Spain), Aruba, Curacao, and Bonaire

How much does it cost to go on Celebrity Apex?

Cruises on Celebrity Apex start from $571 per person.
Celebrity Apex Cruiser Reviews

Very modern ship with some disappointments

We enjoyed our Western Caribbean cruise on Celebrity Apex but would probably choose a ship / line with a more classic cruise experience next time. The ship was nearly new and every area sparkled.Read More
inmotion

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Trip to Remember

I would definitely recommend the Celebrity Apex cruise vacation to anyone who wants luxury and quality at a reasonable price!Read More
goldbergc

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Perfect Getaway

So we decided to try Celebrity Apex. If you don't want to read further I will bottom line it. Book a cruise on Apex, with one stipulation. Add some speciality dining venues.Read More
Zebra2

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Excellent British Isles Cruise

As for Celebrity Apex, we loved the ship. Martini Bar was our favorite hangout where we got our money worth for premium drink package.Read More
haynesra

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

